What happens when every door in the medical system slams in your face? In this powerful Episode 40, Dr. Jason Bradley and James Chester sit down with Dr. Cathleen King, founder and CEO of Primal Trust Academy and Community, a healer whose credentials were earned in a dark room, bedridden with chronic Lyme, mold illness, chronic fatigue, and PTSD.

Dr. Cat shares the moment that changed everything: the day she gave up trying to fix herself with external solutions and asked a different question entirely. What if this is as good as it gets, and how can I carve out a good life anyway? That surrender unlocked the inner wisdom that became Primal Trust, now one of the most practitioner-recommended nervous system recovery programs in the world.

This conversation goes deep on victim consciousness and why taking responsibility for your biology is empowerment, not blame. The trio unpacks polyvagal theory in plain language, the science of the cell danger response, why cortisol does not cause stress but is released by it, and why so many patients are told it is all in their head when the truth is it is in their nervous system. Dr. Jason opens up about his own childhood trauma and the lifelong work of unlearning the fight, and James makes a live on-air declaration about reclaiming his mornings from his phone. It is part interview, part public therapy session, and entirely real.

The episode closes with Dr. Cat's simplest prescription: pick one thing, complete it, and spend an hour a day outside with nothing. Or as James puts it, go get lost, and do not be afraid that you cannot find your way home. Remember, nobody is coming to save you, but this episode proves you can save yourself.



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