EPI 174: Dr. Jack Wolfson - America's #1 Natural Heart Doctor On Why He Doesn't Like Statins Or Blood Pressure Medication And What He Does With His Patients Instead
Show notes: (1:29) Dr. Jack Wolfson and his holistic approach to heart health (5:00) Fundamental differences between holistic and conventional cardiology (7:38) The truth about cholesterol and inflammation's role in heart disease (12:57) Debunking myths around red meat and eggs (20:39) Statins: Overuse and their real impact on health (32:35) Omega-3s and organ meats (36:18) Natural ways to manage blood pressure (39:51) Where to find Dr. Wolfson (45:14) Outro Who is Dr. Jack Wolfson? Dr. Jack Wolfson is a board-certified cardiologist, Amazon best-selling author, husband, father, and the nation's #1 Natural Heart Doctor. In over twenty years, more than one million people have enjoyed the warmth, compassion, and transformational power of his natural heart health methods. Dr. Wolfson is the founder of Natural Heart Doctor, the worldwide leader in cardiovascular health. People from all over the world reach out to Dr. Wolfson for holistic heart health consultations. He has been named one of America's Top Functional Medicine Doctors and is a five-time winner of the Natural Choice Awards as the Top Holistic M.D. Dr. Wolfson's work has been covered by more than 100 media outlets, including NBC, CNN, and the Washington Post. His book "The Paleo Cardiologist: The Natural Way to Heart Health" was an Amazon #1 best-seller. He is also a contibuting author to the Textbook of Integrative Cardiology. Dr. Wolfson and his wife Heather have four children and are committed to making the world a better place to live. They provide for those in need (including animals) and support natural health causes through their philanthropic efforts.
EPI 173: Dr. Jeremy Koenig The "DNA Guy" On What You Can Learn From A DNA Test, Which Test You Should Get, And The Future Of DNA And Health
Show notes: (1:09) The Journey into DNA and Genomics (7:27) Advancements in gene editing for disease prevention (13:01) How DNA insights help athletes prevent injuries and tailor training (29:27) Understanding genetic factors for health and nutrition (45:22) Epigenetics and its role in health and longevity (50:17) Resources for DNA testing and where to find Dr. Koenig (51:38) Outro Who is Dr. Jeremy Koenig? Dr. Jeremy E. Koenig's odyssey began in the stimulating corridors of academia, where he delved deep into the realms of biochemistry and molecular biology. His pursuit of a PhD was not just a quest for scientific knowledge, but a journey intertwining the intricate patterns of life at a molecular level with a lifelong dedication to philosophy. His academic explorations took him through the complex landscapes of metagenomics, studying the infant and aging microbiome, and unraveling the mysteries of how these invisible communities influence our health from the cradle to the twilight years. Transitioning from the academic to the industrial, Dr. Koenig ventured into the groundbreaking domains of fertility, longevity, and performance DNA, and pioneered the concept of DNA as a Service. This endeavour wasn't merely a career shift but a manifestation of his philosophy, merging empirical science with existential inquiry. Dr. Koenig's work stands at the crossroads of non-overlapping magisteria, a testament to his belief that humanity is at a pivotal moment. As we grapple with the potential to outsmart our genes, he guides us through this labyrinth, not just as a scientist but as a philosopher and visionary, challenging us to choose our destiny wisely.
EPI 172: Manoj Doss, PhD. Studies Psychedelics And How They Impact Episodic Memories, Semantic Memories And The Brain. A Warning On Ketamine & An Interesting Study On Alcohol
Show notes: (0:50) Manoj Doss and his research (4:34) Alcohol: Retrograde facilitation and memory (9:04) Exploring psychedelics and memory systems (17:44) Psychedelics and belief formation (19:47) Risks associated with psychedelic use, including psychosis and persistent perception issues (27:40) Ketamine addiction concerns and safety (33:13) Cannabis: Benefits and Downsides (39:28) Psychedelics' potential for trauma healing and creative insights (45:24) MDMA's role in enhancing social interactions and trauma therapy (54:50) Where to find Manoj (56:03) Outro Who is Manoj Doss? Manoj Doss, Ph.D., completed his doctorate at the University of Chicago with professors David Gallo and Harriet de Wit investigating the acute effects of psychoactive drugs on emotional episodic memory and memory distortion. He then worked as a postdoctoral scholar at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine with professors Frederick Barrett and Roland Griffiths investigating the acute and persisting effects of psychedelic drugs on cognition and brain function. Doss utilizes complex cognitive paradigms, neuroimaging and computational modeling to explore what makes psychedelic drugs unique compared to other classes of psychoactive drugs in terms of their basic effects and their therapeutic mechanisms.
EPI 171: The Diet That Can Reduce Your Risk Of Alzheimer's And Help You Lose Weight (It's Not Keto). With Jennifer Ventrelle
Show notes: (0:00) Intro (1:21) How Jennifer stumbled into the health and wellness field (3:19) What is The Mind Diet? (6:06) Keto diet and brain health (9:37) Carbs and salt in the mind diet (14:05) Sodium levels and how it affects blood pressure (23:48) Food groups in the mind diet (28:57) Grains and legumes: how much is bad? (37:53) Foods to LIMIT in the mind diet (43:49) Find out more about Jennifer and The Mind Diet (45:27) Outro Who is Jennifer Ventrelle? Jennifer Ventrelle, MS, RDN is a registered dietitian nutritionist certified in adult weight management, a certified personal trainer, and a mindfulness meditation teacher with over 20 years of experience in the departments of Preventive Medicine and Clinical Nutrition at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. As the Lead Dietitian on Dr. Morris' MIND Diet Trial to Prevent Alzheimer's Disease and co-director of the interventions for the U.S. POINTER Study, Jennifer has been at the forefront of the largest investigations exploring the impact of lifestyle on cognitive decline in the U.S. Jennifer is the founder of CHOICE Nutrition and Wellness, LLC, partnering with individuals and organizations interested in integrative wellness and mindful healthy living.
EPI 170: Lies I Taught In Medical School. With Dr. Robert Lufkin
Show notes: (0:51) Dr. Lufkin's background and personal health journey (04:29) Conventional medicine's symptomatic approach (8:22) Impact of lifestyle changes on mental and physical health (18:28) Importance of lowering carbohydrate intake (27:24) Dr. Lufkin's dietary changes and intermittent fasting (32:38) Issues with farming incentives and food quality (40:14) Summary of Lies I Taught in Medical School and where to find it (44:13) Importance of reading the labels (46:21) Where to find Dr. Lufkin (47:08) Outro Who is Dr. Robert Lufkin? Robert is a physician, medical school professor at UCLA and USC, and a New York Times bestselling author focusing on health, longevity, and consciousness. He aims to reverse chronic disease and transform lives through evidence-based lifestyle modifications. His book 'Lies I Taught In Medical School' reframes metabolic health and longevity concepts. He has authored over 200 peer-reviewed papers and 14 books, hosts a popular podcast, and has over 400,000 social media followers. Robert studied computer science at Brown University and completed his medical degree at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He holds positions as Adjunct Clinical Professor of Radiology at USC Keck School of Medicine and Chief of Metabolic Imaging at a large medical network in southern California.
