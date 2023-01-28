Choose Strong is about choosing strength over fear in every situation in life. The podcast is filled with candid insight and interviews from host Sally McRae. A... More
Available Episodes
5 of 21
#21 Cocodona 250 - Stronger than the Pain
We did it- Sally's first 200+ mile race is complete and we have a solid 3 hour episode to break it all down. You'll want to save this for your extra long run or to power you through the next few days as every segment is insightful and encouraging. As with all our episodes, we hope you find strength and encouragement for your own journey in what we have to share. You'll hear the background leading up to the race, the challenges Sally faced, why she chose to wear that green suit and sun hat with the mouth shield; and what it felt like to push through feet wounds for more than 80 hours. And....YES, you'll be entertained again by Eddie's presence and lighthearted insight on what it was like to crew his first 250 mile race! There's something for everyone in this episode and we thank you advance for the ratings and comments.
To support our work, please download the SALLY MCRAE STRENGTH APP and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel as the Cocodona 250 film will be released in two weeks on the @sallymcraestrength YT channel.
To pre-order Sally's book: CHOOSE STRONG
For Sally's sun hat- https://a.co/d/6CMxcYN
Follow Drew Darby and Tyler McCain (photographer/filmakers)
We appreciate you for listening and being a part of the community! Feel free to send us a message at [email protected] or leave us a review on Apple! Thank you!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sallymcraepodcast/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sallymcraepodcast/support
5/14/2023
2:30:02
#20 200 Mile Training | The Power in Building Your Team | The Return of Eddie
Get ready for an hour of entertainment & a whole lot of inspiration as Eddie and Sally talk about the build up to the first of 4, 200 mile races this year…building a team, crewing, and of course choosing strong! We want to thank YOU for your support and being a part of the community!
If you loved this episode and want to help us continue to put out great content, please consider downloading Sally's Running and Strength app: SALLY'S APP
Subscribe to our YOUTUBE channel and follow Sally's training journey to the COCODONA 250 in her latest series: Training for a 200+ Mile Race. Episodes are released every Friday!
Want to WATCH the podcast? We have uploaded every episode onto the CHOOSE STRONG PODCAST YouTube channel. Check it out here!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sallymcraepodcast/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sallymcraepodcast/support
4/20/2023
1:05:08
#19 Mac Jackson | Dad, Career, and Crushing His First 100 Mile Race
Today I sit down with Mac Jackson - a new runner in the ultra world who recently crushed his first 100 mile race in under 20 hours. Mac talks about juggling life as a husband, father, and career man while fitting in the training. Be sure to give Mac a follow @Maction17 on IG!
We want to thank you for listening, sharing and supporting our channel. Be sure to check us out at the following media outlets:
CHOOSE STRONG PODCAST YOUTUBE CHANNEL
SALLY MCRAE STRENGTH APP
SALLY MCRAE YOUTUBE CHANNEL- LATEST SERIES: TRAINING FOR A 200 MILE RACE
SALLYMCRAE.COM
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sallymcraepodcast/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sallymcraepodcast/support
4/17/2023
57:00
#18 The Stronger Way to Train-Quieting the Critics
Are you frustrated with your training or tired of people saying you are training wrong?
In this special episode, Sally shares her personal story of overcoming self-doubt and a sea of critics to fulfill a childhood dream of becoming a professional athlete. We guarantee you will be encouraged and inspired by this episode no matter where you are in your dream journey- running or not.
Episode Topics:
1. The foundation of customized training and letting go of the "perfect way to train."
2. Why blanket statements, even from so called "experts" should be taken lightly.
3. Sally's personal story from young mother of two, in debt, and carving her own path to be a pro athlete.
4. Using your powerful mind, research and discernment to carve your own path.
5. Only you can work on your dreams.
6. The words you need to hear today.
7. Choose Strong.
If you loved this episode and want to help us continue to put out great content, please consider downloading Sally's Running and Strength app: SALLY'S APP
Subscribe to our YOUTUBE channel and follow Sally's training journey to the COCODONA 250 in her latest series: Training for a 200+ Mile Race. Episodes are released every Friday!
Want to WATCH the podcast? We have uploaded every episode onto the CHOOSE STRONG PODCAST YouTube channel. Check it out here!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sallymcraepodcast/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sallymcraepodcast/support
3/17/2023
44:53
#17-Ultra Strength and Community with Pro Tim Tollefson
Tim Tollefson is one of the most well known and accomplished American ultra runners in the world. Since signing his first pro contract 9 years ago, Tim has powered his way up mountains and varied terrain to stand on podiums all over the world, including the most competitive of them UTMB, where he twice placed 3rd as well as 2nd in the CCC. In addition to a long list of 1st place finishes, Tim is well known and loved in the ultra community simply for who he is as a person. Last year, Tim shared a raw and personal story of struggle, which I highly recommend you check out (link below) and he created and launched the first ever MAMMOTH TRAIL FEST (which happens to be smack in the middle of my favorite mountain range, Eastern Sierra). Check out the details of the trail fest and sign up today! It's a once in a lifetime experience that you don't want to miss! (Eddie and I plan to be there this year!)
In this episode, we discuss:
-Tim's start in sports, growing up in both Minnesota and California
-His transition from soccer to running and then to the trails
-Tim's story on YouTube: WHAT GOES UNSAID
-MAMMOTH TRAIL FEST- SIGN UP TODAY!
-Follow Tim on Instagram: @timtollefson
Support the CHOOSE STRONG PODCAST by downloading our app: SALLY MCRAE STRENGTH
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sallymcraepodcast/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sallymcraepodcast/support
Choose Strong is about choosing strength over fear in every situation in life. The podcast is filled with candid insight and interviews from host Sally McRae. As a pro athlete, wife, mother, and biz owner, Sally seeks to encourage others to live a strong and courageous life. She covers a variety of life focused topics including running, total wellness, mindset, parenting, life balance, the impact of social media, and staying motivated while working toward goals. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sallymcraepodcast/support