40: Becky Loves Saturn
It's FINALLY happening. Izzie is letting Dr Becky have an entire episode about her favourite planet, Saturn.
Professor Geraint Jones from UCL's Mullard Space Science Laboratory tells the Supermassive Team about the Saturnian system. Plus, Professor John Zarnecki shares his experiences of being involved with the Cassini-Huygens mission. As, as always, Dr Robert Massey is on hand to take on listener questions and share his stargazing tips for the month.
4/29/2023
50:19
39: BONUS - Do black holes stop time?
Are gravitational waves destructive? Will the universe ever expand faster than the speed of light? Should we only send robots to space? This month, Izzie Clarke, Dr Becky Smethurst and Dr Robert Massey take on the BIG questions in The Supermassive Mailbox.
4/7/2023
13:55
39: Jupiter The Monster
Izzie and Dr Becky explore the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter. What do we know about this big ol’ planet? And what are the missions that will find out even more? The team is joined by Scott Boulton, Principal Investigator of NASA's Juno mission, and Professor Emma Bunce from the University of Leicester, also involved with ESA's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (aka JUICE). Plus Robert Massey shares his top stargazing tips for spring.
3/24/2023
47:26
38: BONUS - More Comets, Less Asteroids
Is there a Cosmological Horizon? Can we change a comet's orbit to see more of them? What's the most distant human-made object in space? Izzie, Dr Becky and Robert dive into The Supermassive Mailbox to answer your questions.
3/10/2023
12:30
38: Gettin' Gravitational Wave-y
The Supermassive team take on their toughest challenge (and most tenuous title) yet…Gravitational Waves. Izzie and Dr Becky explore what they are and ask how the heck to detect something so small? With special thanks to Prof. Mark Hannam from Cardiff University and Prof Sheila Rowan, Director of the Institute for Gravitational Research at the University of Glasgow. Plus Dr Robert Massey takes on your questions and shares his stargazing tips for spring.
