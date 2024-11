Oct 11 2024 This Week in Cardiology

Reader feedback on cardiac devices and PFA, a new paradigm in the language of MI, sudden cardiac death, and measuring blood pressure are the topics John Mandrola, MD, discusses in this week's podcast. This podcast is intended for healthcare professionals only. To read a partial transcript or to comment, visit: https://www.medscape.com/twic I. Listener Feedback Sep 20, 2024 This Week in Cardiology Podcast https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/1001631 Cardiac Devices https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/ANNALS-24-00724 Impact of PFA on Intraluminal Esophageal Temperature https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jce.16096 II. Towards a New Classification of MI McLaren and colleagues; From STEMI to OMI https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacadv.2024.101314 III. Sudden Death After MI. EHJ Paper; SCD After MI https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehae326 Barsheshet and colleagues; Risk Score to Predict Benefit of ICD https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacc.2012.02.036 Zegard and colleagues; Myocardial Fibrosis and SCD 10.1016/j.jacc.2020.10.046 MADIT RIT https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1211107 IV. BP Readings Poor Arm Position May Significantly Skew BP Readings https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/poor-arm-position-may-significantly-skew-bp-readings-2024a1000icv?form=fpf ARMS Crossover RCT