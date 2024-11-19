EPI 174: Dr. Jack Wolfson - America's #1 Natural Heart Doctor On Why He Doesn't Like Statins Or Blood Pressure Medication And What He Does With His Patients Instead

Show notes: (1:29) Dr. Jack Wolfson and his holistic approach to heart health (5:00) ​​Fundamental differences between holistic and conventional cardiology (7:38) The truth about cholesterol and inflammation's role in heart disease (12:57) Debunking myths around red meat and eggs (20:39) Statins: Overuse and their real impact on health (32:35) Omega-3s and organ meats (36:18) Natural ways to manage blood pressure (39:51) Where to find Dr. Wolfson (45:14) Outro Who is Dr. Jack Wolfson? Dr. Jack Wolfson is a board-certified cardiologist, Amazon best-selling author, husband, father, and the nation's #1 Natural Heart Doctor. In over twenty years, more than one million people have enjoyed the warmth, compassion, and transformational power of his natural heart health methods. Dr. Wolfson is the founder of Natural Heart Doctor, the worldwide leader in cardiovascular health. People from all over the world reach out to Dr. Wolfson for holistic heart health consultations. He has been named one of America's Top Functional Medicine Doctors and is a five-time winner of the Natural Choice Awards as the Top Holistic M.D. Dr. Wolfson's work has been covered by more than 100 media outlets, including NBC, CNN, and the Washington Post. His book "The Paleo Cardiologist: The Natural Way to Heart Health" was an Amazon #1 best-seller. He is also a contibuting author to the Textbook of Integrative Cardiology. Dr. Wolfson and his wife Heather have four children and are committed to making the world a better place to live. They provide for those in need (including animals) and support natural health causes through their philanthropic efforts.