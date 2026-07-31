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76 episodes
- Welcome back to MU! After the death of her husband, Janice Leslie enrolls in psychic Ted Owens' unusual psychic training and soon begins documenting a series of increasingly bizarre encounters involving mysterious lights, silent aerial objects, telepathic impressions, and multiple eyewitnesses. Cases like these suggest there's something more going on than simple nuts & bolts craft.
Welcome to your Plus+ Extension, and thank you all for joining us on Plus+! Today we continue our epic saga with part 03 of … Visitors From Within by Lyssa Royal and Keith Priest, offering us some selections the visitors have had by interacting with us. As another character, Harone whips his energy out on the scene to set the record straight about a few things before we discover their views on sexuality, emotions, and individualistic motivations that a hive mind struggles to innerstand.
Beyond Reality: The Role Unseen Dimensions Play in Our Lives
Visitors From Within by Lyssa Royal & Keith Priest
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36.03 - MU Podcast - Visitors From Within - Extraterrestrial Encounters and Species Evolution - part 0107/24/2026 | 1h 11 mins.Welcome to Mysterious Universe Season 36 episode 03! Today, we take a deep breath and entertain that which we have many a time maligned with a look at the work of Lyssa Royal and Keith Priest with their book, Visitors From Within. Though we are skeptical, that skepticism is harmonized with a keen awareness of the variety of freaky woo woo found around us, and the stone-cold fact that all sides of a story doth make’th a story, not just the one we emotionally prefer.
In our Plus+ extension, we continue the wild stories from Jerome Clark’s 2000 book Extraordinary Encounters. From the bizarre case of a UFO-less Gray encounter at a motel, to mince pie stealing entities, and finally a well-known case of nude Venusians evading the camera, we wrangle the weirdest of tales for our elite Plus+ members!
Visitors From Within by Lyssa Royal & Keith Priest
Vegetables Are Not RealPlus+ ExtensionThe extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join. click HERE.
Extraordinary Encounters: An Encyclopedia of Extraterrestrials and Otherworldy Beings
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- Welcome back to MU! In our continuation of Emanuel Swedenborg's works, he claims that for years he spoke with spirits from Mercury, Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, Venus, the Moon, and even worlds beyond our solar system. We follow his incredible cosmic travelogue, exploring how each civilization lives, worships, and contributes its own unique role in what he called the "Universal Human"...his vision of a living, inhabited universe, unlike anything else written in the 18th century.
Welcome to your Plus Extension and thank you for joining us on Plus+! Today we happen upon some freaky happenings on, in, and around the strange area of a ceremonial county in Northwest England known as Lancashire. The Woo Woo concentrated in the area was enough for Author Terrence W. Witaker to fill a book with. This charming 1980 release is populated with priest holes, stacks of murders and therefore stacks of ghosts, unscrupulous Boggarts and, of course, screaming skulls that come included with the purchase of your new manor.
Other Planets by Emanuel Swedenborg(New Century Edition)
PDF - Other Panets by Emanuel Swedenborg
Lancashire's Ghosts and Legends by Terence W Whitaker
Lancashire Ghosts, Folklore and Forteana
Video - Lancashire Ghosts - Lancashire Ghosts
Video - The Original RENAISSANCE ITALIAN BILL Weapon Examined
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36.01 - MU Podcast - Beyond and Back - The Christian's Guide to the Eternal Afterlife07/10/2026 | 1h 10 mins.Welcome to Mysterious Universe Season 36 episode 01! Kicking this fresh new season off with a look at the uber-religious view of what happens after they die. Christians believe that death is not the end, but the beginning of an eternal existence based on faith in Jesus. The afterlife centers on the promise of a restored, perfect world-often described as a renewed Earth-where believers experience unhindered joy, total healing, and the continual presence of God. Today, we talk death, dying, and your right to die. That includes a 30-minute-in-heaven near-death trip to a crystal city in the sky to hang out with super Jesus. Only to be pulled back into your body by a death-rebuking reverend, who you asked to be there. Hold onto your belief systems as we talk “Beyond and Back”, with some near-death-experiencing , after-life visiting Christian’s.
In our Plus+ extension we go into Walter Russell's The Secret of Light. Russell's classic workpresents a vision of reality where consciousness, not matter, is the foundation of the universe. We attempt to present his ideas about Light, balance, electricity, cycles, and the wave nature of creation, exploring a worldview that attempts to unite science, spirituality, and philosophy into one broad explanation of existence.
Beyond and Back: Those Who Died and Lived to Tell It!
Fae of the Ferns on TikTok
The Gnostic Epic of Mary Magdalene and Pistis Sophia
Ralph Wilkerson Endorses David Diga Hernandez
KAREN ANN QUINLAN, 31, DIES; FOCUS OF '76 RIGHT TO DIE CASE
The Secret of Light by Walter Russell
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- Welcome back to the final episode of Season 35! This week we dive into one of the strangest corners of UFO lore: the world of ancient tunnel systems, hidden civilizations, and secret cities beneath the Earth. From tunnels under Mt. Lassen, to military/alien underground facilities, and the legendary Rainbow City, we pull a few tales from Commander X's 1990 cult classic and explore a sprawling mythology that helped shape modern conspiracy culture.
Welcome to your Plus Extension as we wrap up Season 35 with a bang! We have a lot to get to with our wrap-up on this sexy-ass, silly-ass topic. We have been exploring the claims, accounts, and fairly uncool sex-periences of some unsuspecting, unwilling, and irretrievably affected human individuals who have been brave or baffled enough to contact Budd Hopkins and allow him to offer us their experiences in vivid detail to better innerstand…something deep and profound, I’m sure. What that is will only be revealed by looking beyond the surface to what lies beneath. There is gold lying in wait in the wake of these murky waters that offers a peek behind the fourth wall that no one asked for.
Underground Alien Bases: Flying Saucers Come From Inside The Earth!
“Leaked” Underground Dulce Base Alien Photo by Thomas Costello
Intruders: The Incredible Visitations at Copley Woods
Passport to the Cosmos
Video - A ABDUÇÃO DE CREDO MUTWA
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About Mysterious Universe
Always interesting and often hilarious, join hosts Joe Hodgdon and Brandon Thomas as they investigate the latest in reality, futurology, weird science, consciousness research, alternative history, cryptozoology, UFOs, and new-age absurdity.Podcast website
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