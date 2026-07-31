In this episode, Sally answers listener questions about overcoming mental barriers during races, stepping up from the half marathon to longer distances, recovering after a first ultra, and building a career in trail-running media. We also have an honest and encouraging conversation about body image, comparison, and why every runner—regardless of pace, size, or experience—belongs in the running community. Thanks for tuning in - enjoy!



Other Episode Highlights:

How to prepare for the mental wall that often appears late in a marathon or ultra.

Why identifying your fears before race day can help you respond differently when things get hard.

The simple race-day strategy of slowing down, walking, fueling, and refusing to let temporary discomfort make the decision for you.

How to know when you are ready to move from a half marathon to a marathon or 50K.

Why curiosity and excitement may be better indicators of readiness than waiting to feel completely confident.

The biggest training adjustment when moving up to the marathon: gradually extending the weekly long run while including recovery weeks.

What nausea, shaking, poor sleep, and temperature-regulation problems after a first ultra may reveal about hydration and depletion.

Practical advice for entering trail-running photography, filmmaking, or media by creating consistently, building relationships, and starting humbly.

Why comparison can convince runners that they do not belong—even when they are already doing the bravest thing by showing up.

Sally’s reminder that your pace, body shape, and clothing size do not determine whether you are a “real” runner.

Choose Strong Community Highlights



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