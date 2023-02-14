In The Light with Dr. Anita Phillips

Woman Evolve Network presents nationally acclaimed trauma therapist and life coach, Dr. Anita Phillips. Listen along as she talks to special guests and everyday... More
Let (Self) Love Rule
In a world full of opinions opposing the truth of who you truly are, loving yourself is the key to staying grounded. In this episode, Dr. Anita is joined by her daughter, Olivia Grace for a moving conversation about self-love through the lens of the ancient wisdom found in the ultimate definition of love: 1 Corinthians 13.
4/18/2023
41:32
Change The Story
When it comes to the past, we love talking about good memories and sharing lessons learned but too often we avoid the painful topics at all costs. The problem is silence leaves room for trauma to continue writing our story in ways we may not realize. In this final takeover episode, Kobe Campbell and her husband Kyle talk us through getting the help we need to change our story – you can rewrite what the past is saying to your present and about your future! Get Kobe’s new book “Why Am I Like This: How to Break Cycles, Heal from Trauma, and Restore Your Faith” today! https://kobecampbell.com/book
3/27/2023
44:56
Where Does It Hurt?
When we ask for help, we might not be sure what we need, but we do know what’s wrong. Or do we? In this episode, trauma therapist Kobe Campbell—with the help of her husband, Kyle— explains why we often overlook the real source of our life challenges. In the Light Podcast takeover week #2 is here! Get Kobe’s new book “Why Am I Like This: How to Break Cycles, Heal from Trauma, and Restore Your Faith” today!
3/20/2023
41:09
Protect Your Anger
We have all heard that we should protect our peace and let our anger go. Well, it’s time for a different lesson: Protect your anger too. Why? Because anger is an important part of every healing journey. In this episode, trauma therapist and author, Kobe Campbell returns to In the Light to illuminate the relationship between anger, trauma, and reclaiming our self-worth.
3/13/2023
1:02:31
Love & Friendship
Our siblings. Our cousins. Our parents. Our spouses. The highest hope for every important adult relationship in our lives is that the love we share will ultimately be rooted in a deep sense of friendship. In this episode of the In the Light, Pastor Yana Jenay Conner joins Dr. Anita to teach us how to be a good friend, when to break up with a friend, and more importantly – when to hold on to one.
Woman Evolve Network presents nationally acclaimed trauma therapist and life coach, Dr. Anita Phillips. Listen along as she talks to special guests and everyday callers about thriving in love, life, and relationships. If you’re brave enough to stand in the light, Dr. Anita is here to help you evolve into the best version of yourself. Are you ready?