Change your morning and change your life with the only guided morning routine podcast. Enjoy an inspiring combination of meditation, mindfulness, yoga, and moti...
Mindful Morning Motivation to Overcome Fear of Failure
This morning, find inspiration to reframe failures so that you can overcome any obstacle or setback and achieve success.
8/2/2023
11:22
Morning Affirmations - Overcome Feelings of Failure
These guided, morning wake up affirmations are designed to help you overcome feeling like a failure. Maybe you fear failure or you need to overcome a recent failure. No matter what it is for you, press play on these affirmations first thing in the morning, and allow your mind to fill with the positive, inspiring ideas within. You will have more confidence, self-belief, and you will not fear failure anymore :)
8/1/2023
9:26
Morning Meditation Visualization to Overcome Failure
Wake up with a positive mindset with this guided morning wake up meditation to overcome feelings of failure or rejection. You can even do this meditation in bed. Start your day with a positive, uplifting approach to overcome failure, so that you can be happy throughout the day and find success.
7/31/2023
12:26
Morning Affirmations - Embrace Your Authentic Self
Start your morning with these guided, positive affirmations. Embrace your unique self.
Today's affirmations:
I am a unique and valuable individual.
I embrace my authentic self wholeheartedly.
My gifts are special.
I am an essential part of the tapestry of the universe.
I am confident in myself.
I allow my light to shine brightly.
Each day, I discover new ways to nurture and share my unique gifts.
I contribute meaningful things to the world.
I allow my path to unfold at its own natural pace.
Embracing my authentic self allows me to live a fulfilling and purposeful life.
I embrace my unique qualities with gratitude and humility.
I choose to celebrate and fully embrace all of the beautiful aspects of myself.
7/26/2023
10:54
Morning Meditation - Your Infinite Potential | Visualize Your Inner Light
In this morning meditation guided wake up, visualize your inner light illuminating all of the wonderful parts of you.
About Wake Me Up: Morning meditation and motivation
Change your morning and change your life with the only guided morning routine podcast. Enjoy an inspiring combination of meditation, mindfulness, yoga, and motivation to prepare your mind and body to be at their best. Don’t press the snooze button, just turn on an episode of Wake Me Up. Before you know it, you’ll be out of bed, energized, clear of mind, and excited about your day!