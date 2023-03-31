Always interesting and often hilarious, join hosts Aaron Wright and Benjamin Grundy as they investigate the latest in futurology, weird science, consciousness r... More
29.16 - MU Podcast - Le Serpent Rouge
Situated amongst the supernaturally inclined and beautiful hills of the Pyrenees sits potentially one of the greatest mysteries of recent times. A tiny village in the south of France holds a mystery reluctant to be revealed. In this episode, we discuss the affair of Rennes and consider the discovery of a strange relic that holds immense magical gifts and it relation to French poetry, the Temple of Delphi and stars themselves.
For our Plus+ members, we delve into some of the most unusual instances of spirit communication, including telephone calls from the dead and EVPs, before hearing about the lab explosion on Varid.
4/28/2023
1:27:16
29.15 - MU Podcast - Feng Shui Fail
Encounters with spirits that have not "passed on" can be frightening and upsetting. For those of us with little experience dealing with such entities, the intrusion of a spirit in our homes or workplaces can lead us to seek assistance from those who have expertise in banishing them. In this episode, we will explore the experiences of a woman who specializes in encountering and removing restless and lost spirits in various locations. She shares stories of roadside spirits wandering after tragic accidents, ghostly hitchhikers, dark shadows, and much more.
For our Plus+ members, we will discuss the case of strange and apparently ufological-related disappearance of a secret genius. We consider new elements that could potentially explain where he really went.
4/21/2023
1:24:35
29.14 - MU Podcast - Poseidian Playboy
In this episode, we delve into the mystery of Atlantis revealed by an occult classic from the late 1800's. We explore the writings of a young man who claimed an advanced being, who once resided in the fabled city, channeled through him a enigmatic text that offers invaluable esoteric insights into the legendary civilization. From strange, deadly crystals to alchemical technology, we discuss the most unusal elements of this incredible mystery.
Then for our Plus+ members we hear of the claims that AI will destroy humanity before discussing the experience of unknown presences and tales of neuroscience colliding with stories of the 3rd Man Effect.
4/14/2023
1:24:12
29.13 - MU Podcast - MILAB Mirage
The topic of alien abductions is already controversial, but it becomes even more contentious when you delve into the small subset of cases that relate to MILABS or the alleged involvement of the military in these experiences. We will discuss the theories surrounding reports and hear the stories of people who claim to have been taken not only by ETs but also by paramilitary organizations in a strange battle for abduction supremacy.
Then for our Plus+ members, we will be discussing the incredible experiences of Omm Sety and the adventures of her past life in Ancient Egypt.
4/7/2023
1:19:17
29.12 - MU Podcast - Doc Brown and the Ghost Moose
We kick off this episode with a journey to the forests of the north to hear tales of the Ghost Moose™, fertilizer-obsessed ETs, and blob encounters. Then, join us for a special deep dive as we explore the hidden story of Thomas Townsend Brown. We hear how the brilliant inventor was recruited into a clandestine and extremely powerful organization that seemingly possessed the knowledge of instantaneous, unlimited communication, silent electric propulsion systems, and even time travel itself.
The Man Who Mastered Gravity: A Twisted Tale of Space, Time and The Mysteries In Between
Always interesting and often hilarious, join hosts Aaron Wright and Benjamin Grundy as they investigate the latest in futurology, weird science, consciousness research, alternative history, cryptozoology, UFOs, and new-age absurdity.