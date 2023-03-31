29.15 - MU Podcast - Feng Shui Fail

Encounters with spirits that have not "passed on" can be frightening and upsetting. For those of us with little experience dealing with such entities, the intrusion of a spirit in our homes or workplaces can lead us to seek assistance from those who have expertise in banishing them. In this episode, we will explore the experiences of a woman who specializes in encountering and removing restless and lost spirits in various locations. She shares stories of roadside spirits wandering after tragic accidents, ghostly hitchhikers, dark shadows, and much more. For our Plus+ members, we will discuss the case of strange and apparently ufological-related disappearance of a secret genius. We consider new elements that could potentially explain where he really went. Links Spirit Rescue: Clear Negative Energy and Free Earthbound Souls Leichhardt, NSW Earthbound Spirits Wang Saen Suk Hell Garden: Visiting the Buddhist Underworld Spooky Matter (Ghost to Ghost) - 2013-10-31 - Dark Matter To the Lifeboats Plus+ Extension The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE. The Strange Disappearance of Granger Taylor Night Shift Nurses and the Flying Saucer Men The Man Who Went to Space and Disappeared Spaceman Doco Mechanical genius rebuilds a vintage Kittyhawk fighter plane in his backyard The Cowichan Hospital Encounter One of the best UFO photos ever The Defender Robert Diemert Restored a Japanese Val 18.10 – MU Podcast Charlie Red Star: True Reports of One of North America's Biggest UFO Sightings