#21 Cocodona 250 - Stronger than the Pain

We did it- Sally's first 200+ mile race is complete and we have a solid 3 hour episode to break it all down. You'll want to save this for your extra long run or to power you through the next few days as every segment is insightful and encouraging. As with all our episodes, we hope you find strength and encouragement for your own journey in what we have to share. You'll hear the background leading up to the race, the challenges Sally faced, why she chose to wear that green suit and sun hat with the mouth shield; and what it felt like to push through feet wounds for more than 80 hours. And....YES, you'll be entertained again by Eddie's presence and lighthearted insight on what it was like to crew his first 250 mile race! There's something for everyone in this episode and we thank you advance for the ratings and comments.