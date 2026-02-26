Ruth Barrett is a pioneering 1970s mountain dulcimer player, folk singer, songwriter and award-winning recording artist. She is best known for her specialized genre of music – songs and chants that focus on women, goddesses, and magically themed traditional folk songs and ballads inspired by folklore, mythology, the embodied spirituality of the natural world. Her performances are often seasonally themed providing her audiences with a deeper appreciation and understanding of the humanity’s closer relationship with the natural world, and the magic that continues to resonate behind the veneer of modern life. Ruth is an acknowledged feminist spirituality foremother, ordained Dianic High Priestess, seasoned ritualist, educator, an author of Women's Rites, Women's Mysteries: Intuitive Ritual Creation, and a contributor to anthologies including Stepping Into Ourselves: An Anthology of Writings of Priestesses, Elders and Visionaries: Foremothers of the Women’s Spirituality Movement, Women In World Religions: Faith and Culture Across History. Ruth co-founded the Temple of Diana, Inc. with Falcon River. Ruth teaches at conferences and festivals nationally, internationally and online on a variety of witchly topics. Ruth received the 2025 XX Award for her dedication to feminist female-only goddess rituals, classes, and publishing the groundbreaking anthology, Female Erasure: What You Need To Know About Gender Politics’ War On Women, the Female Sex and Human Rights. She is currently working on a new book collaboration, The Women’s Wheel of the Year: Embodied Celebrations of Her Cycles. ******* Kimberly “KC” Crail, MBA, CPA is a Wise Woman, herbalist & educator who came from Wall Street to the Weeds. After working her way to the top of the global finance world, it all came crashing down in 2008. Her world view was turned upside down. Experience is a wonderful teacher. She was blessed to train with Susun S. Weed, completing a Shamanic Herbal Apprenticeship in 2008, with continuing study at the Wise Woman Center through 2018 when she moved to Florida from Long Island, New York. KC began teaching in 2012 after the miraculous recovery of her friend from “terminal” stage 4 cancer. Diagnosed in 2009, this friend underwent chemotherapy, and 32 radiation treatments, and credits her recovery with the healing and nourishing herbal remedies & foods. She is still with us today! KC also works as a wholesale mortgage broker serving 49 states, in her spare time she walks barefoot in her yard, tends to her flowering plants, enjoys sunsets on the gulf beaches, making herbal medicine in her kitchen, and meeting new “green allies” in the southern environment. KC’s mission is to teach folks how to heal themselves using whole plants and foods as medicine. Nourishment is the key that unlocks health. Spirit, Mind, Body. Healing from the inside out. The Beauty Way of the Seven Medicines. You can heal yourself with simple and inexpensive methods, foods and herbs.



