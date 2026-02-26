Open app
Weeds of Wisdom
radio.net
Kimberly Crail
Health & Wellness, Alternative Health
  Weeds of Wisdom

    Raise Your Frequency! Pleiadian Channel Soma ARah joins Weeds of Wisdom!

    02/25/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Soma ARah Galactic Lightworker and Pleiadian Channel Soma ARah is a Pleiadian and Lyran Starseed hybrid with a profound mission to assist humanity during this era of ascension. Known as a Pleiadian Ambassador and warrior of the heart, she has served as a channel for the Pleiadians since childhood, sharing their wisdom to inspire, uplift, and guide humanity toward higher frequencies and a New Earth. As a healer, visionary, and intuitive, Soma ARah embodies many roles: Ascension Guide: Empowering individuals to navigate the path of awakening and personal transformation. Psychic Medium and Starseed Reader: Offering profound insights through Akashic Records and multidimensional connections. Lightworker and Empath: Sharing healing energy as a Reiki Master, shamanic practitioner, and channel for divine light. Her spiritual journey began at age 8, marked by conscious connections with the Pleiadians. At 12, a life-changing out-of-body experience with Jesus redirected her path, leading her to meditate and study esoteric teachings. Guided by the Pleiadians, she received direct education through downloads, transmissions, and spiritual teachings, bypassing traditional schooling. Soma ARah's work spans Channelling, readings, courses, workshops, and books, including The Pleiadian Child and What's Really Going On? Through these offerings, she channels the wisdom of the Pleiadians to assist humanity in evolving into crystalline beings of light. Her mission aligns with the ancient galactic collective, often referred to as the 144,000, dedicated to raising planetary frequencies and creating a harmonious New Earth. As Galactic Grandmother April Cordner described, "Chosen by our ancient galactic cousins to communicate the messages for humanity," Soma ARah serves as a beacon of light and transformation, inspiring growth, healing, and spiritual awakening. CEO of Cosmic Starseeds Academy, Come Join Us. To Connect, For Interviews & Live Pleiadian Channellings & To Follow her work at SubStack.com/@somaarah https://www.somaarah.love/media-event... www.somaarah.love

    Weeds of Wisdom is broadcast on the UnXplained Network weekly. Check out all of our great shows on Spreaker! Join the X at www.unxnetwork.com to get our daily newsletter and more perks! The X offers more - On-Demand workshops on a variety of subjects, a bi-monthly magazine, our news blog, and the X Club group. Join the X family!
  Weeds of Wisdom

    Ruth Barrett - Guardian of the Grove!

    02/25/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Ruth Barrett is a pioneering 1970s mountain dulcimer player, folk singer, songwriter and award-winning recording artist. She is best known for her specialized genre of music – songs and chants that focus on women, goddesses, and magically themed traditional folk songs and ballads inspired by folklore, mythology, the embodied spirituality of the natural world. Her performances are often seasonally themed providing her audiences with a deeper appreciation and understanding of the humanity's closer relationship with the natural world, and the magic that continues to resonate behind the veneer of modern life. Ruth is an acknowledged feminist spirituality foremother, ordained Dianic High Priestess, seasoned ritualist, educator, an author of Women's Rites, Women's Mysteries: Intuitive Ritual Creation, and a contributor to anthologies including Stepping Into Ourselves: An Anthology of Writings of Priestesses, Elders and Visionaries: Foremothers of the Women's Spirituality Movement, Women In World Religions: Faith and Culture Across History. Ruth co-founded the Temple of Diana, Inc. with Falcon River. Ruth teaches at conferences and festivals nationally, internationally and online on a variety of witchly topics. Ruth received the 2025 XX Award for her dedication to feminist female-only goddess rituals, classes, and publishing the groundbreaking anthology, Female Erasure: What You Need To Know About Gender Politics' War On Women, the Female Sex and Human Rights. She is currently working on a new book collaboration, The Women's Wheel of the Year: Embodied Celebrations of Her Cycles. ******* Kimberly "KC" Crail, MBA, CPA is a Wise Woman, herbalist & educator who came from Wall Street to the Weeds. After working her way to the top of the global finance world, it all came crashing down in 2008. Her world view was turned upside down. Experience is a wonderful teacher. She was blessed to train with Susun S. Weed, completing a Shamanic Herbal Apprenticeship in 2008, with continuing study at the Wise Woman Center through 2018 when she moved to Florida from Long Island, New York. KC began teaching in 2012 after the miraculous recovery of her friend from "terminal" stage 4 cancer. Diagnosed in 2009, this friend underwent chemotherapy, and 32 radiation treatments, and credits her recovery with the healing and nourishing herbal remedies & foods. She is still with us today! KC also works as a wholesale mortgage broker serving 49 states, in her spare time she walks barefoot in her yard, tends to her flowering plants, enjoys sunsets on the gulf beaches, making herbal medicine in her kitchen, and meeting new "green allies" in the southern environment. KC's mission is to teach folks how to heal themselves using whole plants and foods as medicine. Nourishment is the key that unlocks health. Spirit, Mind, Body. Healing from the inside out. The Beauty Way of the Seven Medicines. You can heal yourself with simple and inexpensive methods, foods and herbs.

    Weeds of Wisdom is broadcast on the UnXplained Network weekly. Check out all of our great shows on Spreaker! Join the X at www.unxnetwork.com to get our daily newsletter and more perks! The X offers more - On-Demand workshops on a variety of subjects, a bi-monthly magazine, our news blog, and the X Club group. Join the X family!
  Weeds of Wisdom

    Jessica Jones, The Cryptid Huntress joins Weeds of Wisdom!

    02/25/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Jessica Jones is a paranormal investigator and remote viewer based in northwest Georgia.

    She is an active cryptid field researcher and member of Enigma Research Group (ERG), Anomalous Studies and Observation Group (ASOG), and North Georgia Cryptid Researchers (NGCR). All are action-oriented research groups which conduct field research associated with all things paranormal, particularly Bigfoot and Dogman. These groups have obtained ground-breaking evidence at several paranormal hot-spot hubs in the southeastern United States, comparable to the infamous Skinwalker Ranch.

    What sets her team apart from other groups is they are trained in remote viewing (RV). In addition to utilizing RV in the research field, Jessica assists in missing persons/cold cases. She presents her field research at Disclosure conferences and is often interviewed on podcasts and radio shows across the globe. Jessica posts videos of her adventures on her YouTube channel, The Cryptid Huntress.

    Her daytime shows air live on her YouTube channel on Mondays and Wednesdays at 1 p.m. EST, "Remote Viewing Investigations" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST, and "On the Hunt" airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. EST. https://thecryptidhuntress.com

    Weeds of Wisdom is broadcast on the UnXplained Network weekly. Check out all of our great shows on Spreaker! Join the X at www.unxnetwork.com to get our daily newsletter and more perks! The X offers more - On-Demand workshops on a variety of subjects, a bi-monthly magazine, our news blog, and the X Club group. Join the X family!
  Weeds of Wisdom

    We are Not Broken? We are Programmed!

    12/15/2025 | 1h 13 mins.
    Weeds of Wisdom with special guest, Catherine Edwards!

    Holistic Biologist, Interviewer, Knowledge Sharer With over 20 years of experience, Catherine specialises in a truly holistic approach to balance physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing for animals and humans. No need for expensive tests or programmes – just focused, effective solutions tailored to your needs.

    Yes, she is from the UK!

    Weeds of Wisdom is broadcast on the UnXplained Network weekly. Check out all of our great shows on Spreaker! Join the X at www.unxnetwork.com to get our daily newsletter and more perks! The X offers more - On-Demand workshops on a variety of subjects, a bi-monthly magazine, our news blog, and the X Club group. Join the X family!
  Weeds of Wisdom

    Susun S Weed joins KC to talk about Menopause and Hormone Replacement _HRT_

    11/28/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
    Susun Weed's book New Menopausal Years has sold over a million copies. Susun has been focused on women's health for more than 50 years!

    Weeds of Wisdom is broadcast on the UnXplained Network weekly. Check out all of our great shows on Spreaker! Join the X at www.unxnetwork.com to get our daily newsletter and more perks! The X offers more - On-Demand workshops on a variety of subjects, a bi-monthly magazine, our news blog, and the X Club group. Join the X family!

The Wise Woman tradition is based on Ancient Mother Wisdom, where healing tools are as simple as a cup of hot tea, a soft touch on the cheek, or a hug. The Wise Woman tradition is not a set of recipes and lists of plant characteristics. The Wise Woman tradition uses intuition, plants, foods, herbs, animals, simple ritual, physical activities, lifestyle change and love on the healing journey. We are all unique and only you can know what you need in your own healing and journey to embrace your wholeness. So the first step is to "Do Nothing" and connect with your "Wise Healer Within" to guide you on your path.  Spirit.  The Wise Woman tradition connects us with the healing energy of the plants and the animals, the stones and the ALL that surrounds us. The Wise Woman tradition connects us to all the love that is within us - Source/Creator/Wise Healer Within. The Beauty Way of the Seven Medicines.   We talk with the plants, sing with the trees, ride the energies of the stones and learn important lessons from animals.Find KC here: www.unxnetwork.com Join us!
