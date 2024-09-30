The Skeptics' Guide to the Universe

Interview with Michael Mann; Quickie with Evan: Banning Magic; News Items: Armed Police in Schools, Training Surgical Robots, New Imaging Technique, Physician Misinformation; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Follow Up Mid-Atlantic Accent; Science or Fiction
The Skeptics Guide #1009 - Nov 9 2024
Interview with Brian Cox; Quickie with Bob: Superheavy Element Chemistry; News Items: Biogenome Project, Ancient Solar Magnetic Field, MAHA, Miranda Ocean, Club 27 Myth; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
The Skeptics Guide #1008 - Nov 2 2024
Quickie with Bob: Predicting Earthquakes; News Items: Cell Phones and Brain Cancer, Gold from Earthquakes, Plastic in the Brain, Quantum Neural Network, Marmosets have Names; Your questions and E-mails: Beetles; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
The Skeptics Guide #1007 - Oct 26 2024
What's the Word: Annular; News Items: Europa Clipper, Illusion of Information Adequacy, Seeding the Atmosphere, Exomoon, Psychology of Scare; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Replaceable Batteries; Science or Fiction
The Skeptics Guide #1006 - Oct 19 2024
Interview with Christian Hubicki; From TikTok: Fake Spacestation; News Items: AI Common Sense, Malnutrition in Africa, Latest Starship Launch, New Metasurface, Exomoon; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Myopia; Science or Fiction
