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151 episodes
#150 | How to Push Past the Wall, Recover From an Ultra & Believe You Belong07/31/2026 | 1h 55 mins.In this episode, Sally answers listener questions about overcoming mental barriers during races, stepping up from the half marathon to longer distances, recovering after a first ultra, and building a career in trail-running media. We also have an honest and encouraging conversation about body image, comparison, and why every runner—regardless of pace, size, or experience—belongs in the running community. Thanks for tuning in - enjoy!
Other Episode Highlights:
How to prepare for the mental wall that often appears late in a marathon or ultra.
Why identifying your fears before race day can help you respond differently when things get hard.
The simple race-day strategy of slowing down, walking, fueling, and refusing to let temporary discomfort make the decision for you.
How to know when you are ready to move from a half marathon to a marathon or 50K.
Why curiosity and excitement may be better indicators of readiness than waiting to feel completely confident.
The biggest training adjustment when moving up to the marathon: gradually extending the weekly long run while including recovery weeks.
What nausea, shaking, poor sleep, and temperature-regulation problems after a first ultra may reveal about hydration and depletion.
Practical advice for entering trail-running photography, filmmaking, or media by creating consistently, building relationships, and starting humbly.
Why comparison can convince runners that they do not belong—even when they are already doing the bravest thing by showing up.
Sally’s reminder that your pace, body shape, and clothing size do not determine whether you are a “real” runner.
Choose Strong Community Highlights
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- Elite runner and mountain athlete Anna Gibson joins Sally to share the unexpected journey that took her from the 1,500-meter semifinals at the U.S. Olympic Trials to ski mountaineering’s debut at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Anna opens up about saying yes before she felt ready, winning the race that sent Team USA to the Games, the emotional comedown that followed, and why joy, vulnerability, and community matter more than any result. Enjoy!
Other Episode Highlights:
The funny reality of learning a brand-new sport while chasing the Olympics.
Behind-the-scenes moments from Anna’s crash course in ski mountaineering.
How staying curious and being willing to look like a beginner opened unexpected doors.
What it feels like when a casual “yes” suddenly becomes a life-changing opportunity.
Why even elite athletes have awkward moments, doubts, and plenty to learn along the way.
Why the people beside you matter more than any title or finish line.
Follow Anna's Adventures: @annaagibsonn
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LAGOON SLEEP: Go to LagoonSleep.com/CHOOSESTRONG and take the 2-minute sleep quiz to find your match. Use the code CHOOSESTRONG for 15% off your first purchase.
BIOPTIMIZERS: Go to http://bioptimizers.com/strong and use code STRONG to get 15% off your entire order.
BUBS NATURALS: Live Better Longer with BUBS Naturals. For a limited time get 20% Off your entire order with code SALLY at Bubsnaturals.com
- In this episode , Sally chats with ultrarunner Kat Anderson in an honest conversation about the winding road that shaped her life—one filled with unexpected detours, difficult seasons, and a renewed sense of purpose. From growing up in a hardworking family to rediscovering her passion for running, Kat shares how every chapter prepared her for the next. Enjoy!
Other Episode Highlights:
Why Kat walked away from running—and what brought her back
The dangers of tying your identity to performance
How a toxic coach nearly ended her running career
The power of faith during life's hardest seasons
How CrossFit prepared her for 200+ mile races
The Cocodona 250 lessons that changed her forever
What it takes mentally to race at the elite level
The value of hard work learned from childhood
How to find purpose beyond winning and losing
Follow Kat!
Substack
Moab 240 Film
Coaching
Instagram
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QUALIA: Magnesium, multiplied. 10 forms for total support. Go to https://qualialife.com/SALLY to get 50% off and save an extra 15% with the code SALLY
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#147 | From Failure to Triple Crown Champion | Kilian Korth on Mental Toughness & Never Quitting07/22/2026 | 2h 16 mins.In this episode, Sally talks with Triple Crown champion, Kilian Korth, who shares the remarkable journey that shaped him—from childhood endurance adventures and collegiate swimming to devastating setbacks, career uncertainty, and becoming one of the world's best 200-mile ultrarunners. Together, Sally and Kilian dive deep into resilience, failure, identity, and why the greatest breakthroughs often come from embracing discomfort, letting go of control, and refusing to quit. Enjoy!
Other Episode Highlights:
How Kilian's childhood adventures and competitive swimming shaped the mindset he races with today.
The solo backpacking trip that changed his life and led him to ultrarunning.
Why getting kicked off his college swim team became one of the best things that ever happened to him.
Behind-the-scenes stories from Cocodona 250, including racing through a torn tendon.
The difference between quitting and failing—and why failure is essential for growth.
Why letting go of control can make you stronger in running and in life.
The Stoic principles Kilian uses to stay calm when everything goes wrong.
Why the best ultrarunners aren't always the most talented—they're the ones who can suffer the longest.
Why your toughest days reveal who you really are.
An honest conversation about social media, criticism, and staying true to yourself.
Follow Kilian:
Substack: @runtoughmindset
IG: @kiliankorth
Watch his documentary, Forged in Failure, on August 1 @ 6pm MST: https://www.youtube.com/@UltrAspireHydration/featured
Want Kilian as your coach? Check here if he has spots available: https://www.theeverydayultra.com/
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LAGOON SLEEP: Check out LagoonSleep.com/CHOOSESTRONG for 15% off. Code: CHOOSESTRONG
BIOPTIMIZERS: Get 15% off at bioptimizers.com/STRONG Code: STRONG
- In this episode, Sally covers a ton of ground recapping her time in Olympic Valley and answering some great questions from YOU our listeners. We know there will be a few nuggets of wisdom & tips for you to conquer life, training or your next race. Thank you for listening!
Also, be sure to enter the giveaway. We will be picking winners JULY 21.
All links, discounts, and ways to support the podcast are here.
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About Choose Strong
Hosted by Eddie and Sally McRae, Choose Strong is about choosing strength over fear in every situation in life. Strong Mind, Strong Body, Strong Love. Each episode is filled with candid insight, raw and relatable stories and interviews. As a pro athlete, wife, mother, and biz owner, Sally seeks to encourage others to live a strong and courageous life and uses her running as a metaphor for life. The show covers a variety of life focused topics including running, total wellness, mindset, parenting, life balance, the impact of social media, and staying motivated while working toward goals.Podcast website
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