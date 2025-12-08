114. Deb Ross, MS: What Your Midlife Mood and Blood Sugar Are Really Trying to Tell You

Midlife can feel confusing when your body stops responding to the habits that always worked. You’re eating well, training, supporting hormones and still sensing shifts you can’t name. For this conversation, I am joined by acupuncturist and integrative medicine practitioner Deb Ross, who shares how those quiet changes built up long before she understood what her body was asking for. In this episode, we explore the emotional shifts that often show up first, why stress and hormones can feel identical and how pain or burnout becomes the turning point for many women. We also break down what Deb learned from wearing a continuous glucose monitor, the surprising foods that spiked her and how timing and protein transformed her energy, cravings and body. This episode is practical, grounded and full of clarity for anyone who has felt “different” lately and can’t explain why. Deb Ross is a licensed acupuncturist, board-certified herbalist and founder of The Well Center. With over fifteen years of clinical experience, she blends Chinese medicine, somatic work and lifestyle support. Her work spans women’s health, pain, autoimmune conditions and emotional well-being. Deb is known for her individualized, integrative approach to care.We Also Discuss:(00:00) The subtle midlife shifts that show up long before women name them(04:38) Why “feeling off” emotionally is often the first hormonal clue(07:21) How pain, burnout or injury can force us to slow down(12:11) Food patterns from our twenties and thirties that stop working(15:47) What Deb learned from wearing a continuous glucose monitor(18:00) How timing and protein reshape glucose responses(32:58) Why walking and strength training serve women better than cardio(42:27) How small adjustments lowered cravings and improved energyThank You to Our Sponsors:Sign up for The Well Drop NewsletterFind out more about Amber Berger: Website: www.thewelldrop.comInstagram: @thewelldropFind out more about Deb Ross: Website: www.thewellcenter.com