Welcome to another episode of The Trauma Safe Lab! This week, host Jennifer Nanda sits down with Emily Knife, a registered nurse, founder of Somatic Nursing, and the creator of Modern Nurse Fest. In this insightful conversation, Emily shares her journey into healthcare, shaped by her own experiences with trauma and burnout, and dives deep into the world of neuroplasticity, exploring how our brains can rewire and heal after trauma.

Together, Jennifer and Emily unpack why so many nurses and helpers are drawn to their professions, often with high ACE (Adverse Childhood Experiences) scores, and how their personal histories shape the way they care for others and themselves. Emily explains the basics of neuroplasticity and neural pruning, making complex brain science accessible, and discusses how trauma interrupts our nervous system’s wiring early in life. She shares practical, somatic tools for bringing awareness back to the body, using movement, touch, and breath to signal safety and promote healing from the inside out.

You’ll also hear candid stories about the lived reality of burnout, the hidden layers of trauma that show up at the bedside, and ways practices like somatic nursing, EMDR, and even simple daily habits can support nervous system regulation and growth for both patients and nurses alike. Whether you’re a healthcare provider, someone working through personal trauma, or just curious about how the mind and body connect, this episode offers actionable takeaways and plenty of “aha” moments.

Tune in as Jennifer and Emily break down the science, share laughs, and give permission to let healing, and pleasure, back into our lives.

Timestamps:

00:00 Nurses' Motivation: Overcoming Adversity

09:15 "Nurses' Stress and Nervous System"

10:58 Somatic Nursing: Emotional Processing Essentials

18:36 Impact of Childhood Abandonment

23:28 Life as a Fun Game

29:31 "Everyone Has Experienced Trauma"

33:01 "Ancient Healing vs. Modern Medicine"

39:00 Embrace Physical Release

44:29 Healing Through EMDR Therapy

47:45 Genesight: Personalized Mental Health Solutions

54:50 Healing Through Tactile Experiences

01:00:54 "Embrace the Present Moment"

01:07:48 "Mindfulness: Present Safety and Calm"

01:12:45 Neonatal Frequencies & Mindfulness Benefits

01:14:16 Revive Joyful Habits Luxuriously

01:20:57 "AI: Tool or Mental Health Risk?"

01:25:00 "Modern Nurse Fest: Celebrating Nurses"

Show Website - https://traumasafelab.com/

Jennifer Nanda - LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/evansjen/

Media Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/

“Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”