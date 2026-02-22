Sleep Escape: Sleep Meditation & Hypnosis

A guided deep sleep meditation to release and let go of negative thoughts, attachments, and worries. Fall asleep fast as you release your thoughts, like plucking petals from a flower, letting them go as they float down a river far, far away. Sleep happy and sleep well, my friend.
About Sleep Escape
Sleep Escape uses calming audio and hypnotic sleep meditation to guide you away from your day and into a night of deep, restorative sleep. Our audio uses a variety of science-backed tools to help you fall asleep fast. For example, the frequency waves embedded into each episode are designed to match the frequency waves of the brain during a sleep state, gently guiding you to sleep without even having to try. We also use sleep hypnosis and sleep meditation techniques, which have been shown to help induce states of deep relaxation. Learn to love your sleep and look forward to it every night by making Sleep Escape your bedtime companion.
