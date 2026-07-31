Welcome to Mysterious Universe Season 36 episode 01! Kicking this fresh new season off with a look at the uber-religious view of what happens after they die. Christians believe that death is not the end, but the beginning of an eternal existence based on faith in Jesus. The afterlife centers on the promise of a restored, perfect world-often described as a renewed Earth-where believers experience unhindered joy, total healing, and the continual presence of God. Today, we talk death, dying, and your right to die. That includes a 30-minute-in-heaven near-death trip to a crystal city in the sky to hang out with super Jesus. Only to be pulled back into your body by a death-rebuking reverend, who you asked to be there. Hold onto your belief systems as we talk “Beyond and Back”, with some near-death-experiencing , after-life visiting Christian’s.



In our Plus+ extension we go into Walter Russell's The Secret of Light. Russell's classic workpresents a vision of reality where consciousness, not matter, is the foundation of the universe. We attempt to present his ideas about Light, balance, electricity, cycles, and the wave nature of creation, exploring a worldview that attempts to unite science, spirituality, and philosophy into one broad explanation of existence.



Beyond and Back: Those Who Died and Lived to Tell It!



Fae of the Ferns on TikTok



The Gnostic Epic of Mary Magdalene and Pistis Sophia



Ralph Wilkerson Endorses David Diga Hernandez



KAREN ANN QUINLAN, 31, DIES; FOCUS OF '76 RIGHT TO DIE CASE



The Secret of Light by Walter Russell



LinksPlus+ ExtensionThe extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join. click HERE.Links

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