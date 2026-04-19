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The Trauma Safe Lab

TopHealth Media
Alternative HealthFitness
The Trauma Safe Lab
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • The Trauma Safe Lab

    The Trauma Safe Lab - Chapter 1 Promo (Episode 1 to 6)

    08/15/2025 | 1 mins.
    The Trauma Safe Lab - Chapter 1 Promo (Episode 1 to 6). After years as a trauma survivor, an Army veteran, and a nurse navigating her own disability, Jennifer realized the answers she needed weren’t out there - they had to be forged. The Trauma Safe Lab was born from that search. Each episode is part of a personal journey: probing the questions that never get asked, learning from lived experience, and lighting a path for others seeking healing.
    Show Website - https://traumasafelab.com/
    Jennifer Nanda - LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/evansjen/
    Media Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Trauma Safe Lab

    Making the Invisible Visible: Tracking Stress and Dysregulation With Philia Labs' Wearable Data

    08/14/2025 | 1h 6 mins.
    Welcome back to The Trauma Safe Lab! In this episode, host Jennifer Nanda sits down with Dilpreet, co-founder of Philia Labs, for a fascinating conversation about making the invisible visible, specifically, how we can use technology and data to track stress, emotional dysregulation, and chronic health issues. Drawing on his background as a biomedical engineer and his personal passion for understanding the body’s stress response, Dilpreet shares how he and his co-founder Alex set out to tackle the problem of subjectivity in mental health care.
    They dive into everything from the challenges of quantifying chronic stress, and the limitations of traditional tracking methods like mood diaries, to the powerful impact of biometric data in validating the lived experiences of people with trauma, autism, and anxiety. Jennifer brings her own experiences as someone navigating PTSD and neurodivergence, illustrating the life-changing potential of having objective proof for what’s happening inside.
    Together, they explore how wearables and new biofeedback tools aren’t just about numbers, they’re about empowerment, early intervention, and building better communication between patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Whether you’re a clinician, someone living with chronic stress, or just curious about how technology is transforming mental health, this episode is a deep dive into the future of trauma-safe, data-driven care.
    Timestamps:
    00:00 Revolutionizing Stress Measurement Wearables
    06:24 Intervention's Impact on Stress Response
    11:00 "Benefits of Wearable Biofeedback"
    19:23 Understanding Stress: Exposure, Appraisal, Response
    23:34 Biofeedback 2.0: Enhanced Self-Monitoring
    29:11 Autism and Interoception Challenges
    38:36 Understanding and Managing Interoception Challenges
    43:47 "Proactive Limits in 'Bagel Theory'"
    49:37 Wearables Aid in Self-Understanding
    54:05 Track Stress and Body Responses
    59:13 Regulating Emotional Responses
    01:01:51 "Measuring Interventions for Autonomic Flexibility"
    Show Website - https://traumasafelab.com/
    Jennifer Nanda - LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/evansjen/
    Media Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Trauma Safe Lab

    Rewiring Trauma From the Inside Out: Somatic Nursing and Neuroplasticity With Emily Knife

    08/14/2025 | 1h 26 mins.
    Welcome to another episode of The Trauma Safe Lab! This week, host Jennifer Nanda sits down with Emily Knife, a registered nurse, founder of Somatic Nursing, and the creator of Modern Nurse Fest. In this insightful conversation, Emily shares her journey into healthcare, shaped by her own experiences with trauma and burnout, and dives deep into the world of neuroplasticity, exploring how our brains can rewire and heal after trauma.
    Together, Jennifer and Emily unpack why so many nurses and helpers are drawn to their professions, often with high ACE (Adverse Childhood Experiences) scores, and how their personal histories shape the way they care for others and themselves. Emily explains the basics of neuroplasticity and neural pruning, making complex brain science accessible, and discusses how trauma interrupts our nervous system’s wiring early in life. She shares practical, somatic tools for bringing awareness back to the body, using movement, touch, and breath to signal safety and promote healing from the inside out.
    You’ll also hear candid stories about the lived reality of burnout, the hidden layers of trauma that show up at the bedside, and ways practices like somatic nursing, EMDR, and even simple daily habits can support nervous system regulation and growth for both patients and nurses alike. Whether you’re a healthcare provider, someone working through personal trauma, or just curious about how the mind and body connect, this episode offers actionable takeaways and plenty of “aha” moments.
    Tune in as Jennifer and Emily break down the science, share laughs, and give permission to let healing, and pleasure, back into our lives.
    Timestamps:
    00:00 Nurses' Motivation: Overcoming Adversity
    09:15 "Nurses' Stress and Nervous System"
    10:58 Somatic Nursing: Emotional Processing Essentials
    18:36 Impact of Childhood Abandonment
    23:28 Life as a Fun Game
    29:31 "Everyone Has Experienced Trauma"
    33:01 "Ancient Healing vs. Modern Medicine"
    39:00 Embrace Physical Release
    44:29 Healing Through EMDR Therapy
    47:45 Genesight: Personalized Mental Health Solutions
    54:50 Healing Through Tactile Experiences
    01:00:54 "Embrace the Present Moment"
    01:07:48 "Mindfulness: Present Safety and Calm"
    01:12:45 Neonatal Frequencies & Mindfulness Benefits
    01:14:16 Revive Joyful Habits Luxuriously
    01:20:57 "AI: Tool or Mental Health Risk?"
    01:25:00 "Modern Nurse Fest: Celebrating Nurses"
    Show Website - https://traumasafelab.com/
    Jennifer Nanda - LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/evansjen/
    Media Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Trauma Safe Lab

    Redefining Trauma: Safety, Connection, and the Healing Journey with Dr. Johanna Lynch

    08/14/2025 | 1h 2 mins.
    Welcome back to The Trauma Safe Lab! In this deeply personal and thought-provoking episode, host Jennifer Nanda sits down with Dr. Johanna Lynch - accomplished family physician, author, and trauma healing advocate, to explore the foundational concept of safety in trauma care. Jennifer opens up about her own unexpected struggles with dissociation during their initial conversation, highlighting just how profound and triggering the topic of safety can be, even for those familiar with trauma work.
    Dr. Lynch, drawing from her unique experiences as a refugee and clinician, delves into the layers of sensing safety, from our environment and relationships to our inner emotional world. Together, they discuss why building a true sense of safety is not just about avoiding harm, but about fostering environments where agency, belonging, and growth can flourish. Expect to hear a rich exploration of what "safe enough to grieve, safe enough to grow" looks like, how our nervous system mediates our perception of safety, and why our voices and cultural histories matter.
    Tune in for practical grounding tools, a reframe on trauma language, and compassionate advice for anyone journeying toward healing. Whether you’re a professional, a survivor, or someone supporting a loved one, this episode offers profound insights, and a gentle reminder that healing begins with finding the places and people where you truly feel safe.
    Timestamps:
    00:00 "Unexpected Recording Surprise"
    10:00 "Non-Pathologizing Healing Approach"
    12:27 Navigating Historical and Social Barriers
    18:55 Redefining Trauma: Prioritizing Safety
    24:35 Safety in Presence and Connection
    28:48 "Building Safety Through Connection"
    34:48 Integrating Psychological and Physical Health
    40:31 Community Provides Safe Stillness
    46:06 Internal Dialogue and Self-Healing
    53:02 Healing Spiritual Relationships
    55:29 Grounding Techniques for Emotional Safety
    59:14 Kaleidoscope Learning for Growth

    Show Website - https://traumasafelab.com/
    Jennifer Nanda - LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/evansjen/
    Media Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Trauma Safe Lab

    Breathe Better to Heal: Dr. Ronda Holman’s Journey from Mouth Breather to Airway Advocate

    08/14/2025 | 51 mins.
    Welcome back to The Trauma Safe Lab! In this episode, host Jennifer Nanda welcomes Dr. Ronda Holman, Air Force veteran, dental professional, and author of Breathe Better. Together, they dive headfirst into a topic often overlooked: airway health and how dysfunctional breathing impacts our overall wellbeing, especially while we sleep.
    Dr. Holman shares her deeply personal journey, from childhood struggles with constant illness, crowded teeth, and a “floppy tongue,” to discovering the world of sleep-disordered breathing after decades of searching for answers. She unravels how mouth breathing and undiagnosed airway issues can quietly sabotage everything from cognitive function to mood, memory, and, crucially, our trauma recovery.
    In this candid conversation, Dr. Holman sheds light on the often-misunderstood world of sleep apnea, the limitations of conventional treatments like CPAPs, and the critical role behavior and airway muscle health play in healing. You’ll learn why snoring isn’t funny, how modern lifestyles have set us up for dysfunctional breathing, and discover practical, accessible strategies, from tongue exercises to wearables and innovative tools, to reclaim restorative, trauma-safe sleep.
    Whether you’re struggling with sleep, supporting someone who is, or simply curious about how breathing patterns can shape physical and mental health, this episode promises actionable insights, hope, and a refreshing new perspective. It’s time to take control of your airway health - starting tonight.
    Timestamps:
    00:00 Sleep Apnea Solutions in Dentistry
    04:50 Types and Treatments of Sleep Apnea
    08:51 Sleep Apnea Treatment Options
    11:18 Unexpected Competition and Trust Realization
    14:43 "Empowerment Beyond Diagnosis"
    17:27 "Disordered Breathing: No Solutions"
    21:15 Unspoken Sleep Disorder Awareness
    24:14 "Pillow App for Sleep Metrics"
    27:03 Breathing Impacts Sleep Quality
    31:15 Upper Airway Workout Tools
    33:01 Mouth Tools for Better Breathing
    35:11 Tongue Health and Mouth Breathing
    41:06 Airway Dentistry Awareness Rises
    42:06 Dentists Detecting Sleep Apnea
    47:25 "Regain Health: Improve Sleep Breathing"
    50:17 "Airway Health Advocate Online"
    51:36 "Revisiting Maslow's Hierarchy"

    Show Website - https://traumasafelab.com/
    Jennifer Nanda - LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/evansjen/
    Media Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
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About The Trauma Safe Lab
After years as a trauma survivor, an Army veteran, and a nurse navigating her own disability, Jennifer Nanda realized the answers she needed weren’t out there - they had to be forged. The Trauma Safe Lab was born from that search. Each episode is part of a personal journey: probing the questions that never get asked, learning from lived experience, and lighting a path for others seeking healing.
Podcast website
Alternative HealthFitnessHealth & WellnessMental Health

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