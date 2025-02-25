Stop Aging Now: Bioregulators—The Future of Longevity in a Capsule
Hey everyone, Hunter Williams here! In this video, I dive deep into the revolutionary world of bioregulators—short-chain peptides that optimize organ function, reverse aging, and boost longevity. Discover how these Soviet-developed supplements work at the epigenetic level to repair tissues, enhance cognition, and even activate telomerase for cellular rejuvenation. I'll break down key bioregulators for your heart, brain, prostate, and more, plus share insights on dosing, safety, and where to source the highest-quality formulas. Don't miss the Biolongevity Labs Bioregulator Cheat Sheet (coming soon)!Timestamps:0:00 - Intro to Bioregulators0:09 - What Are Bioregulators?0:30 - How Bioregulators Work (Mechanisms)4:00 - Key Bioregulators Explained (Bonom Marlo, Ventfort, Cuttin & more)7:38 - Longevity & Anti-Aging Benefits12:05 - Cognitive Function & Neuroprotection14:41 - Hormone Optimization & Safety18:04 - Sourcing Quality Bioregulators19:01 - Future of Bioregulators & Closing Thoughts25:21 - Outro & Gratitude👉 Stay tuned for our Bioregulator Cheat Sheet to simplify stacking and dosing!
The Truth About Methylene Blue: Benefits, Risks, & My Results
Timestamps:0:00 - Introduction3:34 - History & Background of Methylene Blue4:25 - Mechanisms of Action (Electron Transport, Antioxidant, Neuroprotection)11:42 - Dosing & Administration Guidelines14:56 - Safety, Side Effects & Who Should Avoid It20:09 - Clinical Studies & Research Insights20:39 - Conclusion & Final ThoughtsIn this video, I break down methylene blue—its history, science-backed benefits, dosing protocols, safety tips, and cutting-edge research. Learn how this "mitochondrial enhancer" boosts brain function, fights oxidative stress, and supports longevity. I'll share my personal experiences, optimal dosing strategies, and critical warnings (like serotonin syndrome risks). Whether you're a biohacker, dealing with chronic fatigue, or curious about cognitive optimization, this guide has you covered!
Peptides For Menopause, GLP-1 Side Effects, and Much More! | Peptide Q&A
In this Q&A video, I dive deep into your most pressing questions about peptides, hormone optimization, and health optimization. Whether you're curious about peptide reconstitution, testosterone therapy, or the best peptide stacks for specific health goals, this video has you covered. Timestamps below make it easy to navigate to the topics that matter most to you!Timestamps:0:00 - Introduction & How to Submit Your Questions2:40 - Peptide Reconstitution & Mixing Explained3:16 - Difference Between Bacteriostatic Water & Sterile Water4:13 - Using Acetic Acid Water for AOD 96045:01 - How Long Do Reconstituted Peptides Last?5:53 - Best Place for Testosterone Replacement Therapy6:44 - Can Peptides Replace Hormone Therapy for Postmenopausal Women?8:04 - How to Optimize Testosterone for Fertility9:09 - Testosterone Levels in Older Men: Should You Use Cream?11:19 - Best Peptide Stack for Perimenopause & Menopause12:27 - In-Depth Discussion on Menopause & HRT13:00 - Proper Dosage of RAD-140 for Older Adults14:28 - Best Peptide Stack for Long COVID & Mitochondrial Dysfunction15:05 - Best Peptides for Blood Vessel Growth & Nerve Repair15:58 - Best Peptides for Gut Health, IBS, & Bladder Overactivity16:29 - Best Peptides for Soft Tissue Healing & Hernia Repair17:24 - Combining Testosterone, Tesamorelin, & BPC-15718:03 - Best Peptides for Digestive Issues & Constipation18:54 - Best Peptides for Sciatic Nerve Pain19:17 - Best Peptides for UTI, Kidney, & Bladder Regeneration20:34 - Best Peptide Stack for Energy, Fat Loss, & Libido21:23 - Stacking HCG, HGH, Tesamorelin, & Ipamorelin22:42 - Best Peptide for Muscle Growth: HGH vs. HGH Fragment23:50 - Building a Year-Long Peptide Protocol25:55 - Can I Take a Break from Tirzepatide?26:50 - Why Tirzepatide Makes You Feel Weak & Tired27:25 - Tesamorelin Causing Increased Appetite28:29 - Bruising & Lumps from AOD 9604 Injections29:05 - Pins & Needles from Ipamorelin & Tesamorelin29:50 - Elevated Liver Enzymes from Peptides30:29 - Severe Tendonitis from Mananan-1 & Selank31:05 - Dosing Peptides After Gastric Sleeve Surgery31:22 - Blood Work After Donating Blood32:22 - Do Peptides Like BPC-157 Need to Be Injected at the Injury Site?33:36 - Which Peptides Can Be Taken Orally?34:30 - Are Lipopolysaccharides Removed from Research Peptides?35:13 - Thoughts on T2 for Fat Loss35:37 - Is Elamipretide Helpful for Fat Loss?36:00 - Best Peptide for Concussion Recovery37:24 - Correct Dosage of Shred X37:59 - Closing Thoughts & How to Keep Submitting QuestionsThank you for your amazing questions! Keep them coming, and don't forget to check out the links in the description for more resources. Let's optimize your health together!
Cagrilintide Explained | The Next BIG Peptide for Fat Loss?
📌 CAGRILINTIDE: The Ultimate Weight Loss Peptide? My Experience & Research BreakdownHey everyone! In this video, I dive deep into Cagrilintide, a revolutionary amylin analog peptide that is changing the game for appetite suppression and fat loss. I'll cover how it works, its benefits, side effects, dosage recommendations, and how it compares to GLP-1 agonists like Semaglutide and Retatrutide. Plus, I share my personal experience experimenting with it!If you're interested in Cagrilintide for weight loss, whether on its own or stacked with GLP-1 peptides, this video is for you!⏰ Timestamps:🔹 0:00 - Intro: What is Cagrilintide?🔹 1:31 - Overview & Background of Cagrilintide🔹 2:20 - How Cagrilintide Works in the Body🔹 3:14 - Mechanisms of Action (Appetite Suppression, Gastric Emptying, Metabolism Boost)🔹 5:34 - Key Benefits of Cagrilintide🔹 6:30 - Side Effects: What to Expect🔹 7:38 - Dosing & Administration Strategies🔹 9:20 - Cagrilintide vs. GLP-1 Peptides (Semaglutide, Retatrutide, Tirzepatide)🔹 11:52 - Should You Stack Cagrilintide with GLP-1s?🔹 15:06 - The Best Fat Loss Stack (Cagrilintide + Retatrutide + GH Peptides)🔹 19:01 - How to Use Cagrilintide When Coming Off GLP-1s🔹 22:00 - Final Thoughts & My Personal Experience💡 If you found this video helpful, don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe!
Mitochondria Overload | The Hidden Dangers Of Your Favorite Peptides
If you're using mitochondrial stimulants like SLU-PP-332, SS-31, MOTS-c, methylene blue, or high-dose CoQ10, you NEED to watch this. Overstimulating mitochondria can cause reactive oxygen species (ROS) buildup, metabolic crashes, and even accelerate aging—but don't worry, I'll show you exactly how to prevent that with mitochondrial uncouplers like berberine, AOD 9604, and injectable L-carnitine.📌 Timestamps0:00 - Introduction: What is mitochondria overspin?0:15 - Why mitochondrial health is the future of biohacking1:08 - The downside of mitochondrial stimulation2:10 - How overactive mitochondria create metabolic stress4:00 - The role of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in mitochondrial overspin6:00 - How ATP overproduction can cause fatigue and burnout7:50 - The impact of NAD+ depletion & metabolic crashes9:40 - Symptoms of mitochondria overspin & how to recognize it11:30 - The 5 biggest mistakes people make with mitochondrial stimulants13:45 - The best mitochondrial uncouplers to prevent oxidative stress15:55 - Injectable L-carnitine: The ultimate mitochondrial optimizer18:30 - A year-long peptide cycle for mitochondrial health20:50 - How to cycle SLU-PP-332, SS-31, MOTS-C, AOD 9604 & glutathione22:45 - Final thoughts: The right balance of stimulation & uncoupling👊 Like & SubscribeIf you found this video helpful, smash that like button and subscribe for more deep dives into peptides, biohacking, and longevity strategies!
My name is Hunter Williams and I am a creator, entrepreneur, and biohacker. On the my podcast, we talk about things that are on the fringe of health, fitness, and biohacking. From peptides, hormones, and fat loss, to biohacking and spirituality, we cover everything about health and fitness that the mainstream doesn't want you to know!