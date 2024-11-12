The swamps of the Late Carboniferous Period teemed with giant insects, but it’s time for the amniotes - the ancestors of all reptiles, birds, and mammals to come - to earn the title of Fully Terrestrial Vertebrates. It’s getting more crowded on land - could you survive?--Eons is a production of Complexly for PBS Digital Studios.If you'd like to support the show, head over to Patreon and pledge for some cool rewards!Want to follow Eons elsewhere on the internet?FacebookYouTubeTwitterInstagram
54:23
Could You Survive The End-Ordovician Extinction?
The End-Ordovician Extinction was the first of the so-called 'Big Five' mass extinctions in the history of life on Earth - more than 80% of species in the oceans died out. But could you survive its aftermath?
50:45
Could You Survive The Cambrian Explosion?
In the ocean, the Cambrian Period was one of startling evolutionary innovations, but on land, it was barren, with no vegetation of any kind. In this strange world before plants made their way onto land… could you survive?
43:50
Could You Survive The Devonian Period? (with Hank Green!)
By the end of the Devonian Period, the land had exploded with plant life and ancient invertebrates. There was also Tiktaalik - one of the first known vertebrates able and willing to move from the water to land. Our distant relative figured out how to survive in this dramatically different environment, can you?
55:10
Introducing Eons: Surviving Deep Time
Introducing Eons: Surviving Deep Time! Season 2 of the Eons podcast is a longform exploration of a question we're often asked: how long could a human survive if they were dropped into a particular period of the geologic past?
