Decoding Women's Health with Dr. Elizabeth Poynor

Decoding Dementia Prevention with Dr. Richard Isaacson
Almost two-thirds of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's are women. Shifting hormones make us especially vulnerable. But what if there were ways to lower your risk? Preventive neurologist Dr. Richard Isaacson believes nearly half of dementia cases can be avoided. He shares how to know if you're at risk for Alzheimer's and what steps to take for better long-term brain health. Links to resources mentioned in this episode: Individualized clinical management of patients at risk for Alzheimer's dementia Structured vs Self-Guided Multidomain Lifestyle Interventions for Global Cognitive Function A 2 year multidomain intervention of diet, exercise, cognitive training, and vascular risk monitoring versus control to prevent cognitive decline in at-risk elderly people (FINGER): a randomised controlled trial Dementia prevention, intervention, and care: 2024 report of the Lancet standing Commission Clinical Application of APOE in Alzheimer's Prevention: A Precision Medicine Approach Menopause impacts human brain structure, connectivity, energy metabolism, and amyloid-beta deposition Association of Reproductive History With Brain MRI Biomarkers of Dementia Risk in Midlife Effect of Intensive vs Standard Blood Pressure Control on Probable Dementia: A Randomized Clinical Trial evoke and evoke+: design of two large-scale, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 studies evaluating efficacy, safety, and tolerability of semaglutide in early-stage symptomatic Alzheimer's disease Sex-Driven Differences in the Effectiveness of Individualized Clinical Management of Alzheimer's Disease Risk Sex-driven modifiers of Alzheimer risk: A multimodality brain imaging study The Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases (IND) Retain Your Brain Note: In this show, we use "women" as shorthand for people with XX chromosomes. We understand sex and gender are more complex, and acknowledge the experiences we describe reach beyond that word.
52:59
52:59
Decoding GLP-1s and Metabolism with Dr. Beverly Tchang
Why does your body start "shape shifting" in midlife, even if you're doing everything "right"? And what's really behind all the GLP-1 buzz? Endocrinologist and weight-management specialist Dr. Beverly Tchang explains the science behind midlife metabolism, why BMI alone doesn't tell the full story, what GLP-1s actually do in the body, and what women should know before considering these treatments. Links to resources mentioned in this episode: Dr. Beverly Tchang's Professional Disclosures SWAN Study (Study of Women's Health Across the Nation) HOMA-IR Calculator (for assessing insulin resistance) STEP 1 Trial – Semaglutide for weight management SURMOUNT-1 Trial – Tirzepatide for weight management
56:24
56:24
Decoding Cannabis with Dr. Staci Ann Gruber
Can cannabis really improve your sleep, help regulate your mood, and treat chronic pain? Neuroscientist Dr. Staci Gruber explains how cannabis works in the brain, what the latest research reveals about its therapeutic potential, and how different cannabinoids and delivery methods can make all the difference.Links to resources mentioned in this episode: Women's Health Initiative at Mind (WHIM) Check out Sex Ed with DB on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
55:13
55:13
Decoding Genetic Cancer Risk with Dr. Susan Domchek
For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Susan Domchek joins the show to talk about the importance of knowing your genetic history, using genetic testing to understand cancer risk, and what you can do if you learn that you have BRCA gene mutation. Links to resources mentioned in this episode: Basser Center for BRCA National Society of Genetic Counselors National Comprehensive Cancer Network
42:37
42:37
Decoding Brain Fog with Dr. Caroline Gurvich
Many women experience brain fog, forgetfulness, and sudden mood changes during midlife. Are these symptoms signs of dementia, ADHD, or are they simply our hormones at work? Dr. Elizabeth Poynor is joined by neuropsychologist Dr. Caroline Gurvich to unpack what's really happening in the brain during perimenopause and menopause. They explore why more than 60% of women experience cognitive shifts, how estrogen impacts memory and focus, and the roles hormone therapy, lifestyle choices, and even cognitive training can play in keeping your brain sharp.
About Decoding Women's Health with Dr. Elizabeth Poynor
Why is it still so hard for women to find reliable, modern health information about their own bodies? On Decoding Women's Health, Dr. Elizabeth Poynor, chair of women’s health & gynecology at the Atria Health Institute, shares expert insights on women’s health, hormones, and longevity science to help you thrive at any stage of midlife and beyond.
Dr. Poynor, a world-renowned gynecologic oncologist and advanced pelvic surgeon, speaks with leading physicians, researchers, and educators to share the latest science on women’s wellness, disease prevention, and what it really means to age on your own terms. Each episode explores a different aspect of how to improve your health during midlife—from heart disease and genetic risks to metabolism, hormones nutrition, cognitive health, and beyond.
Whether you're in perimenopause, postmenopause, or simply looking for tools to prepare for the next chapter, take charge of your health—now and for the future—with expert guidance and practical advice to help you thrive.