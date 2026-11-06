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Wake Me Up: Morning Meditation & Mindfulness
Good People Stuff
Latest episode
733 episodes
- A profoundly powerful guided meditation combining mindfulness and inner child visualization for self-compassion, patience, and kindness toward yourself and others. This meditation is special, and it is powerful for everyone - no matter what your story is. It will heal you mind, body, and spirit.
This meditation offers:
- Calming breathwork and mindfulness to settle your body and quiet your mind
- A gentle inner child visualization of your younger self at play, seeing their innocence, silliness, and mistakes
- A powerful reframe and recognition of your whole self: you’re still that child, just figuring out bigger things now
- Simple, kind words to offer your younger self and the person you are today
- A reflection on how everyone around you is still figuring it out too
- A closing moment to carry patience and kindness into your day
Be sure to listen all the way through...the journey from your younger self, to who you are now, to everyone around you is what creates the shift. The more consistently you return to this practice, the more naturally patience, kindness, and self-compassion become part of who you are.
#meditation #innerchild #healingmeditation
00:00 Introduction
00:27 Meditation begins
Check out the Wake Me Up Mindset Coach app: http://studio.com/wakemeup. You get: Full Access to the WMU catalog; a personal growth plan based on my guidance and coaching; simple, daily tasks (5-10 minutes a day) to guide you through your own personal transformation; your plan evolves with you as you and your life change. It's the most effective way to digest the content in Wake Me Up for creating personal change!
Get ad-free access to the entire WMU catalog + bonus content by joining the WMU Premium Feed. Grab a 7-day free trial of Wake Me Up premium: https://goodpeoplestuff.supercast.com/
About Wake Me Up
Wake Me Up is the # 1 guided morning routine podcast. Our guided morning wake ups offer affirmations, mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and motivation specifically designed to help you get out of bed and start your day with a positive mindset. Stop pressing the snooze button all morning long, and turn on an episode of Wake Me Up instead. You will be happier and more successful at everything in life because of it!
I make this channel to serve you. Part of that is creating tools like journals and courses to dive deeper into certain topics, all of which you can find here: https://stan.store/goodpplstuff
Follow Wake Me Up on Youtube - Spotify - Apple Podcasts - Amazon - Podchaser
Say hi or request an episode at www.wakemeuppodcast.com/contact.
See visual guides for the yoga and stretches in WMU episodes at www.wakemeuppodcast.com/stretches.
**Only partake in the physical movements suggested in Wake Me Up episodes if you are physically able and in safe surroundings. All movements are done at the individual's own risk. Be safe, and always consult a doctor if you have any questions or concerns.**
Have a wonderful day 😃
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- These I AM positive affirmations will make you feel gratitude for everything in life, even the hard things. If you repeat this gratitude affirmations session everyday, you will have a powerful and unshakeable mindset.
Gratitude has been scientifically shown to improve happiness and overall health, reduce stress and anxiety, and nurture fulfillment. If there's one thing you can do to have the maximum impact on your mind, body, and life...it's probably being grateful.
Positive affirmations like these have the powerful effect of reprogramming your self talk...your internal thoughts and beliefs. So listen to these affirmations every day to reprogram your mindset. Make it part of your morning routine. And be sure to listen all the way through, because the affirmations build on each other and the final sequence brings it all home. The more often you come back to these words, the more naturally you’ll start to believe them, and the more your life will start to reflect them.
#gratitude #affirmations #positiveaffirmations
Check out the Wake Me Up Mindset Coach app: http://studio.com/wakemeup. You get: Full Access to the WMU catalog; a personal growth plan based on my guidance and coaching; simple, daily tasks (5-10 minutes a day) to guide you through your own personal transformation; your plan evolves with you as you and your life change. It's the most effective way to digest the content in Wake Me Up for creating personal change!
Get ad-free access to the entire WMU catalog + bonus content by joining the WMU Premium Feed. Grab a 7-day free trial of Wake Me Up premium: https://goodpeoplestuff.supercast.com/
About Wake Me Up
Wake Me Up is the # 1 guided morning routine podcast. Our guided morning wake ups offer affirmations, mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and motivation specifically designed to help you get out of bed and start your day with a positive mindset. Stop pressing the snooze button all morning long, and turn on an episode of Wake Me Up instead. You will be happier and more successful at everything in life because of it!
I make this channel to serve you. Part of that is creating tools like journals and courses to dive deeper into certain topics, all of which you can find here: https://stan.store/goodpplstuff
Follow Wake Me Up on Youtube - Spotify - Apple Podcasts - Amazon - Podchaser
Say hi or request an episode at www.wakemeuppodcast.com/contact.
See visual guides for the yoga and stretches in WMU episodes at www.wakemeuppodcast.com/stretches.
**Only partake in the physical movements suggested in Wake Me Up episodes if you are physically able and in safe surroundings. All movements are done at the individual's own risk. Be safe, and always consult a doctor if you have any questions or concerns.**
Have a wonderful day 😃
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A guided meditation with affirmations to release anger and resentment. Reclaim your peace, free yourself from the negative emotions that are ruining your enjoyment of life.
You don’t have to keep carrying it. The anger that replays in your head, the resentment that tightens your chest when you think of that person or moment, is quietly costing you your peace, and it’s time to set it down. This guided meditation with affirmations helps you release anger and resentment, let go of what’s been weighing on you, and reclaim the calm that belongs to you.
This meditation offers:
- Calming breathwork to settle your body and cool the heat of anger
- A gentle check-in to notice where you’re holding tension and resentment
- A guided release practice to let go of the anger and negative emotions you’ve been carrying
- Affirmations for releasing anger and resentment
- Affirmations for forgiveness, done for your own freedom and peace
- Affirmations for calm, emotional balance, and inner strength
- A closing practice to carry your peace with you into the rest of your day
Join me for this practice, listen all the way through, and soon you'll be free from anger. You deserve to feel free, my friend.
#anger #meditation
Check out the Wake Me Up Mindset Coach app: http://studio.com/wakemeup. You get: Full Access to the WMU catalog; a personal growth plan based on my guidance and coaching; simple, daily tasks (5-10 minutes a day) to guide you through your own personal transformation; your plan evolves with you as you and your life change. It's the most effective way to digest the content in Wake Me Up for creating personal change!
Get ad-free access to the entire WMU catalog + bonus content by joining the WMU Premium Feed. Grab a 7-day free trial of Wake Me Up premium: https://goodpeoplestuff.supercast.com/
About Wake Me Up
Wake Me Up is the # 1 guided morning routine podcast. Our guided morning wake ups offer affirmations, mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and motivation specifically designed to help you get out of bed and start your day with a positive mindset. Stop pressing the snooze button all morning long, and turn on an episode of Wake Me Up instead. You will be happier and more successful at everything in life because of it!
I make this channel to serve you. Part of that is creating tools like journals and courses to dive deeper into certain topics, all of which you can find here: https://stan.store/goodpplstuff
Follow Wake Me Up on Youtube - Spotify - Apple Podcasts - Amazon - Podchaser
Say hi or request an episode at www.wakemeuppodcast.com/contact.
See visual guides for the yoga and stretches in WMU episodes at www.wakemeuppodcast.com/stretches.
**Only partake in the physical movements suggested in Wake Me Up episodes if you are physically able and in safe surroundings. All movements are done at the individual's own risk. Be safe, and always consult a doctor if you have any questions or concerns.**
Have a wonderful day 😃
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Powerful positive affirmations for confidence, success, self-belief, and self-worth spoken directly to you: you can, you are, you will. These are the positive, motivating, supportive words you've always needed to hear.
Some people go their whole lives waiting for someone to tell them they’re capable, worthy, and ready. Most of us have a voice of doubt in our heads: not good enough, not ready, maybe someday. This is your reset. In these “you can, you are, you will” affirmations, every idea comes in three parts: what you’re capable of, who you already are, and what you’re going to do. One sequence after another, they build into a deep, unshakable belief in yourself before your day even begins.
These affirmations will help you:
- Believe in yourself and let go of self-doubt
- Build real confidence to walk into any room as yourself
- Know you’re strong enough to do hard things and keep going
- Set big goals and take the first step toward them today
- Recognize your self-worth and treat yourself with kindness
- Own your choices, your mindset, and the life you’re creating
- Step into success, abundance, and the opportunities waiting for you
- Feel unstoppable, capable, and ready to win
Listen to these affirmations every day to reprogram your self talk, thoughts, and beliefs. Make it part of your morning or bedtime routine. Be sure to listen all the way through, because the affirmations build on each other and the final sequence brings it all home. The more often you come back to these words, the more naturally you’ll start to believe them, and the more your life will start to reflect them.
You can. You are. You will. 💛
#affirmations #positiveaffirmations
Check out the Wake Me Up Mindset Coach app: http://studio.com/wakemeup. You get: Full Access to the WMU catalog; a personal growth plan based on my guidance and coaching; simple, daily tasks (5-10 minutes a day) to guide you through your own personal transformation; your plan evolves with you as you and your life change. It's the most effective way to digest the content in Wake Me Up for creating personal change!
Get ad-free access to the entire WMU catalog + bonus content by joining the WMU Premium Feed. Grab a 7-day free trial of Wake Me Up premium: https://goodpeoplestuff.supercast.com/
About Wake Me Up
Wake Me Up is the # 1 guided morning routine podcast. Our guided morning wake ups offer affirmations, mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and motivation specifically designed to help you get out of bed and start your day with a positive mindset. Stop pressing the snooze button all morning long, and turn on an episode of Wake Me Up instead. You will be happier and more successful at everything in life because of it!
I make this channel to serve you. Part of that is creating tools like journals and courses to dive deeper into certain topics, all of which you can find here: https://stan.store/goodpplstuff
Follow Wake Me Up on Youtube - Spotify - Apple Podcasts - Amazon - Podchaser
Say hi or request an episode at www.wakemeuppodcast.com/contact.
See visual guides for the yoga and stretches in WMU episodes at www.wakemeuppodcast.com/stretches.
**Only partake in the physical movements suggested in Wake Me Up episodes if you are physically able and in safe surroundings. All movements are done at the individual's own risk. Be safe, and always consult a doctor if you have any questions or concerns.**
Have a wonderful day 😃
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A 10 minute guided self love meditation to heal your heart and feel worthy again. This meditation combines calming visualization and affirmations for heart-centered healing.
Listen to this every day for 7 days to enjoy transformational self love. Through this practice, you'll come to better understand yourself, accept yourself as you are, heal your heart, and feel more worthy.
Be sure to listen all the way through...the full practice is necessary for the transformation and healing. The more consistently you return to this practice, the more naturally self love will become a part of who you are.
#meditation #guidedmeditation #selflove
Check out the Wake Me Up Mindset Coach app: http://studio.com/wakemeup. You get: Full Access to the WMU catalog; a personal growth plan based on my guidance and coaching; simple, daily tasks (5-10 minutes a day) to guide you through your own personal transformation; your plan evolves with you as you and your life change. It's the most effective way to digest the content in Wake Me Up for creating personal change!
Get ad-free access to the entire WMU catalog + bonus content by joining the WMU Premium Feed. Grab a 7-day free trial of Wake Me Up premium: https://goodpeoplestuff.supercast.com/
About Wake Me Up
Wake Me Up is the # 1 guided morning routine podcast. Our guided morning wake ups offer affirmations, mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and motivation specifically designed to help you get out of bed and start your day with a positive mindset. Stop pressing the snooze button all morning long, and turn on an episode of Wake Me Up instead. You will be happier and more successful at everything in life because of it!
I make this channel to serve you. Part of that is creating tools like journals and courses to dive deeper into certain topics, all of which you can find here: https://stan.store/goodpplstuff
Follow Wake Me Up on Youtube - Spotify - Apple Podcasts - Amazon - Podchaser
Say hi or request an episode at www.wakemeuppodcast.com/contact.
See visual guides for the yoga and stretches in WMU episodes at www.wakemeuppodcast.com/stretches.
**Only partake in the physical movements suggested in Wake Me Up episodes if you are physically able and in safe surroundings. All movements are done at the individual's own risk. Be safe, and always consult a doctor if you have any questions or concerns.**
Have a wonderful day 😃
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Wake Me Up: Morning Meditation & Mindfulness
Guided meditations, positive affirmations, mindfulness, and motivation to start your morning. By infusing inspiration and calm into your mornings with Wake Me Up, your life will begin to change for the better. Think of it as your morning routine companion. Episodes offer a variety of mindful practices, such as positive affirmations, guided meditations, motivational speeches, and inspirational talks to prepare your mind and body to be at their best each and every day. Don’t press the snooze button. Don't turn to the negative news or social media. Instead, pick an episode of Wake Me Up affirmations, meditation, or motivation. Before you know it, you’ll be out of bed, energized, clear of mind, and excited about your day! For More of My Content Enjoy my sleep content on Sleep Escape for a good night's rest: Apple Podcasts - Amazon Music - Spotify - Youtube Check out my Guided Meditations channel: Apple Podcasts - Amazon Music - Spotify Check out my Affirmations channel: Apple Podcasts - Amazon Music - SpotifyPodcast website
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- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
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