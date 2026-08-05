Hormones or no hormones? Itchy ears. Disappearing pussy syndrome. Estrogen by land, by sea, by patch, by pill, or by cream. When is it T time? What's the deal with herbal remedies? Should your moisturizer have hormones in it? Is HRT safe? Four experts weigh in on bioidentical versus synthetic, getting better sleep, what to put in or around your vagina, tips for trans folks, protein research, and why you should go pick up a brick or something. OB/GYNs and menopause experts Dr. Monica Christmas and Dr. Mary Claire Haver – who wrote the book The New Perimenopause – are back for this Part 2 all about science-backed fixes to your menopausal probs. Joining the chat is Smith College exercise physiologist Dr. Sarah Witkowski with a cameo from anthropologist and bone expert Dr. Daniel Wescott.



Again, bonus Part 3 this week will be tips for your loved ones. We’re all in this together, kiddos.



Start with Emmenology (MENOPAUSE) Part 1



Browse Dr. Christmas’s papers on ResearchGate and follow her on Instagram



Visit Dr. Haver’s website and follow her on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Substack



Buy Dr. Haver’s books, The New Menopause, The New Perimenopause, The Galveston Diet



Learn more about Dr. Sarah Witkowski’s work



Donations went to the Center for Food Equity in Medicine and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Menopause Society



RosebudWoman.com (owned by my wonderful in-laws!) will give you 15% off with the code OLOGIES



Tortoise Sword from Jarrett Sleeper’s JB Stink brand shirts



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Other episodes you may enjoy: Urology (CROTCH PARTS), Gynecology (NETHER HEALTH), Neuroendocrinology (SEX & GENDER), FIELD TRIP: Alie’s Mystery Surgery, Surgical Angiology (VEINS & ARTERIES), Cardiology (THE HEART), Biogerontology (AGING), , Biological Anthropology (SEXY APES), Evolutionary Anthropology (METABOLISM), Thermophysiology (BODY HEAT), Somnology (SLEEP), Mnemonology (MEMORY), Attention-Deficit Neuropsychology (ADHD), Molecular Neurobiology (BRAIN CHEMICALS)



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Editing by Mercedes Maitland of Maitland Audio Productions and Jake Chaffee



Managing Director: Susan Hale



Scheduling Producer: Noel Dilworth



Transcripts by Aveline Malek



Website by Kelly R. Dwyer



Theme song by Nick Thorburn



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