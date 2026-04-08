Preserve or protect? After falling in love with driving to the sun, a road is built to nowhere in the 1960s. Mobility for some is restricting for others. Have National Parks become national parking lots?

Glacier Conservancy: https://glacier.org/headwaters Frank Waln music: https://www.instagram.com/frankwaln/ Stella Nall art: https://www.instagram.com/stella.nall/