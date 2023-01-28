#17-Ultra Strength and Community with Pro Tim Tollefson

Tim Tollefson is one of the most well known and accomplished American ultra runners in the world. Since signing his first pro contract 9 years ago, Tim has powered his way up mountains and varied terrain to stand on podiums all over the world, including the most competitive of them UTMB, where he twice placed 3rd as well as 2nd in the CCC. In addition to a long list of 1st place finishes, Tim is well known and loved in the ultra community simply for who he is as a person. Last year, Tim shared a raw and personal story of struggle, which I highly recommend you check out (link below) and he created and launched the first ever MAMMOTH TRAIL FEST (which happens to be smack in the middle of my favorite mountain range, Eastern Sierra). Check out the details of the trail fest and sign up today! It's a once in a lifetime experience that you don't want to miss! (Eddie and I plan to be there this year!) In this episode, we discuss: -Tim's start in sports, growing up in both Minnesota and California -His transition from soccer to running and then to the trails -Tim's story on YouTube: WHAT GOES UNSAID -MAMMOTH TRAIL FEST- SIGN UP TODAY! -Follow Tim on Instagram: @timtollefson