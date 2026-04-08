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Headwaters

Glacier National Park - National Park Service
EducationHistory
Headwaters
Latest episode

57 episodes

  • Headwaters

    Switchback | Trailer

    10/06/2025 | 2 mins.
    This season of Headwaters is a six-episode exploration of the 20th century history of Glacier National Park—asking what it really means to belong here.
  • Headwaters

    Switchback | A Road to Nowhere

    10/06/2025 | 52 mins.
    Preserve or protect? After falling in love with driving to the sun, a road is built to nowhere in the 1960s. Mobility for some is restricting for others. Have National Parks become national parking lots?
    Glacier Conservancy: https://glacier.org/headwaters Frank Waln music: https://www.instagram.com/frankwaln/ Stella Nall art: https://www.instagram.com/stella.nall/
  • Headwaters

    Switchback | Objecting to the Good War

    10/06/2025 | 52 mins.
    Conviction and compromise. Two anti-war movements converge in Glacier National Park in the 1940s. Does moderation belong in the middle of World War II?
    Glacier Conservancy: https://glacier.org/headwaters Frank Waln music: https://www.instagram.com/frankwaln/ Stella Nall art: https://www.instagram.com/stella.nall/
  • Headwaters

    Switchback | Living with Fire (and each other)

    10/06/2025 | 52 mins.
    Uncertainty and imagination. A history of fire management in Glacier and beyond, told through three 20th century fires and a visit to the Missoula Fire Sciences Lab. To what extent can we—or should we—control nature?
    Glacier Conservancy: https://glacier.org/headwaters Frank Waln music: https://www.instagram.com/frankwaln/ Stella Nall art: https://www.instagram.com/stella.nall/
  • Headwaters

    Switchback | Preview

    10/06/2025 | 5 mins.
    Switchback is a 20th century history of Glacier National Park. A collection of turning points in the American story as seen from Glacier National Park. The series explores moments when perspectives changed and when people reconsidered who, and what, belongs in a national park.
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About Headwaters
Headwaters is a show about how Glacier National Park is connected to everything else.
Podcast website
EducationHistoryNatureScience

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