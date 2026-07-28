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Two Dykes And A Mic
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Two Dykes And A Mic

McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon
Health & WellnessSexuality
Two Dykes And A Mic
Latest episode

67 episodes

  • Two Dykes And A Mic

    #376 - Clam Hunting

    07/28/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    This week on Two Dykes and a Mic hosts Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin discuss clam hunters, wearing a hat at work, woo woo wives, political role play, supermodels hitting their heads on toilets out of gay panic, Love Island kissing, and so much more!
    Follow @TwoDykesAndAMic @RachelScanlonComedy @McKGoodwin
    Come See Us Live https://twodykesandamic.com/
    Boston, MA - October 2
    Brooklyn, NY - October 3
    Detroit, MI - October 4
    Dallas, TX - October 7
    Houston, TX - October 8
    Tampa, FL - October 10
    Raleigh, NC - October 16
    Portland, OR - October 16
    Denver, CO - October 17
    Seattle, WA - October 18
    Phoenix, AZ - October 22
    Sacramento, CA - October 25
    San Francisco, CA - October 25
    Los Angeles, CA - November 4
    Unlock Spotify https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/two-dykes-and-a-mic/subscribe
    Join Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/TwoDykesAndAMic
    Tickets to Rachel's solo stand up shows: https://www.rachelscanloncomedy.com/
    Want to hear yourself on the podcast? Leave us a voicemail at (818) 540-1487 or write us at TwoDykesAndAMic@gmail.com and so much more!
  • Two Dykes And A Mic

    #374 - F*ngering During Backrooms

    07/14/2026 | 59 mins.
    This week on Two Dykes and a Mic hosts Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin discuss 3G force in the bedroom, wet new teeth, seeing a drunk dentist, Heavenly Creatures, listening to smut on accident in a Jiffy Lube, syncing oil changes with your bff, winning a kiss with Charlize Theron, an Ask a Dyke about seeing an ex on a train, and so much more!
    Follow @TwoDykesAndAMic @RachelScanlonComedy @McKGoodwin
    Come See Us Live https://twodykesandamic.com/
    Boston, MA - October 2
    Brooklyn, NY - October 3
    Detroit, MI - October 4
    Dallas, TX - October 7
    Houston, TX - October 8
    Tampa, FL - October 10
    Raleigh, NC - October 16
    Portland, OR - October 16
    Denver, CO - October 17
    Seattle, WA - October 18
    Phoenix, AZ - October 22
    Sacramento, CA - October 25
    San Francisco, CA - October 25
    Los Angeles, CA - November 4
    Unlock Spotify https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/two-dykes-and-a-mic/subscribe
    Join Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/TwoDykesAndAMic
    Tickets to Rachel's solo stand up shows: https://www.rachelscanloncomedy.com/
    Want to hear yourself on the podcast? Leave us a voicemail at (818) 540-1487 or write us at TwoDykesAndAMic@gmail.com and so much more!
  • Two Dykes And A Mic

    #372 - Cranking It to Books

    06/30/2026 | 1h
    This week on Two Dykes and a Mic hosts Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin discuss nude teeth, Leslie Bib’s bob, Couple’s Therapy, when your partner turns 40 and turns into a top, being treated like a horse at the OBGYN, gallon for frozen c*m at a lesbians house, kissing on camera, the logistics of cranking it to a book, a bloody Bumble Fumble, and so much more!
    Follow @TwoDykesAndAMic @RachelScanlonComedy @McKGoodwin
    Come See Us Live https://twodykesandamic.com/
    Boston, MA - October 2
    Brooklyn, NY - October 3
    Detroit, MI - October 4
    Dallas, TX - October 7
    Houston, TX - October 8
    Tampa, FL - October 10
    Raleigh, NC - October 16
    Portland, OR - October 16
    Denver, CO - October 17
    Seattle, WA - October 18
    Phoenix, AZ - October 22
    Sacramento, CA - October 25
    San Francisco, CA - October 25
    Los Angeles, CA - November 4
    Unlock Spotify https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/two-dykes-and-a-mic/subscribe
    Join Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/TwoDykesAndAMic
    Tickets to Rachel's solo stand up shows: https://www.rachelscanloncomedy.com/
    Want to hear yourself on the podcast? Leave us a voicemail at (818) 540-1487 or write us at TwoDykesAndAMic@gmail.com and so much more!
  • Two Dykes And A Mic

    #370 - Hot Femme Erasure with Zoe Lister-Jones (New Girl, Slip)

    06/16/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Pre Sale available Wednesday- use Promo Code: SOAKING
    This week on Two Dykes and a Mic hosts McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon have on Zoe Lister-Jones (watch Slip today!) They discuss THE TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT, smelling good, coming out and no one caring, Slip, Real housewives of Rhode Island and so much more!
    Come see us LIVE for the "SOAKING WET" tour! ⁠https://twodykesandamic.com/
    Pre Sale available Wednesday- use Promo Code: SOAKING

    10/2 - Boston
    10/3 - Brooklyn
    10/4 - Detroit
    10/7 - Dallas
    10/8 - Houston
    10/10 - Tampa
    10/11 - Raleigh
    10/16 - Portland
    10/17 - Denver
    10/18 - Seattle
    10/22 - Phoenix
    10/24 - Sacramento
    10/25 - San Francisco
    11/4 - Los Angeles

    Follow @TwoDykesAndAMic @McKGoodwin @RachelScanlonComedy

    Unlock Spotify https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/two-dykes-and-a-mic/subscribe
    Tickets to Rachel's solo stand up shows: https://www.rachelscanloncomedy.com/
    Want to hear yourself on the podcast? Leave us a voicemail at (818) 540-1487 or write us at TwoDykesAndAMic@gmail.com and so much more!
  • Two Dykes And A Mic

    #368 - Rock Hard Nips

    06/02/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    This week on Two Dykes and a Mic hosts McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon discuss having rock hard nips all day, Ray meeting Dog the Bounty Hunter, Justin Bieber doing the bare minimum, Love on the Spectrum, Euphoria, people pleasing, a naughty nail polish Ask a Dyke, and so much more!
    Follow @TwoDykesAndAMic @McKGoodwin @RachelScanlonComedy
    Come See Us Live https://twodykesandamic.com/
    Unlock Spotify https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/two-dykes-and-a-mic/subscribe
    Join Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/TwoDykesAndAMic
    Tickets to Rachel's solo stand up shows: https://www.rachelscanloncomedy.com/
    Want to hear yourself on the podcast? Leave us a voicemail at (818) 540-1487 or write us at TwoDykesAndAMic@gmail.com and so much more!
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About Two Dykes And A Mic
Become a Paid Subscriber: https://anchor.fm/two-dykes-and-a-mic/subscribe ”Two Dykes and a Mic” is a weekly queer podcast dedicated to sex positivity, lgbtq dating and building a community filled with laughter and gayness. Hosts Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin, two lesbian best friends, keep listeners up to date with “Gay News”, relationship advice with “Ask A Dyke”, dating horror stories with weekly “Bumble Fumbles” and so much more!
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Health & WellnessSexuality

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