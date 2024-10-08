Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsHealth & Wellnessپادکست آذرخش مکری - azarakhsh mokri
Listen to پادکست آذرخش مکری - azarakhsh mokri in the App
Listen to پادکست آذرخش مکری - azarakhsh mokri in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

پادکست آذرخش مکری - azarakhsh mokri

Podcast پادکست آذرخش مکری - azarakhsh mokri
nimac
پادکست های دکتر آذرخش مکری این پادکست غیر رسمی بوده و تنها برای دسترسی راحت تر خودمون ایجاد شده آذرخش مکری - azarakhsh mokri https://t.me/DrAzarakhshMokri
More
Health & WellnessMental HealthScienceSocial SciencesScienceLife Sciences

Available Episodes

5 of 325
  • تاریخچه‌ی اسکیزوفرنی در روانپزشکی قسمت پایانی
    تاریخچه‌ی اسکیزوفرنی در روانپزشکی قسمت پایانی
    --------  
    1:04:13
  • تاریخچه‌ی اسکیزوفرنی در روانپزشکی قسمت دوم
    تاریخچه‌ی اسکیزوفرنی در روانپزشکی قسمت دوم
    --------  
    1:01:57
  • تاریخچه‌ی اسکیزوفرنی در روانپزشکی قسمت اول
    تاریخچه‌ی اسکیزوفرنی در روانپزشکی قسمت اول
    --------  
    35:36
  • احساس تعلق، نظام های غیر خطی و باور های ما - تلسی
    احساس تعلق، نظام های غیر خطی و باور های ما - تلسی
    --------  
    54:38
  • Agentic Thinking - تلسی
    Agentic Thinking - تلسی
    --------  
    47:56

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About پادکست آذرخش مکری - azarakhsh mokri

پادکست های دکتر آذرخش مکری این پادکست غیر رسمی بوده و تنها برای دسترسی راحت تر خودمون ایجاد شده آذرخش مکری - azarakhsh mokri https://t.me/DrAzarakhshMokri
Podcast website

Listen to پادکست آذرخش مکری - azarakhsh mokri, Change Your Brain Every Day and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

پادکست آذرخش مکری - azarakhsh mokri: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:18:18 AM