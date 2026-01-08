Farts! We all do it. But it doesn't take a scientist to know that they're not all created equal - especially when it comes to the sniff test.What can the chemistry of gas tell us about our diet and health? And what changes can we make to ensure our "air biscuits" are slient but less deadly?In the first episode of The Gut Insiders podcast, our hosts Chuck Carroll and gastroenterologist Dr. Will Bulsiewicz sit down to investigate the science of farts.Hosted by Chuck Carroll and Dr. Will BulsiewiczProduced by Chuck Carroll & Matt SilvermanEdited by Matt Silverman