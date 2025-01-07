Jessie Inchauspé: How balancing her blood sugar changed her life

This week Ella is joined by Jessie Inchauspé, AKA the Glucose Goddess, Jessie is the founder of the Glucose Goddess movement where she teaches over 1.5 million people online about how to reconnect with their bodies, the importance of blood sugar, and easy hacks to manage it. In this open and inspiring conversation, Jessie opens up about experiencing episodes of difficult mental health during her 20s, dealing with loneliness, the practices that helped her move forwards slowly and gradually, how she discovered the power of managing her blood sugar levels for her mental and physical health; as well as the mindset shifts, self-care tools and non-negotiables habits that helped her get to a happier and healthier place.They discuss: The accident which triggered episodes of difficult mental health Loneliness and not-relating to others The practices Jessie used to gradually move forwards day by day Why our daily, lifestyle choices impact our health much more than our genetics Discovering the link between mental health and blood glucose levels Glucose and blood sugar 101 Unrelenting perseverance to pursue her passion The power of small lifestyle changes Jessie’s non-negotiable habits for feeling her best Links: Jessie’s book Glucose Revolution For new users, use code podcast20 to get 20% off the Feel Better App Wellness Toolkit for this episode Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices