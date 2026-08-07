It's Q&A time! Izzie Clarke, Dr Becky Smethurst and the Royal Astronomical Society's Dr Robert Massey dive into The Supermassive Mailbox to answer your brilliant and ridiculous questions.



🌑 Do meteors hit the Moon during showers?

⏳ Could black holes create different 'eras' of time?

☄️ Where did the Kuiper belt come from?

🧛‍♂️ If space telescopes use mirrors and vampires don't have a reflection, could dark matter actually be space vampires?



Want more of The Supermassive Podcast? Here are the previous episodes we mentioned and you can now watch us on Youtube!



Do We Live in a Multiverse? (December 2023)

How to Time Travel (December 2025)

What the heck are Neutrinos? (June 2026)



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Send us your astronomy attempts, questions (and nonsense!) to podcast@ras.ac.uk, on Instagram at @supermassivepod or post in The Supermassive Club.



The Supermassive Podcast is a Boffin Media production for the Royal Astronomical Society. The producers are Izzie Clarke and Richard Hollingham.

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