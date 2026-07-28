This week on Two Dykes and a Mic hosts Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin discuss 3G force in the bedroom, wet new teeth, seeing a drunk dentist, Heavenly Creatures, listening to smut on accident in a Jiffy Lube, syncing oil changes with your bff, winning a kiss with Charlize Theron, an Ask a Dyke about seeing an ex on a train, and so much more!

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Boston, MA - October 2

Brooklyn, NY - October 3

Detroit, MI - October 4

Dallas, TX - October 7

Houston, TX - October 8

Tampa, FL - October 10

Raleigh, NC - October 16

Portland, OR - October 16

Denver, CO - October 17

Seattle, WA - October 18

Phoenix, AZ - October 22

Sacramento, CA - October 25

San Francisco, CA - October 25

Los Angeles, CA - November 4

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