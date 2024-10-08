Top Stations
پادکست آذرخش مکری - azarakhsh mokri
nimac
add
پادکست های دکتر آذرخش مکری این پادکست غیر رسمی بوده و تنها برای دسترسی راحت تر خودمون ایجاد شده آذرخش مکری - azarakhsh mokri https://t.me/DrAzarakhshMokri
More
Health & Wellness
Mental Health
Science
Social Sciences
Science
Life Sciences
Available Episodes
5 of 325
تاریخچهی اسکیزوفرنی در روانپزشکی قسمت پایانی
تاریخچهی اسکیزوفرنی در روانپزشکی قسمت پایانی
--------
1:04:13
تاریخچهی اسکیزوفرنی در روانپزشکی قسمت دوم
تاریخچهی اسکیزوفرنی در روانپزشکی قسمت دوم
--------
1:01:57
تاریخچهی اسکیزوفرنی در روانپزشکی قسمت اول
تاریخچهی اسکیزوفرنی در روانپزشکی قسمت اول
--------
35:36
احساس تعلق، نظام های غیر خطی و باور های ما - تلسی
احساس تعلق، نظام های غیر خطی و باور های ما - تلسی
--------
54:38
Agentic Thinking - تلسی
Agentic Thinking - تلسی
--------
47:56
Show more
More Health & Wellness podcasts
Change Your Brain Every Day
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Affirmations for Black Girls
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Religion & Spirituality
Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark
Health & Wellness
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Business
Huberman Lab
Health & Wellness, Science, Life Sciences
10% Happier with Dan Harris
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
The School of Greatness
Health & Wellness, Alternative Health, Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
Balanced Black Girl
Health & Wellness
My So-Called Midlife with Reshma Saujani
Health & Wellness
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Health & Wellness, Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
Oversharing
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships, Education, Self-Improvement
Save Yourself With Dr. Amy Shah
Health & Wellness, Nutrition
The Nutrition Science Podcast
Health & Wellness, Nutrition, Health & Wellness, Alternative Health
MissUnderstood: The ADHD in Women Channel
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement
SHE MD
Health & Wellness, Medicine, Education, Self-Improvement
Rapid Response RN
Health & Wellness, Medicine, Education
The goop Podcast
Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, Education, Self-Improvement
Optimal Protein Podcast with Vanessa Spina
Health & Wellness, Nutrition
Savage Lovecast
Health & Wellness, Sexuality, Society & Culture, Relationships
Sleep Wave: Sleep Meditation & Sleepy Stories
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford
Health & Wellness, Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
Live Long and Well with Dr. Bobby
Health & Wellness
Tony Mantor: Why Not Me the World
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Health & Wellness, Alternative Health
The Dr. Tyna Show
Health & Wellness, Alternative Health
Health Hacks with Mark Hyman, M.D.
Health & Wellness, Nutrition
Shameless Sex
Health & Wellness, Sexuality, Education, Self-Improvement
CLEANING UP YOUR MENTAL MESS with Dr. Caroline Leaf
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
The Dream Bigger Podcast
Health & Wellness, Fitness, Business
Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering Collective
Health & Wellness, Sports
The Doctor Youn Show
Health & Wellness, Alternative Health
Motivation with Brendon Burchard
Health & Wellness, Business, Education, Self-Improvement
Breaking Free from Narcissistic Abuse
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships, Education, Self-Improvement
Psychology Unplugged
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Science, Social Sciences
Mayim Bialik's Breakdown
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Comedy, Society & Culture
The Exam Room by the Physicians Committee
Arts, Food, Science, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
ADHD Experts Podcast
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
In The Light with Dr. Anita Phillips
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
The Carlat Psychiatry Podcast
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Health & Wellness, Alternative Health
Your Anxiety Toolkit - Anxiety & OCD Strategies for Everyday
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement
Bible at Bedtime
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
About پادکست آذرخش مکری - azarakhsh mokri
پادکست های دکتر آذرخش مکری این پادکست غیر رسمی بوده و تنها برای دسترسی راحت تر خودمون ایجاد شده آذرخش مکری - azarakhsh mokri https://t.me/DrAzarakhshMokri
پادکست آذرخش مکری - azarakhsh mokri: Podcasts in Family
پادکست ترجمه صوتی قرآن - مسعود ریاعی - masoud riaei
Religion, Religion & Spirituality, Islam
محمد مجتهد شبستری - mohammad mojtahed shabestari
Spirituality, Religion & Spirituality, Islam
پادکست محمدرضا شعبانعلی - mohammadreza shabanali
Business, Marketing, Management
تحول راهبری پویش
Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Philosophy, Education
