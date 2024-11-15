Podcasts Science This Week in Cardiology

This Week in Cardiology

This podcast delivers Dr. John Mandrola's summary and perspective on top news of the week that cardiologists can't miss. This podcast is intended for US health professionals only.

Available Episodes 5 of 333 Nov 15 2024 This Week in Cardiology Tirzepatide, AF screening, and an AHA preview, including VT ablation, LAAC at the time of AF ablation, BP targets, and GLP1 agonists in HF are the topics John Mandrola, MD, covers in today's podcast. This podcast is intended for healthcare professionals only. To read a partial transcript or to comment, visit: https://www.medscape.com/twic I. Tirzepatide SURMOUNT 1 – Three-year results https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2410819 II. AF Screening GUARD AF https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacc.2024.08.019 LOOP 10.1016/S0140-6736(21)01698-6 STROKE STOP 10.1016/S0140-6736(21)01637-8 III. LAAC with AF ablation Mandrola Previews the OPTION Trial, the Most Worrisome Study at AHA 2024 https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/mandrola-previews-option-trial-most-worrisome-study-aha-2024-2024a1000kmz The OPTION Trial Rationale https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ahj.2022.05.003 IV. Blood Pressure Targets BPROAD https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1753-0407.13411 ACCORD - https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1001286 V. GLP1a for HFpEF SUMMIT at Clinicaltrials.gov https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04847557 VI. VT Ablation VANISH2 Rationale https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ahj.2024.04.009 VANISH 1 https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1513614 VII. Spironolactone Results of CLEAR-SYNERGY Nov 08, 2024 This Week in Cardiology Podcast https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/1001865 'No Hint of Benefit' in Large Colchicine Trial https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/no-hint-benefit-large-colchicine-trial-2024a1000ko4 CLEAR SYNERGY Rationale https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38936755/ You may also like: The Bob Harrington Show with the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine, Robert A. Harrington, MD. https://www.medscape.com/author/bob-harrington Questions or feedback, please contact [email protected] -------- 28:12

Nov 08 2024 This Week in Cardiology The EARLY TAVR trial, colchicine after MI, and the TRISCEND II trial of tricuspid valve replacement are the topics John Mandrola, MD, covers in this week’s podcast. This podcast is intended for healthcare professionals only. To read a partial transcript or to comment, visit: https://www.medscape.com/twic I. Early TAVR EARLY TAVR https://www.acc.org/latest-in-cardiology/clinical-trials/2024/10/24/14/42/early-tavr Rationale https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ahj.2023.11.019 AVATAR https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.057639 RECOVERY https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1912846 FAME 2 https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1205361 Rajkumar; Faith Healing in Unblinded Trials https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29530888/ PARTNER 3 trial https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2307447 EARLY TAVR: A Positive Trial That Fails to Inform Clinical Decisions https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/early-tavr-positive-trial-fails-inform-clinical-decisions-2024a1000kec II. Colchicine Meta-analysis https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eclinm.2024.102835 Clear-Synergy Rationale https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38936755/ COLCOT (post MI) https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1912388 LoDoCo (Chronic CAD) https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2021372 III. TRISCEND II Trial TRISCEND II Trial https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2401918 You may also like: The Bob Harrington Show with the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine, Robert A. Harrington, MD. https://www.medscape.com/author/bob-harrington Questions or feedback, please contact [email protected] -------- 32:04

Oct 25 2024 This Week in Cardiology Listener feedback on PFA and STEMI/NSTEMI paradigm, oral semaglutide, symptomatic vs asymptomatic AF, and the win-ratio are the topics John Mandrola, MD, discusses in this week's podcast. This podcast is intended for healthcare professionals only. To read a partial transcript or to comment, visit: https://www.medscape.com/twic I. Listener Feedback Oct 18, 2024 This Week in Cardiology Podcast https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/1001769 Pulsed Field Ablation https://www.hrsonline.org/guidance/safety-alerts/boston-scientific-cardiac-cryoablation-system STEMI/NSTEMI https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacadv.2024.101314 II. Oral Semaglutide Press Release: https://www.novonordisk.com/content/nncorp/global/en/news-and-media/news-and-ir-materials/news-details.html?id=171480 Rationale Paper SOUL trial III. Symptomatic vs Asymptomatic AF Meta-analysis in EHJ Meta-analysis of rate vs rhythm-control strategies https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacep.2024.03.006 IV. The Win Ratio Pocock and colleagues https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehae647 You may also like: The Bob Harrington Show with the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine, Robert A. Harrington, MD. https://www.medscape.com/author/bob-harrington Questions or feedback, please contact [email protected] -------- 24:22

Oct 18 2024 This Week in Cardiology Listener feedback on the c-statistic, atherosclerotic plaque imaging, WATCHMAN implant decisions in the US, and deprescribing are the topics John Mandrola, MD, discusses in this week’s podcast. This podcast is intended for healthcare professionals only. To read a partial transcript or to comment, visit: https://www.medscape.com/twic I.Listener Feedback Oct 11, 2024 This Week in Cardiology Podcast https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/1001735 Nancy Cook; C-statistic https://doi.org/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.106.672402 II. Plaque Imaging New Evidence That Plaque Buildup Shouldn't Be Ignored https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/new-evidence-plaque-buildup-shouldnt-be-ignored-2024a1000ihw Fuster and colleagues; Imaging vs CAC III. WATCHMAN Decisions Zeitler and colleagues. Long-term Outcomes IV. Deprescribing Cognitive Decline and Antihypertensive Use: New Data https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/cognitive-decline-and-antihypertensive-use-new-data-2024a1000isw?form=fpf Jing and colleagues. You may also like: The Bob Harrington Show with the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine, Robert A. Harrington, MD. https://www.medscape.com/author/bob-harrington Questions or feedback, please contact [email protected] -------- 28:54

Oct 11 2024 This Week in Cardiology Reader feedback on cardiac devices and PFA, a new paradigm in the language of MI, sudden cardiac death, and measuring blood pressure are the topics John Mandrola, MD, discusses in this week’s podcast. This podcast is intended for healthcare professionals only. To read a partial transcript or to comment, visit: https://www.medscape.com/twic I. Listener Feedback Sep 20, 2024 This Week in Cardiology Podcast https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/1001631 Cardiac Devices https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/ANNALS-24-00724 Impact of PFA on Intraluminal Esophageal Temperature https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jce.16096 II. Towards a New Classification of MI McLaren and colleagues; From STEMI to OMI https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacadv.2024.101314 III. Sudden Death After MI. EHJ Paper; SCD After MI https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehae326 Barsheshet and colleagues; Risk Score to Predict Benefit of ICD https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacc.2012.02.036 Zegard and colleagues; Myocardial Fibrosis and SCD 10.1016/j.jacc.2020.10.046 MADIT RIT https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1211107 IV. BP Readings Poor Arm Position May Significantly Skew BP Readings https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/poor-arm-position-may-significantly-skew-bp-readings-2024a1000icv?form=fpf ARMS Crossover RCT You may also like: The Bob Harrington Show with the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine, Robert A. Harrington, MD. https://www.medscape.com/author/bob-harrington Questions or feedback, please contact [email protected] -------- 29:37 Show more

