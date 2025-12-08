114. Deb Ross, MS: What Your Midlife Mood and Blood Sugar Are Really Trying to Tell You
Midlife can feel confusing when your body stops responding to the habits that always worked. You’re eating well, training, supporting hormones and still sensing shifts you can’t name. For this conversation, I am joined by acupuncturist and integrative medicine practitioner Deb Ross, who shares how those quiet changes built up long before she understood what her body was asking for. In this episode, we explore the emotional shifts that often show up first, why stress and hormones can feel identical and how pain or burnout becomes the turning point for many women. We also break down what Deb learned from wearing a continuous glucose monitor, the surprising foods that spiked her and how timing and protein transformed her energy, cravings and body. This episode is practical, grounded and full of clarity for anyone who has felt “different” lately and can’t explain why. Deb Ross is a licensed acupuncturist, board-certified herbalist and founder of The Well Center. With over fifteen years of clinical experience, she blends Chinese medicine, somatic work and lifestyle support. Her work spans women’s health, pain, autoimmune conditions and emotional well-being. Deb is known for her individualized, integrative approach to care.We Also Discuss:(00:00) The subtle midlife shifts that show up long before women name them(04:38) Why “feeling off” emotionally is often the first hormonal clue(07:21) How pain, burnout or injury can force us to slow down(12:11) Food patterns from our twenties and thirties that stop working(15:47) What Deb learned from wearing a continuous glucose monitor(18:00) How timing and protein reshape glucose responses(32:58) Why walking and strength training serve women better than cardio(42:27) How small adjustments lowered cravings and improved energyThank You to Our Sponsors:Sign up for The Well Drop NewsletterFind out more about Amber Berger: Website: www.thewelldrop.comInstagram: @thewelldropFind out more about Deb Ross: Website: www.thewellcenter.com
113. Lauren Tetenbaum: How to Recognize Perimenopause Before It Disrupts Your Life
Most of us got the puberty talk and the pregnancy talk, but the midlife talk simply never came. And yet this is the chapter where women need clarity the most.In this week’s episode, psychotherapist and author Lauren Tetenbaum brings language, compassion, and depth to the messy middle, the years when hormones start to shift long before 50 and long before most women think to call it perimenopause.We explore the emotional symptoms that often show up first, why so many women are dismissed in this phase, and how lifestyle, therapy, and hormone options can work together to help you feel grounded again.Lauren Tetenbaum is a psychotherapist and advocate whose work focuses on helping women navigate the emotional and psychological shifts of early midlife with clarity and compassion. She is also the author of Millennial Menopause, a relatable and informative guide that has quickly become a must-read for women who want understanding instead of guessing.We Also Discuss:(00:00) Early perimenopause and why it starts sooner than most women realize(04:26) The emotional symptoms that show up first(06:15) Why so many clinicians still miss early hormone shifts(10:40) The surprising symptoms no one associates with perimenopause(11:36) Antidepressants in midlife and how to tell what’s hormonal(14:01) The lifestyle and hormone tools that actually help(20:27) How to communicate midlife mood shifts to your partner(24:12) The identity shifts of midlife and the end of people-pleasingThank You to Our Sponsors:Sign up for The Well Drop NewsletterFind out more about Amber Berger: Website: www.thewelldrop.com Instagram: @thewelldropFind out more about Lauren Tetenbaum:Website: www.thecounselaur.comInstagram: @thecounselaur
112. Boris Berjan: Empowering Women Through Intuitive Glucose
So many women in midlife are doing everything right (eating clean, exercising, managing stress) yet still feeling off. The missing link? Blood sugar.In this episode of The Well Drop, I sit down with Boris Berjan to explore how continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is changing the way women understand their metabolism, hormones, and energy.We talk about why most CGMs give you numbers without context, how Theia translates those readings into clear daily scores, and the hidden ways stress, sleep, and even emotional triggers can spike glucose just like food.You’ll learn how to spot early signs of blood sugar imbalance, how syncing your fasting and nutrition with your cycle can help balance hormones, and why data only matters when it’s personal and easy to act on.Boris Berjan is the co-founder of Theia Health, a company reimagining continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for women. He also shares his own healing journey and how it inspired him to build tech that puts real insight and power back into women’s hands.What’s Discussed:(00:00) Why midlife symptoms aren’t just hormonal and how glucose plays a hidden role(04:49) The real reason most CGMs fail women in midlife(08:55) A personal story that inspired a smarter health tech(18:26) How this app turns confusing glucose data into simple, actionable insights(25:41) The role of AI in making nutrition and tracking more personal and easier(35:10) How stress, sleep, and emotions can spike glucose like carbs(38:20) The future of CGM technology and what’s coming next(42:42) Making health data personal and empoweringThank You to Our Sponsors:Theia Health: https://theiahealth.ai/c/thewelldrop Find out more about Amber Berger:Website: www.thewelldrop.comInstagram: @thewelldropFind out more about Boris Berjan:Instagram: @borisberjan/Theia Health: https://theiahealth.ai/
111. Dr. Mark Horowitz: The Safe Way to Get Off Antidepressants
What if the fatigue, anxiety, and sleeplessness you feel when tapering off antidepressants aren’t a “relapse,” but withdrawal your doctor was never trained to recognize?In this episode of The Well Drop, I sit down with psychiatrist and researcher Dr. Mark Horowitz, co-founder of Outro Health, a telehealth clinic dedicated to science-backed tapering support. Together we unpack why traditional guidelines fail long-term users, how hyperbolic tapering works, and what a personalized, monitored taper actually looks like.You’ll learn the five questions to ask before starting or stopping any medication, the difference between withdrawal and relapse, and why the smallest doses can still have powerful effects on your brain. Dr. Mark Horowitz is a psychiatrist, researcher, and co-founder of Outro Health, a telehealth clinic for safe, science-backed antidepressant tapering. After experiencing withdrawal himself, he pioneered the concept of hyperbolic tapering, now endorsed by UK health authorities.What's Discussed:00:00 — The hidden problem with antidepressant withdrawal06:20 — Mark’s personal journey: when tapering goes wrong10:45 — Why short-term studies misled long-term patients13:50 — Doctors aren’t trained to stop antidepressants—here’s why17:30 — The five questions to ask before starting or stopping a medication24:10 — How hyperbolic tapering works (and why it’s safer)29:30 — The truth about withdrawal vs. relapse35:40 — Natural supports that match antidepressants in long-term resultsThank You to Our Sponsors:Sign up for The Well Drop NewsletterOutro: www.outro.com/?TheWellDropFind out more about Amber Berger: Website: www.thewelldrop.com Instagram: @thewelldropFind out more about Dr. Mark Horowitz:Website: https://markhorowitz.org/Website: https://www.outro.com/Instagram: @outrohealth
110. Linda Bamber: How Frequency Therapy Is Rewriting Midlife Wellness
What if the brain fog, restless nights, creeping fatigue, or stubborn aches weren’t just “getting older,” but a sign your body’s natural rhythm is out of tune?In this episode of The Well Drop, I sit down with Linda Bamber, co-founder of WavWatch, to explore how acoustical frequency therapy can help recalibrate your body from the inside out. WavWatch is a wearable device that delivers sound frequencies directly through the skin, making it one of the simplest and most non-invasive tools for midlife wellness.We break down what frequencies actually are, why frequency therapy is backed by decades of science, and how WavWatch’s 1,100+ programs support sleep, stress, pain, hormones, inflammation, and more. You’ll also learn how to integrate it into daily routines, why it’s EMF-free, and how it’s being used by women, families, and even pets.Linda Bamber is the co-founder of WavWatch, a wearable frequency-based device designed to make wellness simple, accessible, and non-invasive. After years of working in women’s health education, she continues to pioneer practical tools that empower women to take charge of their midlife health.We Also Discuss:(00:00) Healing through frequency: how your body responds to vibration(04:41) Frequencies decoded: what they are and why they matter(09:57) Sound as medicine: tapping into your body’s natural resonance(23:25) Everyday wellness made simple with frequency therapy(28:09) Can frequencies shift stress, sleep, and hormones?(33:04) WaveWatch technology: bringing 1,100+ wellness programs to your wrist(37:39) The mineral connection: why Himalayan salt supports midlife healthThank You to Our Sponsors:Sign up for The Well Drop NewsletterCheck out: WavWatchFind out more about Amber Berger: Website: www.thewelldrop.com Instagram: www.instagram.com/thewelldrop
