#209 - I Dreamed A Gay Dream (Live)

This week on Two Dykes and a Mic, hosts Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin are live in Los Angeles with Jordan Hull (The L Word Gen Q) and Very Gay Paint (Architectural Digest), there is a toothy Bumble Fumble, jawlines, and so much more! Video versions of the podcast + hundreds of bonus episodes available on Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/TwoDykesAndAMic