Wellness Talk with George Batista

In this episode, we unpack three major health headlines that could directly impact your future.

First, we explore the alarming rise of colorectal cancer in adults under 50. Once considered a disease of older adults, early-onset colon cancer is now increasing at an unsettling rate. What’s driving this surge? Is it diet, lifestyle, environmental exposure, or something else entirely? We break down the latest research, warning signs you shouldn’t ignore, and what prevention might look like moving forward.

Next, we turn to one of the world’s most beloved beverages: tea. From green to black to herbal, research suggests tea may boost longevity and protect your heart, brain, and metabolism. But here’s the twist — how you prepare and consume your tea can significantly change its health impact. We dive into what science says about timing, additives, brewing methods, and how to get the most benefit from every cup.

Finally, we discuss groundbreaking findings on fish oil supplementation in dialysis patients. A recent study found that a daily fish oil supplement dramatically reduced serious cardiovascular risks in this high-risk population. What makes omega-3 fatty acids so powerful? And could these benefits extend beyond dialysis patients?

This episode connects the dots between prevention, everyday habits, and emerging science — helping you make smarter, evidence-based choices for long-term health.

Tune in for practical insights, myth-busting, and the science you need to know.

www.georgebatista.com

www.myvitaminresource.com - Wellness Resources

www.truedark.com/wellnesstalk - True Dark Glasses

https://www.georgebatista.com/courses/wellness-talk-the-essential-guide-to-supplements/