New Years Resolutions, The Myth of Calorie Counting, and Phone Addiction
New year, new wellness goals! We’re diving into resolutions, the viral “Morning Shed” trend, and tackling phone addiction’s impact on mental health. Plus, expert Giles Yeo on calorie counting, and headlines you need: vegans’ gut health wins and loneliness as a rising health risk. Fresh tips, real talk, and inspiration to kickstart your healthiest year yet—don’t miss it!
Introducing The Wellness Scoop
Welcome to The Wellness Scoop! Join Ella Mills, founder of Deliciously Ella, and Registered Nutritionist and founder of Rhitrition, Rhiannon Lambert every Monday for your weekly health inspiration.
Each episode delivers the latest wellness news, expert advice, and personal recommendations from Ella and Rhiannon—simple swaps, easy ideas, and realistic tips to help you live healthier, no matter how busy life gets.
Tune in to start your week feeling informed, inspired, and armed with tools to build a healthier, happier life - coming 13th January!
All On The Board: Strength through vulnerability and mental health toolkits
DISCLAIMER: this episode touches on eating disorders and eating disorder recovery.This week Ella is joined by Transport for London employees Jeremy Chopra and Ian Redpath, AKA All On The Board, the duo who made it their mission to bring smiles to the faces of London commuters through writing poems, quotes and creative messages on the underground’s service information boards. In this open and inspiring conversation, Ian and Jeremy open up about how their own experiences with their mental and physical health led them to create a positive online community.They discuss:
How Ian and Jeremy started sharing inspiring messages about mental and physical health with London commuters
Jeremy’s experience with depression and an eating disorder
The danger of keeping inner distress to ourselves
Dealing with imposter syndrome
Ian’s experience with anxiety and PTSD
Navigating difficult times one step at a time
The importance of self-compassion in any healing journey
The power of a gratitude practice
Why saying something is better than saying nothing
Links:
All On The Board’s latest book, Your Daily Companion: Inspiring words to take you from morning to night
Jessie Inchauspé: How balancing her blood sugar changed her life
This week Ella is joined by Jessie Inchauspé, AKA the Glucose Goddess, Jessie is the founder of the Glucose Goddess movement where she teaches over 1.5 million people online about how to reconnect with their bodies, the importance of blood sugar, and easy hacks to manage it. In this open and inspiring conversation, Jessie opens up about experiencing episodes of difficult mental health during her 20s, dealing with loneliness, the practices that helped her move forwards slowly and gradually, how she discovered the power of managing her blood sugar levels for her mental and physical health; as well as the mindset shifts, self-care tools and non-negotiables habits that helped her get to a happier and healthier place.They discuss:
The accident which triggered episodes of difficult mental health
Loneliness and not-relating to others
The practices Jessie used to gradually move forwards day by day
Why our daily, lifestyle choices impact our health much more than our genetics
Discovering the link between mental health and blood glucose levels
Glucose and blood sugar 101
Unrelenting perseverance to pursue her passion
The power of small lifestyle changes
Jessie’s non-negotiable habits for feeling her best
Links:
Jessie’s book Glucose Revolution
Alice Liveing: accepting yourself & body confidence
This week Ella is joined by Alice Liveing for a conversation on releasing the desire to look ‘perfect’ and rebuilding a happier and healthier relationship with exercise, her body and ultimately herself, all the while being followed by over 700k people online.They discuss:
Numbing life by controlling what your body looks like
Owning mistakes publicly in the age of social media
Navigating the pressure to look ‘perfect’
External validation and keeping up a facade
Alice’s catalyst moment for addressing her relationship with food, exercise, her body and herself
Releasing the identity of having the ‘perfect body’ to rebuild mental and physical health
Tools for building self-esteem and the power of feeling safe
Alice’s non-negotiables for feeling her best
Links:
Alice’s podcast Give Me Strength
