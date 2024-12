Episode 031 - South Haven Ravens vs. Baraboo Bombers

It is once again a perfect night for a ballgame, as Wally McCarthy and Producer Phil bring you all the lazy action from Evermor Park as the Baraboo Bombers (Baraboo, Wisconsin) host the South Haven Ravens (South Haven, Michigan).The Bombers' new starting pitcher, Scooter McKeever, makes his league debut after being acquired from the Missoula Moose (Missoula, Montana).And Baraboo owner Tom Every tries out his new promotion - The Nut Hut Managers’ Club - where the fans seated in the “Nut Hut” out in deep left field make the lineup and manage the game.Support the show