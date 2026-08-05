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525 episodes
- Giggles. Pseudopenises. Matriarchies? Media slander. Hyaenidologist Dr. Christine Wilkinson delivers stories about the nature of matrilinearity, hot Lion King gossip, bristle backs, tiny heads, big teeth, animation errors, human-hyena interactions, tongue bumps, termite poisons, lawsuits, and why these animals have been robbed of respect and denied the devotion the so deserve. Ready yourself for stories from this delightful carnivore ecologist, hyena researcher, PBS science communicator, National Geographic Explorer, and curator at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. And raise a glass to your new favorite undercats.
Visit Dr. Wilkinson’s website and follow ther on Instagram, Bluesky, and TikTok
A donation went to Black Mammalogists Week and El Elna Elak
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Other episodes you may enjoy: Carnivore Ecology (LIONS, TIGERS, & BEARS), Mammalogy (MAMMALS), Cynology (DOGS), Felinology (CATS), Ethnocynology (HUMANS & DOGS THROUGH TIME), Condorology (CONDORS & VULTURES), FIELD TRIP: Birds of Prey and Raptor Facts. Gelotology (LAUGHTER), Neuroendocrinology (SEX & GENDER), Phallology (PENISES)
400+ Ologies episodes sorted by topic
Smologies (short, classroom-safe) episodes
Sponsors of Ologies
Transcripts and bleeped episodes
Become a patron of Ologies for as little as a buck a month
OlogiesMerch.com has hats, shirts, hoodies, totes!
Follow Ologies on Instagram and Bluesky
Follow Alie Ward on Instagram and TikTok
Editing by Mercedes Maitland of Maitland Audio Productions and Jake Chaffee
Managing Director: Susan Hale
Scheduling Producer: Noel Dilworth
Transcripts by Aveline Malek
Website by Kelly R. Dwyer
Theme song by Nick Thorburn
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Flying squirrels. Fox squirrels. Giant squirrels. Tiny ones. Grey ones. Black ones. Fluorescent ones? Alie is losing her mind talking to dream guest and Sciuridologist, Dr. Karen Munroe. This Baldwin Wallace University professor has studied squirrels for decades and addresses where they sleep, how many babies they have, if they bite each other’s junk, how they find their acorns, Marvel movies, birdfeeder drama, imported squirrels, melanistic morphs, world domination, fistfights with birders, the rarest squirrel, the best place for squirrel tourism and more. You’ll scatter hoard so many nuggets of squirrel trivia. Enjoy.
Follow Dr. Karen Munroe on Instagram
Donations were made to: Letters to a Pre-Scientist and Squirrel Mapper
More episode sources and links
Smologies (short, classroom-safe) episodes
Crotalology (RATTLESNAKES) with Dr. Emily Taylor
Other episodes you may enjoy: Thermophysiology (BODY HEAT), Indigenous Cuisinology (NATIVE COOKING), Dendrology (TREES) with J. Casey Clapp, Urban Rodentology (SEWER RATS), Fire Ecology (WILDFIRES), Indigenous Fire Ecology (GOOD FIRE), Fulminology (LIGHTNING), Field Trip: Birds of Prey and Raptor Facts, Entomology (INSECTS), Mammalogy (MAMMALS), Carobology (NOT-CHOCOLATE TREES), Felinology (CATS), Chickenology (HENS & ROOSTERS), Oreamnology (MOUNTAIN GOATS ARE NOT GOATS)
400+ Ologies episodes sorted by topic
Sponsors of Ologies
Transcripts and bleeped episodes
Become a patron of Ologies for as little as a buck a month
OlogiesMerch.com has hats, shirts, hoodies, totes!
Follow Ologies on Instagram and Bluesky
Follow Alie Ward on Instagram and TikTok
Editing by Mercedes Maitland of Maitland Audio Productions and Jake Chaffee
Managing Director: Susan Hale
Scheduling Producer: Noel Dilworth
Transcripts by Aveline Malek
Website by Kelly R. Dwyer
Theme song by Nick Thorburn
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Advice. Hot tips. Book recs. Perspective. It’s the third and final installment of our Emmenology series on perimenopause and menopause, and it’s all wise words from Patrons. Dealing with brain fog, giving spouses grace, finding estrogen patches amid short supply, what to ask the HR department at work, and analogies that would melt even the coldest haters. Tune in, hang on, and sweat it out.
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Other episodes you may enjoy: Urology (CROTCH PARTS), Gynecology (NETHER HEALTH), Neuroendocrinology (SEX & GENDER), FIELD TRIP: Alie’s Mystery Surgery, Surgical Angiology (VEINS & ARTERIES), Cardiology (THE HEART), Biogerontology (AGING), , Biological Anthropology (SEXY APES), Evolutionary Anthropology (METABOLISM), Thermophysiology (BODY HEAT), Somnology (SLEEP), Mnemonology (MEMORY), Attention-Deficit Neuropsychology (ADHD), Molecular Neurobiology (BRAIN CHEMICALS)
400+ Ologies episodes sorted by topic
Smologies (short, classroom-safe) episodes
Sponsors of Ologies
Transcripts and bleeped episodes
Become a patron of Ologies for as little as a buck a month
OlogiesMerch.com has hats, shirts, hoodies, totes!
Follow Ologies on Instagram and Bluesky
Follow Alie Ward on Instagram and TikTok
Editing by Mercedes Maitland of Maitland Audio Productions and Jake Chaffee
Managing Director: Susan Hale
Scheduling Producer: Noel Dilworth
Transcripts by Aveline Malek
Website by Kelly R. Dwyer
Theme song by Nick Thorburn
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Emmenology (MENOPAUSE & PERIMENOPAUSE) Part 2 with Monica Christmas, Mary Claire Haver and Sarah Witkowski07/23/2026 | 2h 2 mins.Hormones or no hormones? Itchy ears. Disappearing pussy syndrome. Estrogen by land, by sea, by patch, by pill, or by cream. When is it T time? What's the deal with herbal remedies? Should your moisturizer have hormones in it? Is HRT safe? Four experts weigh in on bioidentical versus synthetic, getting better sleep, what to put in or around your vagina, tips for trans folks, protein research, and why you should go pick up a brick or something. OB/GYNs and menopause experts Dr. Monica Christmas and Dr. Mary Claire Haver – who wrote the book The New Perimenopause – are back for this Part 2 all about science-backed fixes to your menopausal probs. Joining the chat is Smith College exercise physiologist Dr. Sarah Witkowski with a cameo from anthropologist and bone expert Dr. Daniel Wescott.
Again, bonus Part 3 this week will be tips for your loved ones. We’re all in this together, kiddos.
Start with Emmenology (MENOPAUSE) Part 1
Browse Dr. Christmas’s papers on ResearchGate and follow her on Instagram
Visit Dr. Haver’s website and follow her on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Substack
Buy Dr. Haver’s books, The New Menopause, The New Perimenopause, The Galveston Diet
Learn more about Dr. Sarah Witkowski’s work
Donations went to the Center for Food Equity in Medicine and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Menopause Society
RosebudWoman.com (owned by my wonderful in-laws!) will give you 15% off with the code OLOGIES
Tortoise Sword from Jarrett Sleeper’s JB Stink brand shirts
More episode sources and links
Other episodes you may enjoy: Urology (CROTCH PARTS), Gynecology (NETHER HEALTH), Neuroendocrinology (SEX & GENDER), FIELD TRIP: Alie’s Mystery Surgery, Surgical Angiology (VEINS & ARTERIES), Cardiology (THE HEART), Biogerontology (AGING), , Biological Anthropology (SEXY APES), Evolutionary Anthropology (METABOLISM), Thermophysiology (BODY HEAT), Somnology (SLEEP), Mnemonology (MEMORY), Attention-Deficit Neuropsychology (ADHD), Molecular Neurobiology (BRAIN CHEMICALS)
400+ Ologies episodes sorted by topic
Smologies (short, classroom-safe) episodes
Sponsors of Ologies
Transcripts and bleeped episodes
Become a patron of Ologies for as little as a buck a month
OlogiesMerch.com has hats, shirts, hoodies, totes!
Follow Ologies on Instagram and Bluesky
Follow Alie Ward on Instagram and TikTok
Editing by Mercedes Maitland of Maitland Audio Productions and Jake Chaffee
Managing Director: Susan Hale
Scheduling Producer: Noel Dilworth
Transcripts by Aveline Malek
Website by Kelly R. Dwyer
Theme song by Nick Thorburn
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Emmenology (MENOPAUSE & PERIMENOPAUSE) Part 1 with Monica Christmas, Mary Claire Haver and Lara Durgavich07/15/2026 | 1h 5 mins.Hormones. Mood swings. Brain fog. Night sweats. And why doesn’t your shoulder work? The time is here for this whopper of a 3-part series on menopause with a total of five Ologists. No matter what your age or gender, you owe it to the people in your life who go through this to understand it. Brilliant and charming Dr. Mary Claire Haver is an OB-GYN who wrote bestsellers “The New Menopause” and the just-released “The New Perimenopause” and hosts the podcast unPAUSED. The wonderful and warm Dr. Monica Christmas is a professor and clinician with decades of experience in menopause treatment, and repeat guest Dr. Lara Durgavich is a primatologist who has some answers about why our species goes through “the change.”
Part 2 covers what to DO about symptoms of menopause, from vagina creams to hormone replacement therapy to libido to brain clarity and the importance of lifting heavy stuff.
And finally, Part 3 has advice for loved ones to help support people in their lives who are sailing the stormy seas of hormonal change.
Browse Dr. Christmas’s papers on ResearchGate and follow her on Instagram
Visit Dr. Haver’s website and follow her on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Substack
Buy Dr. Haver’s books, The New Menopause and The New Perimenopause
Follow Dr. Durgavich on Bluesky
Donations went to the Center for Food Equity in Medicine and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
More episode sources and links
Other episodes you may enjoy: Gynecology (NETHER HEALTH), Urology (CROTCH PARTS), Biogerontology (AGING), Sexology (SEX), Neuroendocrinology (SEX & GENDER), Biological Anthropology (SEXY APES), Evolutionary Anthropology (METABOLISM), Thermophysiology (BODY HEAT), Somnology (SLEEP), Mnemonology (MEMORY), Attention-Deficit Neuropsychology (ADHD), Molecular Neurobiology (BRAIN CHEMICALS), FIELD TRIP: Alie’s Mystery Surgery
400+ Ologies episodes sorted by topic
Smologies (short, classroom-safe) episodes
Sponsors of Ologies
Transcripts and bleeped episodes
Become a patron of Ologies for as little as a buck a month
OlogiesMerch.com has hats, shirts, hoodies, totes!
Follow Ologies on Instagram and Bluesky
Follow Alie Ward on Instagram and TikTok
Editing by Mercedes Maitland of Maitland Audio Productions and Jake Chaffee
Managing Director: Susan Hale
Scheduling Producer: Noel Dilworth
Transcripts by Aveline Malek
Website by Kelly R. Dwyer
Theme song by Nick Thorburn
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Ologies with Alie Ward
Volcanoes. Trees. Drunk butterflies. Mars missions. Slug sex. Death. Beauty standards. Anxiety busters. Beer science. Bee drama. Take away a pocket full of science knowledge and charming, bizarre stories about what fuels these professional -ologists' obsessions. Humorist and science correspondent Alie Ward asks smart people stupid questions and the answers might change your life.Podcast website
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