Powerful positive affirmations for confidence, success, self-belief, and self-worth spoken directly to you: you can, you are, you will. These are the positive, motivating, supportive words you've always needed to hear.



Some people go their whole lives waiting for someone to tell them they’re capable, worthy, and ready. Most of us have a voice of doubt in our heads: not good enough, not ready, maybe someday. This is your reset. In these “you can, you are, you will” affirmations, every idea comes in three parts: what you’re capable of, who you already are, and what you’re going to do. One sequence after another, they build into a deep, unshakable belief in yourself before your day even begins.



These affirmations will help you:

- Believe in yourself and let go of self-doubt

- Build real confidence to walk into any room as yourself

- Know you’re strong enough to do hard things and keep going

- Set big goals and take the first step toward them today

- Recognize your self-worth and treat yourself with kindness

- Own your choices, your mindset, and the life you’re creating

- Step into success, abundance, and the opportunities waiting for you

- Feel unstoppable, capable, and ready to win



Listen to these affirmations every day to reprogram your self talk, thoughts, and beliefs. Make it part of your morning or bedtime routine. Be sure to listen all the way through, because the affirmations build on each other and the final sequence brings it all home. The more often you come back to these words, the more naturally you’ll start to believe them, and the more your life will start to reflect them.



You can. You are. You will. 💛



#affirmations #positiveaffirmations



Check out the Wake Me Up Mindset Coach app: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://studio.com/wakemeup⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. You get: Full Access to the WMU catalog; a personal growth plan based on my guidance and coaching; simple, daily tasks (5-10 minutes a day) to guide you through your own personal transformation; your plan evolves with you as you and your life change. It's the most effective way to digest the content in Wake Me Up for creating personal change!



Get ad-free access to the entire WMU catalog + bonus content by joining the WMU Premium Feed. Grab a 7-day free trial of Wake Me Up premium: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://goodpeoplestuff.supercast.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



About Wake Me Up



Wake Me Up is the # 1 guided morning routine podcast. Our guided morning wake ups offer affirmations, mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and motivation specifically designed to help you get out of bed and start your day with a positive mindset. Stop pressing the snooze button all morning long, and turn on an episode of Wake Me Up instead. You will be happier and more successful at everything in life because of it!







I make this channel to serve you. Part of that is creating tools like journals and courses to dive deeper into certain topics, all of which you can find here: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://stan.store/goodpplstuff⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



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See visual guides for the yoga and stretches in WMU episodes at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠www.wakemeuppodcast.com/stretches⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.



**Only partake in the physical movements suggested in Wake Me Up episodes if you are physically able and in safe surroundings. All movements are done at the individual's own risk. Be safe, and always consult a doctor if you have any questions or concerns.**



Have a wonderful day 😃

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