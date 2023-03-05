Headwaters is a show about how Glacier National Park is connected to everything else. More
Becoming | Forgotten Soldiers
Why doesn’t anyone remember the first rangers? We trace a Buffalo Soldiers expedition across the park and ask how history becomes preserved.
Yosemite’s A Buffalo Soldier Speaks Podcast: https://www.nps.gov/yose/learn/historyculture/buffspodcast16-30.htm
Learn about African Americans in the National Park Service: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/africanamericanheritage/index.htm
See more show notes on our website: https://www.nps.gov/glac/learn/photosmultimedia/headwaters-podcast.htm
5/3/2023
42:29
Becoming | Empire Builders
The Great Northern Railway changed Northwest Montana forever. Who else but Americans could have built it?
Glacier Conservancy: https://glacier.org/headwaters Frank Waln music: https://www.instagram.com/frankwaln/ Eric Carlson art: https://www.instagram.com/esccarlson/ Behind the scenes pictures: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmSxSe2J
The Empire Builder Documentary: https://greatnorthernfilmworks.com/
4/26/2023
51:03
Becoming | A Market Place
We biography Joe Kipp and join an archeological adventure in order to understand the fur trade. Then, music helps heal the traumatic legacy of history.
Glacier Conservancy: https://glacier.org/headwaters Frank Waln music: https://www.instagram.com/frankwaln/ Eric Carlson art: https://www.instagram.com/esccarlson/ Behind the scenes pictures: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmSxSe2J
Jack Gladstone: https://www.jackgladstone.com/ Native America Speaks Program: https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/nas.htm
4/19/2023
53:58
Becoming | Portraits of the West
Lewis and Clark are celebrated yet controversial. If you know what to look for, their names still echo through the park today. We examine their legacy from a variety of perspectives.
Edgar Paxson painting: https://mhsmuseum.pastperfectonline.com/webobject/1885CEC9-39C3-4B45-889D-242479808699 Charlie Russell’s painting: https://mhs.mt.gov/education/Capitol/Capitol-Art/House-of-Representatives
See more show notes on our website: https://www.nps.gov/glac/learn/photosmultimedia/headwaters-podcast.htm
4/12/2023
32:34
Becoming | Unfrozen
Tracking down 600 generations of history. We venture out to the edge of the Ice Age to see how people lived and loved when this place was buried in glaciers.
Glacier Conservancy: https://glacier.org/headwaters Frank Waln music: https://www.instagram.com/frankwaln/ Eric Carlson art: https://www.instagram.com/esccarlson/ Behind the scenes pictures: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmSxSe2J
People Before the Park: https://shop.glacier.org/people-before-the-park/