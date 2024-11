EPI 174: Dr. Jack Wolfson - America's #1 Natural Heart Doctor On Why He Doesn't Like Statins Or Blood Pressure Medication And What He Does With His Patients Instead

Show notes: (1:29) Dr. Jack Wolfson and his holistic approach to heart health (5:00) ā€‹ā€‹Fundamental differences between holistic and conventional cardiology (7:38) The truth about cholesterol and inflammation's role in heart disease (12:57) Debunking myths around red meat and eggs (20:39) Statins: Overuse and their real impact on health (32:35) Omega-3s and organ meats (36:18) Natural ways to manage blood pressure (39:51) Where to find Dr. Wolfson (45:14) Outro Who is Dr. Jack Wolfson? Ā Dr. Jack Wolfson is a board-certified cardiologist, Amazon best-selling author, husband, father, and the nationā€™s #1 Natural Heart Doctor. Ā In over twenty years, more than one million people have enjoyed the warmth, compassion, and transformational power of his natural heart health methods. Ā Dr. Wolfson is the founder of Natural Heart Doctor, the worldwide leader in cardiovascular health. People from all over the world reach out to Dr. Wolfson for holistic heart health consultations. Ā He has been named one of Americaā€™s Top Functional Medicine Doctors and is a five-time winner of the Natural Choice Awards as the Top Holistic M.D. Dr. Wolfsonā€™s work has been covered by more than 100 media outlets, including NBC, CNN, and the Washington Post. His book ā€œThe Paleo Cardiologist: The Natural Way to Heart Healthā€ was an Amazon #1 best-seller. He is also a contibuting author to the Textbook of Integrative Cardiology.Ā Ā Dr. Wolfson and his wife Heather have four children and are committed to making the world a better place to live. They provide for those in need (including animals) and support natural health causes through their philanthropic efforts.