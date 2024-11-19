“I Felt Used by Your ED” | Unpacking My Past Orthorexia (and How to Support a Loved One) with my Sister, Dr. Skye Fitzpatrick
In todays episode of Bite Back with Abbey Sharp, I share my eating disorder (orthorexia) origin story, and I speak with my own sister (and clinical psychologist), Dr. Skye Fitzpatrick about how mental illnesses like eating disorders affect and are affected by family members and those in your immediate circle. Skye and I talk about how my eating disorder affected her as a young teen, and how families can often do more harm than good by over-accommodating the individual struggling with mental illness. This can often keep the person who is suffering from mental illness in a place where they don’t have to recover. I leave listeners with a list of dos and dont’s for talking to a loved one about your concerns around their disordered eating, and I also share a script on how you can broach the topic with your loved one.Check in with today’s amazing guest:Dr. Skye Fitzpatrick (my amazing sister!) is an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at York University.. She’s also director of the TULiP lab which stands for Treating and Understanding Life-threatening Behaviours and Post-traumatic stress.The TULiP lab is currently recruiting for their most recent study looking for people who struggle with intense emotions and self-injury/suicidal thoughts and behaviours and their romantic partners who 18 years old. You can learn more about it here:https://www.tuliplab.ca/feeling-connected.htmlYou can also follow them at @tuliplabyork Trigger Warning: In this episode we do discuss mental health disorders, disordered eating and eating disorders in detail.If you have heard yourself in our discussion today, and are looking for support, contact the free NEDIC helpline at 1-866-NEDIC-20 or go to eatingdisorderhope.com.
🥤 Check out my 2-in-1 Plant Based Probiotic Protein Powder, neue theory at www.neuetheory.com or @neuetheoryDon’t forget to Please subscribe on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts and leave us a review! It really helps us out. ✉️ SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEWSLETTERS ⤵️Neue Theory newsletterAbbey's Kitchen newsletter 🥞 FREE HUNGER CRUSHING COMBO™ E-BOOK! 💪🏼 FREE PROTEIN 101 E-BOOK! Disclaimer: The content in this episode is for educational and entertainment purposes only and is never a substitute for medical advice. If you’re struggling with with your mental or physical health, please work one on one with a health care provider. 📱 Follow me! Instagram: @abbeyskitchenTikTok: @abbeyskitchenYouTube: @AbbeysKitchen My blog, Abbey’s Kitchen www.abbeyskitchen.com My book, The Mindful Glow Cookbook affiliate link: https://amzn.to/3NoHtvf If you liked this podcast, please like, follow, and leave a review with your thoughts and let me know who you want me to discuss next!
(Un)Wellness in The Workplace. How toxic diet culture invades your 9-5 with Emily Durham aka Emily The Recruiter
On today’s episode of Bite Back with Abbey Sharp, I am chatting with content creator Emily Durham, also known online as Emily the Recruiter, about diet culture in the workplace. We will be discussing the intersection of sexism, hustle culture and diet culture, fatphobic hiring practices, problematic workplace “wellness culture”, and how women engage disordered eating under the guise of productivity. I will also be leaving you with some sassy responses for diet culture comments in the workplace. Don’t forget to Please subscribe on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts and leave us a review! It really helps us out.Check in with today’s amazing guest Emily Durham!Tiktok : @Emily.the.recruiterInstagram: @Emily.the.recruiterYoutube: @emily.durhamPodcast: Straight Shooter Recruiter podcastResearch links:https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-hidden-career-cost-of-being-overweight-68f4b8e7https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/573892/employment-outcomes-of-drug-or-alcohol-addiction-and-obesity-print.PDFhttps://www.frontiersin.org/journals/psychology/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2018.02206/fullhttps://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/eat.22966https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2016-28946-012 Trigger Warning: We briefly mention disordered eating and eating disorders in this episode. If you have heard yourself in our discussion today, and are looking for support, contact the free NEDIC helpline at 1-866-NEDIC-20 or go to eatingdisorderhope.com.
Seeds Oils, Insulin Spikes, Glyphosate, Oh My! How to Spot Nutrition BS with Dr. Idz
On today’s episode of Bite Back with Abbey Sharp, we will be chatting with TikTok nutrition myth buster, Dr Idz. He will be helping us debunk some of the biggest nutrition scandals online including claims that seed oils are inflammatory, that all blood sugar and insulin spikes are dangerous, and that glyphosate in your conventional food is toxic. In our takeaway section, we will leave you with some red flags to watch for when evaluating the content you see online to help you understand if its quackery or evidence-based. Check in with today’s amazing guest Dr Idz!Tiktok: @dr_idzInstagram: @dr_idzWebsite: https://www.schoolofdridz.com/Book: Saturated Facts by Dr. Idz https://www.amazon.com/Saturated-Facts-Busting-Nutrition-Misinformation-ebook/dp/B0C2Y7KVHPIf you have heard yourself in our discussion today, and are looking for support, contact the free NEDIC helpline at 1-866-NEDIC-20 or go to eatingdisorderhope.com.Don’t forget to Please subscribe on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts and leave us a review! It really helps us out.
The Crushing Pressure to be Thin- Sierra Schultzzie on Escaping Diet Culture and Finding Body Positivity
On today’s episode of Bite Back with Abbey Sharp, we dive into body positivity with lifestyle content creator Sierra Schultzzie. Sierra opens up about body kindness and confidence as a mom of young children, her journey with PCOS, diet, and food, and how she shares creativity and self-love through her content. I will also be sharing actionable tips on how to show your body kindness, even when you’re not feeling super body positive. Join us for an empowering episode!Don’t forget to Please subscribe on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts and leave us a review! It really helps us out.Check in with today’s amazing guest Sierra Schutzzie!Tiktok: @schultzzieInstagram: @schultzzieYoutube: @SierraSchultzzieTrigger Warning: This episode includes discussion about dieting and the pressure to be thin.If you have heard yourself in our discussion today, and are looking for support, contact the free NEDIC helpline at 1-866-NEDIC-20 or go to eatingdisorderhope.com.
Social Media Fame and Recovering from an Eating Disorder in the Public Eye with Kris Collins of Kall me Kris
Welcome to the debut episode of Bite Back with Abbey Sharp! In this episode, I had the pleasure of chatting with Kris Collins, also known as Kall Me Kris on social media. We dive deep into her personal food and body journey, discussing her history with diet culture, her history with anorexia and bulimia, and her unique experience trying to recover from her eating disorder as a massive content creator in the public eye. Tune in and enjoy!Check in with today’s amazing guest Kris Collins!Tiktok @KallmeKrisInstagram: @kriscollinsYoutube: https://youtube.com/@kallmekrisTrigger Warning: This episode includes discussion about eating disorders and a brief mention of self-harm.If you have heard yourself in our discussion today, and are looking for support, contact the free NEDIC helpline at 1-866-NEDIC-20 or go to eatingdisorderhope.com.Studies cited:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29590045/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35760017/
Abbey Sharp is a Registered Dietitian (RD), award-winning author, founder of Abbey’s Kitchen, creator of Hunger Crushing Combo™, Co-Founder of Neue Theory™, and mother of two. Blending science with sass, Abbey has established herself as a credible voice in the nutrition, health, and wellness space. Abbey’s core philosophy is that a pleasurable relationship with food, your body and yourself is the fundamental secret to good health. From delicious healthy recipes, digital video content, real mom truths and cheeky nutrition myth-busting, Abbey Sharp has become the go-to source for entertaining, informative, and inspirational lifestyle content to well over 2 million loyal followers.