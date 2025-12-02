Decoding Women's Health with Dr. Elizabeth Poynor

Decoding Dementia Prevention with Dr. Richard Isaacson

Almost two-thirds of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's are women. Shifting hormones make us especially vulnerable. But what if there were ways to lower your risk? Preventive neurologist Dr. Richard Isaacson believes nearly half of dementia cases can be avoided. He shares how to know if you're at risk for Alzheimer's and what steps to take for better long-term brain health. Links to resources mentioned in this episode: Individualized clinical management of patients at risk for Alzheimer's dementia Structured vs Self-Guided Multidomain Lifestyle Interventions for Global Cognitive Function A 2 year multidomain intervention of diet, exercise, cognitive training, and vascular risk monitoring versus control to prevent cognitive decline in at-risk elderly people (FINGER): a randomised controlled trial Dementia prevention, intervention, and care: 2024 report of the Lancet standing Commission Clinical Application of APOE in Alzheimer's Prevention: A Precision Medicine Approach Menopause impacts human brain structure, connectivity, energy metabolism, and amyloid-beta deposition Association of Reproductive History With Brain MRI Biomarkers of Dementia Risk in Midlife Effect of Intensive vs Standard Blood Pressure Control on Probable Dementia: A Randomized Clinical Trial evoke and evoke+: design of two large-scale, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 studies evaluating efficacy, safety, and tolerability of semaglutide in early-stage symptomatic Alzheimer's disease Sex-Driven Differences in the Effectiveness of Individualized Clinical Management of Alzheimer's Disease Risk Sex-driven modifiers of Alzheimer risk: A multimodality brain imaging study The Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases (IND) Retain Your Brain