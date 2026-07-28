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67 episodes
- This week on Two Dykes and a Mic hosts Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin discuss clam hunters, wearing a hat at work, woo woo wives, political role play, supermodels hitting their heads on toilets out of gay panic, Love Island kissing, and so much more!
Follow @TwoDykesAndAMic @RachelScanlonComedy @McKGoodwin
Come See Us Live https://twodykesandamic.com/
Boston, MA - October 2
Brooklyn, NY - October 3
Detroit, MI - October 4
Dallas, TX - October 7
Houston, TX - October 8
Tampa, FL - October 10
Raleigh, NC - October 16
Portland, OR - October 16
Denver, CO - October 17
Seattle, WA - October 18
Phoenix, AZ - October 22
Sacramento, CA - October 25
San Francisco, CA - October 25
Los Angeles, CA - November 4
Unlock Spotify https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/two-dykes-and-a-mic/subscribe
Join Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/TwoDykesAndAMic
Tickets to Rachel's solo stand up shows: https://www.rachelscanloncomedy.com/
Want to hear yourself on the podcast? Leave us a voicemail at (818) 540-1487 or write us at TwoDykesAndAMic@gmail.com and so much more!
- This week on Two Dykes and a Mic hosts Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin discuss 3G force in the bedroom, wet new teeth, seeing a drunk dentist, Heavenly Creatures, listening to smut on accident in a Jiffy Lube, syncing oil changes with your bff, winning a kiss with Charlize Theron, an Ask a Dyke about seeing an ex on a train, and so much more!
Follow @TwoDykesAndAMic @RachelScanlonComedy @McKGoodwin
Come See Us Live https://twodykesandamic.com/
Boston, MA - October 2
Brooklyn, NY - October 3
Detroit, MI - October 4
Dallas, TX - October 7
Houston, TX - October 8
Tampa, FL - October 10
Raleigh, NC - October 16
Portland, OR - October 16
Denver, CO - October 17
Seattle, WA - October 18
Phoenix, AZ - October 22
Sacramento, CA - October 25
San Francisco, CA - October 25
Los Angeles, CA - November 4
Unlock Spotify https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/two-dykes-and-a-mic/subscribe
Join Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/TwoDykesAndAMic
Tickets to Rachel's solo stand up shows: https://www.rachelscanloncomedy.com/
Want to hear yourself on the podcast? Leave us a voicemail at (818) 540-1487 or write us at TwoDykesAndAMic@gmail.com and so much more!
- This week on Two Dykes and a Mic hosts Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin discuss nude teeth, Leslie Bib’s bob, Couple’s Therapy, when your partner turns 40 and turns into a top, being treated like a horse at the OBGYN, gallon for frozen c*m at a lesbians house, kissing on camera, the logistics of cranking it to a book, a bloody Bumble Fumble, and so much more!
Follow @TwoDykesAndAMic @RachelScanlonComedy @McKGoodwin
Come See Us Live https://twodykesandamic.com/
Boston, MA - October 2
Brooklyn, NY - October 3
Detroit, MI - October 4
Dallas, TX - October 7
Houston, TX - October 8
Tampa, FL - October 10
Raleigh, NC - October 16
Portland, OR - October 16
Denver, CO - October 17
Seattle, WA - October 18
Phoenix, AZ - October 22
Sacramento, CA - October 25
San Francisco, CA - October 25
Los Angeles, CA - November 4
Unlock Spotify https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/two-dykes-and-a-mic/subscribe
Join Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/TwoDykesAndAMic
Tickets to Rachel's solo stand up shows: https://www.rachelscanloncomedy.com/
Want to hear yourself on the podcast? Leave us a voicemail at (818) 540-1487 or write us at TwoDykesAndAMic@gmail.com and so much more!
- Pre Sale available Wednesday- use Promo Code: SOAKING
This week on Two Dykes and a Mic hosts McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon have on Zoe Lister-Jones (watch Slip today!) They discuss THE TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT, smelling good, coming out and no one caring, Slip, Real housewives of Rhode Island and so much more!
Come see us LIVE for the "SOAKING WET" tour! https://twodykesandamic.com/
Pre Sale available Wednesday- use Promo Code: SOAKING
10/2 - Boston
10/3 - Brooklyn
10/4 - Detroit
10/7 - Dallas
10/8 - Houston
10/10 - Tampa
10/11 - Raleigh
10/16 - Portland
10/17 - Denver
10/18 - Seattle
10/22 - Phoenix
10/24 - Sacramento
10/25 - San Francisco
11/4 - Los Angeles
Follow @TwoDykesAndAMic @McKGoodwin @RachelScanlonComedy
Unlock Spotify https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/two-dykes-and-a-mic/subscribe
Tickets to Rachel's solo stand up shows: https://www.rachelscanloncomedy.com/
Want to hear yourself on the podcast? Leave us a voicemail at (818) 540-1487 or write us at TwoDykesAndAMic@gmail.com and so much more!
- This week on Two Dykes and a Mic hosts McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon discuss having rock hard nips all day, Ray meeting Dog the Bounty Hunter, Justin Bieber doing the bare minimum, Love on the Spectrum, Euphoria, people pleasing, a naughty nail polish Ask a Dyke, and so much more!
Follow @TwoDykesAndAMic @McKGoodwin @RachelScanlonComedy
Come See Us Live https://twodykesandamic.com/
Unlock Spotify https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/two-dykes-and-a-mic/subscribe
Join Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/TwoDykesAndAMic
Tickets to Rachel's solo stand up shows: https://www.rachelscanloncomedy.com/
Want to hear yourself on the podcast? Leave us a voicemail at (818) 540-1487 or write us at TwoDykesAndAMic@gmail.com and so much more!
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About Two Dykes And A Mic
Become a Paid Subscriber: https://anchor.fm/two-dykes-and-a-mic/subscribe ”Two Dykes and a Mic” is a weekly queer podcast dedicated to sex positivity, lgbtq dating and building a community filled with laughter and gayness. Hosts Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin, two lesbian best friends, keep listeners up to date with “Gay News”, relationship advice with “Ask A Dyke”, dating horror stories with weekly “Bumble Fumbles” and so much more!Podcast website
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