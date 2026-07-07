Your Blood Pressure Reading Is Lying to You: The Cardiovascular Truth Medicine Is Hiding
07/07/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
In this episode of the Get Better Faster Podcast, Dr. Jason Bradley and James Chester sit down with Craig Cooper, CEO of CONNEQT Health, to pull back the curtain on what your annual blood pressure check is actually missing and why that gap could be fatal.
Craig explains why the standard brachial blood pressure cuff, a technology rooted in 150-year-old science, is only telling half the story of your cardiovascular health. The pressure measured at your arm and the pressure felt at your heart, brain, and kidneys can diverge by up to 40 millimeters of mercury, and that divergence is where silent cardiovascular disease lives. His company’s SphygmoCor technology, used in hospitals and research institutions for 25 years, now gives anyone access to central blood pressure, arterial stiffness, and pulse wave data from their own home for $249.
The conversation covers the genetics versus epigenetics debate, with both Craig and Dr. Jason sharing deeply personal family histories with cardiovascular disease. Dr. Jason lost his father and then, just months later, his brother to sudden cardiac death. Craig spent his life managing inflammatory diseases that have touched nearly every major system in his body. Both arrived at the same conclusion: you are not your genes, but you have to be measuring the right things to outrun them.
The trio also tackles sleep and arterial health (less than six hours a night increases cardiovascular risk by 40%), the dangerous myth that fitness equals heart health, why the first sign of a heart attack is often death, and what it actually takes to move the lever on longevity rather than just optimizing vanity metrics. James closes with a memorable frame: if you had to wear your heart on your face, you’d take better care of it.
Work directly with Dr. J and his team to reclaim radiant health ➝ thyroidauthority.com
The content of this podcast and any related materials is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition and it should not be used as a substitute for advice from a qualified healthcare provider. Always consult a licensed Medical Professional before making decisions about your health. By listening to this podcast, you agree to use the information at your own risk. The host, guests, and producers disclaim any liability for actions taken based on the content presented.
People That Get Better Aren’t Customers — The Truth About Laser Therapy, Insurance, and Taking Your Health Back
06/30/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
In this episode of the Get Better Faster Podcast, Dr. Jason Bradley and James Chester sit down with Dr. Michael Rubenstein — chiropractor, business strategist, and co-founder of The Laser Masters and ReliefNow Laser Methods — for one of the most practical and wide-ranging conversations the show has delivered on chronic pain, regenerative medicine, and the broken state of the American healthcare model. Dr. Mike pulls no punches. From the 40% failure rate of back surgeries to the $80,000 price tag that rarely delivers lasting results, he lays out in clear terms why the conventional pain management system — built on drugs, procedures, and insurance gatekeeping — is failing the very patients it claims to serve. And more importantly, he offers a real alternative. The conversation covers how Class IV Regenerative Medical Laser therapy works through a process called photobiomodulation — stimulating the mitochondria to increase ATP production, accelerate tissue repair, and reduce inflammation without drugs, without surgery, and without any recovery downtime. Dr. Mike walks through real patient stories, including a woman who walked in at a nine out of ten in pain and walked out at a three — and was able to take her kids to Orlando that weekend. He also unpacks the ReliefNow “Un-Franchise” model — a turnkey, cash-pay system that lets chiropractors, physical therapists, and physicians add a laser pain center to their existing practice in as little as 90 days, without insurance dependency and without opening a second location. The episode is a masterclass in what health freedom actually looks like in practice — for patients and providers alike.
Work directly with Dr. J and his team to reclaim radiant health ➝ thyroidauthority.com
The content of this podcast and any related materials is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition and it should not be used as a substitute for advice from a qualified healthcare provider. Always consult a licensed Medical Professional before making decisions about your health. By listening to this podcast, you agree to use the information at your own risk. The host, guests, and producers disclaim any liability for actions taken based on the content presented.
The Metabolic Detective: Why Your Body Already Has the Answer
06/23/2026 | 1h 40 mins.
In this episode, Dr. Jason Bradley and James Chester sit down with Shawn Bean, the Metabolic Detective, for one of the most layered conversations the show has hosted. Shawn opens with his own origin story: a competitive bodybuilder running his nervous system on stimulants around the clock, a post-contest collapse triggered by food poisoning and later compounded by mold exposure, and a nine-month spiral that cost him 100 pounds of lean muscle while doctor after doctor came up empty. From there the conversation moves into the framework Shawn built to recover and now uses with clients. He explains why the words we use shape our nervous system, contrasting the shame loaded into “I'm sorry” with the release found in “I acknowledge.” He unpacks coherence, generational trauma, the concept of the mirror, and why creating a felt sense of safety, especially for women, is biological rather than mystical. Dr. Jason connects it to chiropractic philosophy, innate intelligence, and removing interference, while James ties it together through permission-based change and the three T's: thoughts, traumas, and toxins. Practical takeaways run throughout: the 4-2-6 breath paired with “I'm home” and “I'm safe,” the rule of three for breaking analytical loops, the role of electrolytes and magnesium as the body's scaffold, Redmond salt and sole water for sleep, and the discipline of pausing before reacting to any message or supplement. The throughline is simple and demanding at once: you cannot biohack your way around what the body already knows how to do. You have to give it the right conditions, close your loops, and give yourself permission to get better.
Work directly with Dr. J and his team to reclaim radiant health ➝ thyroidauthority.com
The content of this podcast and any related materials is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition and it should not be used as a substitute for advice from a qualified healthcare provider. Always consult a licensed Medical Professional before making decisions about your health. By listening to this podcast, you agree to use the information at your own risk. The host, guests, and producers disclaim any liability for actions taken based on the content presented.
Nobody Is Coming to Save You, But You Can Save Yourself: Why Your Nervous System Holds the Key to Chronic Illness Recovery
06/16/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
What happens when every door in the medical system slams in your face? In this powerful Episode 40, Dr. Jason Bradley and James Chester sit down with Dr. Cathleen King, founder and CEO of Primal Trust Academy and Community, a healer whose credentials were earned in a dark room, bedridden with chronic Lyme, mold illness, chronic fatigue, and PTSD. Dr. Cat shares the moment that changed everything: the day she gave up trying to fix herself with external solutions and asked a different question entirely. What if this is as good as it gets, and how can I carve out a good life anyway? That surrender unlocked the inner wisdom that became Primal Trust, now one of the most practitioner-recommended nervous system recovery programs in the world. This conversation goes deep on victim consciousness and why taking responsibility for your biology is empowerment, not blame. The trio unpacks polyvagal theory in plain language, the science of the cell danger response, why cortisol does not cause stress but is released by it, and why so many patients are told it is all in their head when the truth is it is in their nervous system. Dr. Jason opens up about his own childhood trauma and the lifelong work of unlearning the fight, and James makes a live on-air declaration about reclaiming his mornings from his phone. It is part interview, part public therapy session, and entirely real. The episode closes with Dr. Cat's simplest prescription: pick one thing, complete it, and spend an hour a day outside with nothing. Or as James puts it, go get lost, and do not be afraid that you cannot find your way home. Remember, nobody is coming to save you, but this episode proves you can save yourself.
Work directly with Dr. J and his team to reclaim radiant health ➝ thyroidauthority.com
The content of this podcast and any related materials is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition and it should not be used as a substitute for advice from a qualified healthcare provider. Always consult a licensed Medical Professional before making decisions about your health. By listening to this podcast, you agree to use the information at your own risk. The host, guests, and producers disclaim any liability for actions taken based on the content presented.
Paper Napkin Wisdom: What 1,000 Interviews with the World's Top Performers Taught Him About Health, Wealth, and Belief
06/09/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
Govindh Jayaraman is the founder of Paper Napkin Wisdom, a bestselling author of 11 books, an executive coach, and a behavior change expert who has interviewed over a thousand of the world's most successful entrepreneurs and leaders. Dubbed 'A Modern Day Napoleon Hill,' Govindh has spent more than a decade distilling the wisdom of top performers into simple, actionable insights that anyone can apply immediately.
His personal story is his most powerful credential. Once weighing nearly 400 pounds with over $6 million in debt and his business in freefall, Govindh used his own Focus-Align-Act framework to lose over 160 pounds, eliminate his debt, and rebuild his company to more than $100 million in revenue. He also built IMBA Medical, a digital health platform that supported diabetes prevention programs through behavior change.
A portfolio entrepreneur who started his first company at 18, Govindh has built businesses spanning real estate, importing/exporting, medical technology, and executive coaching. Born in Ottawa, Canada, to a family of entrepreneurs, he founded The Entrepreneurs Club at the University of Ottawa in 1989, which remains one of Canada's most influential student entrepreneur organizations. He lives in Ottawa with his wife Stacey and their three children Janesh, Shreya, and Ajay.
Work directly with Dr. J and his team to reclaim radiant health ➝ thyroidauthority.com
The content of this podcast and any related materials is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition and it should not be used as a substitute for advice from a qualified healthcare provider. Always consult a licensed Medical Professional before making decisions about your health. By listening to this podcast, you agree to use the information at your own risk. The host, guests, and producers disclaim any liability for actions taken based on the content presented.
Transform your health, unlock your potential, and reclaim your life. Real solutions from medical pioneers redefining what's possible.Welcome to The Get Better Faster Podcast—where health and thought revolutionaries Dr. J, James, and Rachel bridge ancient wisdom with cutting-edge science. Whether you're battling autoimmune disease, reversing chronic illness, optimizing peak performance, or seeking real answers in a broken healthcare system, this is your lifeline to true healing.THIS ISN'T JUST ANOTHER HEALTH PODCASTWe're the frontline of a health and thought revolution. Each week, experience unfiltered conversations with pioneering functional medicine doctors, breakthrough researchers, longevity experts, and health and thought innovators challenging everything mainstream medicine tells you. No surface-level discussions. No pharmaceutical propaganda. Just truth, transformation, and protocols that work.YOUR HOSTSDr. Jason Bradley brings 25+ years of clinical expertise with dual doctorates in Naturopathic and Chiropractic Medicine, advanced certifications in functional medicine, endocrinology, and immunology. He's helped thousands worldwide through root-cause healing while exposing healthcare deception.James Chester is an award-winning documentarian and creator of ChiroHustle, the #1 chiropractic podcast globally (top 3% of 3 million podcasts). He translates complex medical concepts into actionable insights, asking questions everyone wants answered.Rachel Bradley, RN, BSN, ND, is the executive producer. After a decade in hospital settings witnessing conventional healthcare's failures, she pivoted to functional medicine advocacy, bringing clinical expertise and strategic excellence to every episode.WHAT YOU'LL DISCOVERFunctional Medicine & Root Cause HealingAutoimmune Disease Reversal ProtocolsBiohacking & Peak Performance OptimizationNutrition, Metabolic Health & LongevityMental Health, Cognitive Performance & Brain OptimizationDetoxification: Heavy Metals, Spike Proteins, ToxinsRevolutionary Health TechnologiesAncient Wisdom Validated by Modern ScienceWHO THIS SHOW IS FORYou're frustrated with symptom management instead of real solutions. You're done with prescriptions that mask problems. You're ready to take control and discover what's truly possible.Whether you're struggling with chronic fatigue, autoimmune conditions, cognitive decline, metabolic dysfunction, or simply pushing the boundaries of human potential—this podcast meets you where you are and shows the path forward.THE MOVEMENTThis isn't just a podcast—it's a tribe of health freedom seekers proving chronic illness isn't a life sentence, autoimmune conditions can be reversed, and optimal health isn't reserved for the few. Our community is reclaiming health sovereignty, transforming personal wellbeing and our collective capacity to create the future we deserve.If you have your health, you have a thousand dreams. If you don't, you have only one: to be healthy. We're here to make that dream come true so you can pursue all the others. We've witnessed the miracles. We've seen "irreversible" conditions reverse. No matter where you are today—you can get better...faster.WHAT MAKES US DIFFERENTTruth Over Trends: Evidence-based protocols, not wellness fadsAncient Wisdom Meets Modern Science: Bridging tradition with cutting-edge researchLong-Form Deep Dives: 90-minute-plus conversations where experts truly teachInsider-Outsider Perspective: Clinical expertise meets outsider curiosityActionable Protocols: Immediately applicable insights every episodeJOIN THE REVOLUTIONNew episodes weekly. Detailed show notes. Exclusive community content. Subscribe now and start your journey to optimal health.Because getting better shouldn't take forever. Getting better should happen...faster.Your body. Your mind. Your life. Let's get better...faster.