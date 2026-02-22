Sleep Escape: Sleep Meditation & Hypnosis

This 8 hours long sleep hypnosis and guided sleep meditation is designed to guide you into deeper sleep. Using a combination of deep breathing, relaxation techniques, hypnotic suggestion, and positive affirmations. This cycle then repeats for 8 hours, helping you sleep all night long and fall back to sleep if you wake up. This sleep session will help you achieve deeper and deeper sleep, not only tonight but every time you listen.



#sleep #sleepmeditation #sleephypnosis #deepsleep



00:00:00 Welcome & Introduction00:00:50 How this sleep recording works00:02:00 Sleep hypnosis begins



This is an extended, 8 hour version of a previous episode on my channel. The original 3-hour version remains available earlier in the feed if you prefer that format.



About Sleep Escape



Sleep Escape uses calming audio and hypnotic sleep meditation to guide you away from your day and into a night of deep, restorative sleep. Our audio uses a variety of science-backed tools to help you fall asleep fast. For example, the frequency waves embedded into each episode are designed to match the frequency waves of the brain during a sleep state, gently guiding you to sleep without even having to try. We also use sleep hypnosis and sleep meditation techniques, which have been shown to help induce states of deep relaxation. Learn to love your sleep and look forward to it every night by making Sleep Escape your bedtime companion.



Sweet dreams, my friend. I hope you sleep well 😴💤❤️

