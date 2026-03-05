Open app
Wellness Talk with George Batista
Wellness Talk with George Batista
radio.net
Wellness Talk with George Batista

George Batista
Wellness Talk with George Batista
Latest episode

352 episodes

  • Wellness Talk with George Batista

    How to Boost Nitric Oxide for Cardiovascular Health

    03/02/2026 | 38 mins.
    In this episode, we explore the fascinating science behind nitric oxide — the tiny molecule with a massive impact on your cardiovascular system.
    First, we break down how to naturally boost nitric oxide to support blood flow, healthy blood pressure, and overall heart performance. From diet strategies and lifestyle habits to key nutrients that enhance production, you’ll learn practical, research-backed ways to optimize this critical signaling molecule.
    Next, we dive into emerging research revealing that nitric oxide may play a surprising role in drug efficacy. New findings suggest that nitric oxide levels in the body could influence how well certain medications work — opening the door to more personalized and effective treatment approaches.
    Finally, we spotlight Grape Seed Extract, a powerful and versatile antioxidant known for supporting vascular integrity, reducing oxidative stress, and complementing nitric oxide pathways. We’ll discuss how its rich proanthocyanidin content may protect the endothelium and enhance overall cardiovascular resilience.
    Whether you’re focused on prevention, performance, or understanding the cutting edge of cardiovascular science, this episode connects the dots between nitric oxide biology, antioxidant support, and the future of precision medicine.
    Tune in to discover how optimizing one simple molecule could transform your heart health — and potentially how your medications work.

    www.georgebatista.com
  • Wellness Talk with George Batista

    Colon Cancer Skyrocketing in Young People

    02/23/2026 | 46 mins.
    In this episode, we unpack three major health headlines that could directly impact your future.
    First, we explore the alarming rise of colorectal cancer in adults under 50. Once considered a disease of older adults, early-onset colon cancer is now increasing at an unsettling rate. What’s driving this surge? Is it diet, lifestyle, environmental exposure, or something else entirely? We break down the latest research, warning signs you shouldn’t ignore, and what prevention might look like moving forward.
    Next, we turn to one of the world’s most beloved beverages: tea. From green to black to herbal, research suggests tea may boost longevity and protect your heart, brain, and metabolism. But here’s the twist — how you prepare and consume your tea can significantly change its health impact. We dive into what science says about timing, additives, brewing methods, and how to get the most benefit from every cup.
    Finally, we discuss groundbreaking findings on fish oil supplementation in dialysis patients. A recent study found that a daily fish oil supplement dramatically reduced serious cardiovascular risks in this high-risk population. What makes omega-3 fatty acids so powerful? And could these benefits extend beyond dialysis patients?
    This episode connects the dots between prevention, everyday habits, and emerging science — helping you make smarter, evidence-based choices for long-term health.
    Tune in for practical insights, myth-busting, and the science you need to know.
    www.georgebatista.com
    www.myvitaminresource.com - Wellness Resources
    www.truedark.com/wellnesstalk - True Dark Glasses
    https://www.georgebatista.com/courses/wellness-talk-the-essential-guide-to-supplements/
  • Wellness Talk with George Batista

    Electrifying the Heart AFib, Energy, and Nutrition

    02/16/2026 | 44 mins.
    In this episode, we explore the powerful connection between mitochondrial dysfunction and heart rhythm disorders, including AFib. Often called the “powerhouses” of the cell, mitochondria play a critical role in cardiac energy production, electrical stability, and overall heart performance. When these cellular engines falter, the effects can ripple through the cardiovascular system.

    We’ll break down the emerging science linking mitochondrial health to arrhythmias and structural heart disease — and more importantly, discuss the foundational role of nutrition in supporting lifelong cardiovascular resilience. From essential micronutrients and metabolic balance to strategies that optimize cellular energy, this conversation bridges cutting-edge research with practical, actionable insights.

    Whether you're a clinician, health professional, or someone seeking a deeper understanding of heart health, this episode will expand your view of cardiovascular care — from the heartbeat to the mitochondria that power it.

    https://www.georgebatista.com/  

    http://www.myvitaminresource.com/ - Wellness Resources
  • Wellness Talk with George Batista

    Could Your Thyroid Be the Missing Piece?

    02/09/2026 | 40 mins.
    What if a tiny check could make a life-changing difference? In this episode, we dive into why a simple thyroid screening during pregnancy might play a powerful role in lowering autism risk—and why this often-overlooked gland deserves way more attention than it gets.
    From there, we break down the key nutrients your thyroid actually needs to thrive, cutting through the supplement noise to focus on what really matters for energy, metabolism, mood, and brain health.
    And to wrap things up, we tackle a classic health myth with a modern twist: can an apple a day really make you healthier… and even more successful? ? Spoiler: the answer is more interesting (and practical) than you might expect.
    Science-backed, curiosity-driven, and refreshingly down to earth—this episode connects the dots between nutrition, prevention, and everyday habits that quietly shape our health and our lives. Tune in.
    www.georgebatista.com
  • Wellness Talk with George Batista

    Built to Last: Muscle, Aging, and You

    02/02/2026 | 51 mins.
    GLP-1 weight loss medications are everywhere right now—but what aren’t people talking about? In this episode, we break down the emerging concern around significant muscle loss associated with GLP-1 drugs and how that can quietly impact metabolism, strength, and long-term health. We also explore the surprising connection to SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth) and what it means for gut health during rapid weight loss.

    From there, we zoom out and talk about muscle strength and aging—why maintaining muscle isn’t just about aesthetics, but about independence, longevity, and quality of life. You’ll learn practical strategies to stay strong as you age, even if you’re starting later than you’d like.

    We wrap up with a powerful conversation on personal responsibility in health. No shortcuts, no outsourcing your well-being—just honest discussion about informed choices, sustainable habits, and taking ownership of your body in a world full of quick fixes.
    If you care about staying strong, healthy, and in control of your health decisions, this episode is for you.

    www.georgebatista.com

About Wellness Talk with George Batista

Wellness Talk with George Batista helps everyday people understand supplements, avoid common pitfalls, and build healthier lives through practical, evidence-based wellness education.https://www.georgebatista.com/http://www.myvitaminresource.comhttps://www.facebook.com/wellnesstalkpodcast/https://www.instagram.com/georgebatistajr/Email: [email protected]
