Ninja Nerds!Welcome to the Ninja Nerd Podcast with Zach and Rob! In this episode, we explore Platelet Disorders, breaking down the essential concepts and clinical applications. We will discuss Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT), focusing on its pathophysiology and management. Learn about Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APLS) and its role in thrombosis and pregnancy complications. We'll also cover Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC), including its triggers and treatment strategies, and Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), with an emphasis on its pediatric presentations. Dive into Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) and its life-threatening manifestations, Von Willebrand Disease (vWD) as the most common inherited bleeding disorder, and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), highlighting its diagnostic approach and treatment. Enjoy the podcast
58:22
Blood Transfusions
Ninja Nerds!Welcome to the Ninja Nerd Podcast with Zach and Rob! In this episode, we dive into blood transfusions, breaking down the essential components and clinical uses. We will discuss packed red blood cell transfusions (PRBC) for anemia management, platelet transfusions for thrombocytopenia and bleeding risk, and the role of Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) transfusions in reversing anticoagulation or treating coagulopathies. You will also learn about Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) transfusions for rapid anticoagulant reversal, Cryoprecipitate Transfusions for fibrinogen replacement, and how to manage complications like transfusion-related acute lung injury (TRALI). Lastly, we will tackle the massive transfusion protocol (MTP), also known as a Code Crimson, highlighting its life-saving importance in critical care settings. Enjoy the podcast
1:00:31
Macrocytic Anemia
Ninja Nerds!Welcome to the Ninja Nerd Podcast with Zach and Rob! This episode dives into Macrocytic Anemia. During this discussion, we will review B12 Deficiency Anemia, Folate Deficiency Anemia, and Non-Megaloblastic Anemia. We have three cases we will be working through, so please listen along and see if you can figure out these cases. Enjoy the podcast
31:44
Normocytic Anemia
Ninja Nerds!Welcome to the Ninja Nerd Podcast with Zach and Rob! This episode dives into Normocytic Anemia, exploring the primary types, including Aplastic Anemia, Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), G6PDH Deficiency, Hereditary Spherocytosis, Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA), Sickle Cell Anemia, Microangiopathic Hemolytic Anemia (MAHA), Acute Blood Loss Anemia (ABLA). Enjoy the podcast
1:15:58
Microcytic Anemia
Ninja Nerds!Welcome to the Ninja Nerd Podcast with Zach and Rob! This episode is on Microcytic Anemia, covering the major types such as iron deficiency anemia, thalassemia, anemia of chronic disease, and sideroblastic anemia. Enjoy the podcast
Welcome to the official Ninja Nerd Podcast! Brought to you by Zach and Rob, we will be presenting on board exam content and highlighting the most important information you need in order to crush your exams and apply these concepts clinically.