Glacier National Park - National Park Service
Headwaters is a show about how Glacier National Park is connected to everything else. More
  • Becoming | Forgotten Soldiers
    Why doesn’t anyone remember the first rangers? We trace a Buffalo Soldiers expedition across the park and ask how history becomes preserved. Yosemite’s A Buffalo Soldier Speaks Podcast: https://www.nps.gov/yose/learn/historyculture/buffspodcast16-30.htm Learn about African Americans in the National Park Service: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/africanamericanheritage/index.htm See more show notes on our website: https://www.nps.gov/glac/learn/photosmultimedia/headwaters-podcast.htm
    5/3/2023
    42:29
  • Becoming | Empire Builders
    The Great Northern Railway changed Northwest Montana forever. Who else but Americans could have built it? Glacier Conservancy: https://glacier.org/headwaters Frank Waln music: https://www.instagram.com/frankwaln/ Eric Carlson art: https://www.instagram.com/esccarlson/ Behind the scenes pictures: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmSxSe2J The Empire Builder Documentary: https://greatnorthernfilmworks.com/
    4/26/2023
    51:03
  • Becoming | A Market Place
    We biography Joe Kipp and join an archeological adventure in order to understand the fur trade. Then, music helps heal the traumatic legacy of history. Glacier Conservancy: https://glacier.org/headwaters Frank Waln music: https://www.instagram.com/frankwaln/ Eric Carlson art: https://www.instagram.com/esccarlson/ Behind the scenes pictures: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmSxSe2J Jack Gladstone: https://www.jackgladstone.com/ Native America Speaks Program: https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/nas.htm
    4/19/2023
    53:58
  • Becoming | Portraits of the West
    Lewis and Clark are celebrated yet controversial. If you know what to look for, their names still echo through the park today. We examine their legacy from a variety of perspectives. Edgar Paxson painting: https://mhsmuseum.pastperfectonline.com/webobject/1885CEC9-39C3-4B45-889D-242479808699 Charlie Russell’s painting: https://mhs.mt.gov/education/Capitol/Capitol-Art/House-of-Representatives See more show notes on our website: https://www.nps.gov/glac/learn/photosmultimedia/headwaters-podcast.htm
    4/12/2023
    32:34
  • Becoming | Unfrozen
    Tracking down 600 generations of history. We venture out to the edge of the Ice Age to see how people lived and loved when this place was buried in glaciers. Glacier Conservancy: https://glacier.org/headwaters Frank Waln music: https://www.instagram.com/frankwaln/ Eric Carlson art: https://www.instagram.com/esccarlson/ Behind the scenes pictures: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmSxSe2J People Before the Park: https://shop.glacier.org/people-before-the-park/
    4/5/2023
    55:44

About Headwaters

Headwaters is a show about how Glacier National Park is connected to everything else.
