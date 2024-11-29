Blood Transfusions

In this episode, we dive into blood transfusions, breaking down the essential components and clinical uses. We will discuss packed red blood cell transfusions (PRBC) for anemia management, platelet transfusions for thrombocytopenia and bleeding risk, and the role of Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) transfusions in reversing anticoagulation or treating coagulopathies. You will also learn about Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) transfusions for rapid anticoagulant reversal, Cryoprecipitate Transfusions for fibrinogen replacement, and how to manage complications like transfusion-related acute lung injury (TRALI). Lastly, we will tackle the massive transfusion protocol (MTP), also known as a Code Crimson, highlighting its life-saving importance in critical care settings.