The Gut Insiders
The Gut Insiders
The Gut Insiders

Dr. Will Bulsiewicz
Health & Wellness
The Gut Insiders
  • The Gut Insiders

    Chronic Inflammation Is Aging You. Here's How to Take Control

    1/08/2026 | 13 mins.

    Aging is often described as "inevitable," and while we can't change time, we absolutely can affect how we *feel* as we age.If you're tired of brain fog, fatigue, achy joints, and poor sleep, the solution might be in your intestines.These are 3 science-backed ways to slow your biological age, and it's never too late to start!

  • The Gut Insiders

    30 Plants Per Week: The Key to Gut Health (and Why Most People Fail)

    1/08/2026 | 11 mins.

    If you're ready improve your gut microbiome by eating 30 different plants per week, the first 7 days determine everything, and they're your best chance to create momentum.BUT: 70% of people make the mistake of going too fast. They get bloated, feel miserable, and quit.Here's why your health journey will be different.Written and hosted by Dr. Will BulsiewiczProduced by Matt SilvermanEdited by Avital Oehler

  • The Gut Insiders

    Stop Wasting Money on Probiotics. Here's What Actually Works.

    1/08/2026 | 12 mins.

    For the first 10 years of my career as a gastroenterologist, I prescribed probiotics the way I was taught in medical school — generically, without strain specificity, without proper dosing. And honestly? Most of my patients saw zero results.Then I dove into the actual research—and what I found made me angry. These are the things the probiotics industry doesn't want you to hear.Written and hosted by Dr. Will BulsiewiczProduced by Matt SilvermanEdited by Avital Oehler

  • The Gut Insiders

    01 The Science of Farts and What They Say About Our Health (The Gut Insiders)

    12/29/2025 | 1h

    Farts! We all do it. But it doesn't take a scientist to know that they're not all created equal - especially when it comes to the sniff test.What can the chemistry of gas tell us about our diet and health? And what changes can we make to ensure our "air biscuits" are slient but less deadly?In the first episode of The Gut Insiders podcast, our hosts Chuck Carroll and gastroenterologist Dr. Will Bulsiewicz sit down to investigate the science of farts.Hosted by Chuck Carroll and Dr. Will BulsiewiczProduced by Chuck Carroll & Matt SilvermanEdited by Matt Silverman

About The Gut Insiders

Better health begins in your gut. But medicine isn't "one size fits all," and your gut microbiome is as distinct as your fingerprint. Board-certified gastroenterologist and New York Times bestselling author Dr. Will Bulsiewicz is on a mission to help you feel better through cutting-edge science and two decades of clinical expertise that will make you think differently about the food you eat — and the trillions of hungry organisms living in your colon. Join Dr. B and co-host Chuck Carroll for gut-first discussions about diet, exercise, sleep, stress, trauma, and your health questions.
Health & Wellness

