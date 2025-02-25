Peptides For Menopause, GLP-1 Side Effects, and Much More! | Peptide Q&A

Timestamps:
0:00 - Introduction & How to Submit Your Questions
2:40 - Peptide Reconstitution & Mixing Explained
3:16 - Difference Between Bacteriostatic Water & Sterile Water
4:13 - Using Acetic Acid Water for AOD 9604
5:01 - How Long Do Reconstituted Peptides Last?
5:53 - Best Place for Testosterone Replacement Therapy
6:44 - Can Peptides Replace Hormone Therapy for Postmenopausal Women?
8:04 - How to Optimize Testosterone for Fertility
9:09 - Testosterone Levels in Older Men: Should You Use Cream?
11:19 - Best Peptide Stack for Perimenopause & Menopause
12:27 - In-Depth Discussion on Menopause & HRT
13:00 - Proper Dosage of RAD-140 for Older Adults
14:28 - Best Peptide Stack for Long COVID & Mitochondrial Dysfunction
15:05 - Best Peptides for Blood Vessel Growth & Nerve Repair
15:58 - Best Peptides for Gut Health, IBS, & Bladder Overactivity
16:29 - Best Peptides for Soft Tissue Healing & Hernia Repair
17:24 - Combining Testosterone, Tesamorelin, & BPC-157
18:03 - Best Peptides for Digestive Issues & Constipation
18:54 - Best Peptides for Sciatic Nerve Pain
19:17 - Best Peptides for UTI, Kidney, & Bladder Regeneration
20:34 - Best Peptide Stack for Energy, Fat Loss, & Libido
21:23 - Stacking HCG, HGH, Tesamorelin, & Ipamorelin
22:42 - Best Peptide for Muscle Growth: HGH vs. HGH Fragment
23:50 - Building a Year-Long Peptide Protocol
25:55 - Can I Take a Break from Tirzepatide?
26:50 - Why Tirzepatide Makes You Feel Weak & Tired
27:25 - Tesamorelin Causing Increased Appetite
28:29 - Bruising & Lumps from AOD 9604 Injections
29:05 - Pins & Needles from Ipamorelin & Tesamorelin
29:50 - Elevated Liver Enzymes from Peptides
30:29 - Severe Tendonitis from Mananan-1 & Selank
31:05 - Dosing Peptides After Gastric Sleeve Surgery
31:22 - Blood Work After Donating Blood
32:22 - Do Peptides Like BPC-157 Need to Be Injected at the Injury Site?
33:36 - Which Peptides Can Be Taken Orally?
34:30 - Are Lipopolysaccharides Removed from Research Peptides?
35:13 - Thoughts on T2 for Fat Loss
35:37 - Is Elamipretide Helpful for Fat Loss?
36:00 - Best Peptide for Concussion Recovery
37:24 - Correct Dosage of Shred X
37:59 - Closing Thoughts & How to Keep Submitting Questions

In this Q&A video, I dive deep into your most pressing questions about peptides, hormone optimization, and health optimization. Whether you're curious about peptide reconstitution, testosterone therapy, or the best peptide stacks for specific health goals, this video has you covered. Timestamps below make it easy to navigate to the topics that matter most to you!

Thank you for your amazing questions! Keep them coming, and don't forget to check out the links in the description for more resources. Let's optimize your health together!