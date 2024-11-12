Imagine a future where we interact regularly with a range of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) assistants — and where millions of assistants interact with each other on our behalf. These experiences and interactions may soon become part of our everyday reality.In this episode, host Hannah Fry and Google DeepMind Senior Staff Research Scientist Iason Gabriel discuss the ethical implications of advanced AI assistants. Drawing from Iason's recent paper, they examine value alignment, anthropomorphism, safety concerns, and the potential societal impact of these technologies. Timecodes: 00:00 Intro01:13 Definition of AI assistants04:05 A utopic view06:25 Iason’s background07:45 The Ethics of Advanced AI Assistants paper13:06 Anthropomorphism14:07 Turing perspective15:25 Anthropomorphism continued20:02 The value alignment question24:54 Deception27:07 Deployed at scale28:32 Agentic inequality31:02 Unfair outcomes34:10 Coordinated systems37:10 A new paradigm38:23 Tetradic value alignment41:10 The future42:41 Reflections from HannahThanks to everyone who made this possible, including but not limited to: Presenter: Professor Hannah FrySeries Producer: Dan HardoonEditor: Rami Tzabar, TellTale StudiosCommissioner & Producer: Emma YousifMusic composition: Eleni ShawCamera Director and Video Editor: Daniel LazardAudio Engineer: Perry RogantinVideo Studio Production: Nicholas DukeVideo Editor: Bilal MerhiVideo Production Design: James BartonVisual Identity and Design: Eleanor TomlinsonProduction support: Mo DawoudCommissioned by Google DeepMind
43:58
AI in the Classroom with Irina Jurenka
How human should an AI tutor be? What does ‘good’ teaching look like? Will AI lead in the classroom, or take a back seat to human instruction? Will everyone have their own personalized AI tutor? Join research lead, Irina Jurenka, and Professor Hannah Fry as they explore the complicated yet exciting world of AI in education. Further reading:Towards Responsible Development of Generative AI for Education: An Evaluation-Driven ApproachThanks to everyone who made this possible, including but not limited to: Presenter: Professor Hannah FrySeries Producer: Dan HardoonEditor: Rami Tzabar, TellTale Studios Commissioner & Producer: Emma YousifMusic composition: Eleni ShawCamera Director and Video Editor: Daniel LazardAudio Engineer: Perry RogantinVideo Studio Production: Nicholas DukeVideo Editor: Bilal MerhiVideo Production Design: James BartonVisual Identity and Design: Eleanor TomlinsonProduction support: Mo Dawoud Commissioned by Google DeepMind
39:56
AI: Supercharging Scientific Exploration with Pushmeet Kohli
In this episode, Professor Hannah Fry sits down with Pushmeet Kohli, VP of Research at Google DeepMind to discuss AI’s impact on scientific discovery. They go on a whirlwind tour of scientific projects, touching on recent breakthroughs in AlphaFold, material science, weather forecasting, and mathematics to better understand how AI can enhance our scientific understanding of the world.Further reading:Millions of new materials discovered with deep learningGraphCast: AI model for faster and more accurate global weather forecastingAlphaFold: A breakthrough unfolds (S2,E1)AlphaGeometry: An Olympiad-level AI system for geometryAI achieves silver-medal standard solving International Mathematical Olympiad problemsThanks to everyone who made this possible, including but not limited to: Presenter: Professor Hannah FrySeries Producer: Dan HardoonEditor: Rami Tzabar, TellTale Studios Commissioner & Producer: Emma YousifMusic composition: Eleni ShawCamera Director and Video Editor: Tommy BruceAudio Engineer: Perry RogantinVideo Studio Production: Nicholas DukeVideo Editor: Bilal MerhiVideo Production Design: James BartonVisual Identity and Design: Eleanor TomlinsonProduction support: Mo Dawoud Commissioned by Google DeepMind
47:04
Gaming, Goats & General Intelligence with Frederic Besse
Games are a very good training ground for agents. Think about it. Perfectly packaged, neatly constrained environments where agents can run wild, work out the rules for themselves, and learn how to handle autonomy. In this episode, Research Engineering Team Lead, Frederic Besse, joins Hannah as they discuss important research like SIMA (Scalable Instructable Multiworld Agent) and what we can expect from future agents that can understand and safely carry out a wide range of tasks - online and in the real world.Further reading:SIMARTX & RT2Interactive AgentsThanks to everyone who made this possible, including but not limited to: Presenter: Professor Hannah FrySeries Producer: Dan HardoonEditor: Rami Tzabar, TellTale Studios Commissioner & Producer: Emma YousifProduction support: Mo Dawoud Music composition: Eleni ShawCamera Director and Video Editor: Tommy BruceAudio Engineer: Perry RogantinVideo Studio Production: Nicholas DukeVideo Editor: Bilal MerhiVideo Production Design: James BartonVisual Identity and Design: Eleanor Tomlinson Commissioned by Google DeepMind
40:22
Decoding Google Gemini with Jeff Dean
Professor Hannah Fry is joined by Jeff Dean, one of the most legendary figures in computer science and chief scientist of Google DeepMind and Google Research. Jeff was instrumental to the field in the late 1990s, writing the code that transformed Google from a small startup into the multinational company it is today. Hannah and Jeff discuss it all - from the early days of Google and neural networks, to the long term potential of multi-modal models like Gemini.Thanks to everyone who made this possible, including but not limited to: Presenter: Professor Hannah FrySeries Producer: Dan HardoonEditor: Rami Tzabar, TellTale Studios Commissioner & Producer: Emma YousifProduction support: Mo DawoudMusic composition: Eleni ShawCamera Director and Video Editor: Tommy BruceAudio Engineer: Perry RogantinVideo Studio Production: Nicholas DukeVideo Editor: Bilal MerhiVideo Production Design: James BartonVisual Identity and Design: Eleanor TomlinsonCommissioned by Google DeepMind
What is generative AI? How do you create safe and capable models? Is AI overhyped? Join mathematician and broadcaster Professor Hannah Fry as she answers these questions and more in the highly-praised and award-winning podcast from Google DeepMind.
In this series, Hannah goes behind the scenes of the world-leading research lab to uncover the extraordinary ways AI is transforming our world. No hype. No spin, just compelling discussions and grand scientific ambition.