How Many People Have Severe Period Pain?

It seems like a simple question, right? How many other people out there are experiencing "death cramps"? It turns out...not so much. Kate brings on her sister Maeve, who also gets death cramps, to figure out why they never talked about the horrible pain they were both in. They look at a meta-study of the prevalence of severe period pain, and bring in data scientist Andrea Jones-Rooy to explain why the data on this is so bad.