”Two Dykes and a Mic” is a weekly queer podcast dedicated to sex positivity, lgbtq da... More
#210 - Check On Your S*x Toys
HAPPY PRIDE!!!
This week on Two Dykes and a Mic, hosts McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon discuss looking more gay, flying with dillers, dance cheating, an Angel City review and so much more!
Equality Florida www.eqfl.org
6/6/2023
1:04:57
#209 - I Dreamed A Gay Dream (Live)
This week on Two Dykes and a Mic, hosts Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin are live in Los Angeles with Jordan Hull (The L Word Gen Q) and Very Gay Paint (Architectural Digest), there is a toothy Bumble Fumble, jawlines, and so much more!
5/30/2023
1:18:58
#207 - Vanderpump Cookie Eating
This week on Two Dykes and a Mic, hosts McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon discuss crushes, Vanderpump cookie eating, Kenz has an update on her wedding, Ray getting correctly gendered at a post office and so much more gay fun!
5/16/2023
56:14
#205 - Boston Loves Rachel Weisz (Live)
This week on Two Dykes and a Mic, hosts McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon are LIVE IN BOSTON, we discuss movies that made us queer, Who Tops Who Boston edition, Horse Girls, a catfishy Bumble Fumble and more!
5/2/2023
53:49
#203 - Harlem
This week on Two Dykes and a Mic, hosts Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin discuss when to tell a date what you're into sexually, a new segment called "That's Gay!", the TV series Harlem (Amazon Prime) and so much more!
Hosts Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin, two lesbian best friends, keep listeners up to date with “Gay News”, relationship advice with “Ask A Dyke”, dating horror stories with weekly “Bumble Fumbles” and so much more!