21: Farming Lessons From Around The World With Master Market Gardener | Jodi Roebuck
In this episode, we dive into the world of market gardening with Jodi Roebuck, a globally inspired farmer from New Zealand. Jodi shares his journey from surfing on volcanic coastlines to building a thriving farm from compact subsoil, emphasizing soil health, composting, and efficient farming techniques. Drawing on lessons from traveling the world and visiting diverse farms, he highlights the value of learning through hands-on experience and cross-disciplinary inspiration. We discuss the principles of bio-intensive farming, lean systems, and the art of balancing productivity with sustainability. This conversation explores the resilience, innovation, and passion it takes to create a farm that’s not just a livelihood but a meaningful connection to the land and community.
Timestamps
[1:48] Turning volcanic subsoil into thriving farmland.
[5:33] Surfing as a metaphor for farming: Observation and timing.
[10:04] Building resilience through composting and soil health.
[15:27] The importance of traveling and learning from other farms.
[20:12] Lessons in bio-intensive farming and managing weed pressure.
[25:05] Lean systems: Eliminating waste and maximizing efficiency.
[33:14] Transitioning from seed production to market gardening.
[40:08] Year-round growing: Challenges and strategies for winter crops.
[50:22] Creating strong community connections through local markets.
[1:04:18] Long-term investments and scaling sustainably.
[1:15:42] The future of small-scale farming and expanding potential.
[1:24:33] Family, fitness, and finding balance in farm life.
[1:30:12] Designing farms for efficiency and reduced labor.
[1:40:45] Reflections on the global movement for sustainable farming.
[1:50:12] Rapid-fire Q&A and final thoughts on farming inspiration.
Guest Social Media Links
Jodi:
Website: https://www.roebuckfarm.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@jodiroebuckofroebuckfarm2967
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jodiroebuck
JM:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeanmartinfortier
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeanmartinfortier
20: What If Vegetables Were As Cool As Wine? Lessons From Wine Culture | Myrtha Zierock
In this episode, we explore the connection between natural wine and terroir-focused vegetables with our guest, Myrtha Zierock, a biodynamic vineyard manager turned small-scale vegetable farmer. Myrtha shares her journey of integrating diversified farming into a wine estate, emphasizing soil health, biodiversity, and the artistry of farming. Discover how vegetables can be celebrated with the same prestige as wine through concepts like tastings and storytelling. We also delve into the challenges of sustainable farming and the importance of embracing beauty and culture in agriculture.
Timestamps
[1:45] Introducing Myrtha
[4:05] Imagining farm produce as celebrated as wine
[8:00] A veggie tasting inspired by wine culture
[12:00] The concept of veggie sommeliers
[17:00] Vegetable tourism and experiences around farms
[25:00] Challenges of selling high-quality produce
[31:00] Markets, food co-ops, and consumer access to fresh produce
[43:00] Making vegetables cool and celebrated like wine
[53:00] Historical practices in winemaking and farming integration
[1:04:00] Biodynamic principles at the wine estate
[1:15:00] Artisanal versus natural wine
[1:24:00] Personal journey into farming and veggie.
[1:31:00] The case for radicchio: “Winter’s colorful crunch”
[1:40:00] Challenges facing small farms in Europe
[1:43:12] Sense of Wonder by Rachel Carson
[1:43:14] Rapid-fire Q&A
Guest Social Media Links
Foradori: https://www.agricolaforadori.com/en/
Culinary Breeding Network: https://www.culinarybreedingnetwork.com/
Instagram: @agricolaforadori @myrthazierock https://www.instagram.com/agricolaforadori/
https://www.instagram.com/myrthazierock/
JM:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeanmartinfortier
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeanmartinfortier
This week, we speak with Benjamin Fahrer, a permaculture designer and farmer, who combines ecological principles with innovative rooftop farm designs across cities in California.
Benjamin shares how his background in building and permaculture design shaped his vision for creating resilient food systems. We explore the importance of soil health, biodiversity, and regenerative practices in addressing both climate and social challenges. Benjamin highlights the value of fresh, nutrient-dense produce and the potential of urban agriculture to reconnect communities with truly healthy food.
Timestamps
[03:00] Importance of design in farming.
[04:30] Benjamin’s farming and building roots.
[07:04] Discovering permaculture design.
[10:09] Lessons from pioneers like Bob Cannard.
[12:46] Wendell Berry on perfection and humility.
[20:39] Urban farming challenges and opportunities.
[25:08] Esalen Institute: blending farming and spirituality.
[39:33] Food freshness and nutrient density.
[50:28] Key steps for regenerative ag: Reckoning, restoration, resilience.
[55:08] Tillage and soil health: timing matters.
[1:03:36] Farms as ‘refugia’ in climate change.
[1:09:18] Insights from rooftop farming projects.
[1:26:05] Designing for diversity and nature’s role.
[1:31:04] Soil microbiome and farming practices
[1:50:01] Rapid fire Q&A
[1:50:26] The Tao Of Leadership by John Heider & Tao Te Ching by Lao Tzu
Guest Social Media Links
Benjamin:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjaminfahrer
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/farmtheroof Websites:
https://www.topleaffarms.com/
https://www.deepmedicinecircle.org/
https://regenorganic.org/
JM:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeanmartinfortier
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeanmartinfortier
18: Creating Community Through Farming, Food, & Nature | Alex Meizlish Ecolibrium Farms
This week, we sit down with Alex Meizlish of Ecolibrium Farm, a market gardener from Seattle with a passion for building community through food. Alex shares his journey from studying science in university to teaching environmental education in the Pacific Northwest, and finally to becoming a small-scale farmer.
We explore his experiences working with chefs, the challenges of creating a resilient organic farm, and his vision for connecting people to their food through memorable culinary experiences. The conversation touches on the importance of community, the artistry of sustainable farming, and the fulfillment of reconnecting with nature.
Timestamps
[3:00] Discussion on growing food, personal reflections on childhood food culture.
[6:05] Reflections on American food culture vs. international food cultures.
[8:22] The emotional significance of food and family gatherings.
[15:00] Journey from childhood gardening to farming.
[25:17] Transition from outdoor education to farming and environmental awareness.
[40:10] Reflections on building food culture through farming and culinary experiences.
[57:20] Conversations on the culinary arts, notable food experiences.
[1:03:15] Selling to chefs, discussing farm and restaurant collaborations.
[1:30:00] Community, connection, and the impact of farming gatherings.
[1:36:53] Rapid fire Q&A
Guest Social Media Links
Alex Meizlish:
Website: https://www.ecolibriumfarms.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ecolibriumfarms/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ecolibriumfarms/
JM:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeanmartinfortier
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeanmartinfortier
17: Leaving The City To Find Health & Happiness In Organic Farming | Palisa Anderson
This week we chat with Palisa Anderson, organic farmer, author, and owner of Chat Thai restaurant in Australia. She shares her journey from city life to sustainable farming, driven by family influence and health benefits, and we discuss the challenges of running a closed-loop farm, rewilding efforts, and supplying organic produce to restaurants. The conversation highlights the fulfillment found in homesteading, cooking with fresh ingredients, and reconnecting with nature through sustainable agriculture.
Timestamps
[1:27] Guest background and early inspirations
[2:18] Becoming a farmer and family background
[4:00] Transition from city life to farm life
[10:06] Influence of health on lifestyle choices
[17:00] The importance of food sourcing and whole foods
[26:36] Environmental impact and rewilding efforts
[34:05] Connection to land and traditional farming methods
[44:08] The restaurant business and starting a farm
[51:16] Transition to organic farming
[1:08:26] Farm description and its unique ecosystem
[1:18:08] Seasonal produce and crop cycles
[1:34:10] Connecting with chefs and restaurant partnerships
[1:45:04] Advocacy for agrarian food and homesteading
[1:53:17] Advice on selling to restaurants
[1:58:56] Rapid-fire questions on books, advice, and culinary memories
Newsletter: https://themarketgardener.com/newsletter
Blog: https://themarketgardener.com/blog
Books: https://themarketgardener.com/books
Growers & Co: https://growers.co/
Heirloom: https://heirloom.ag/
The Old Mill: https://www.espaceoldmill.com/en/
Palisa Anderson:
Instagram:
www.instagram.com/palisaanderson
www.instagram.com/boonluckfarmorganics
www.instagram.com/chatthai_official
JM:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeanmartinfortier
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeanmartinfortier
Welcome to The Market Gardener Podcast!
Join hosts JM Fortier and Chris Moran as they engage with influential members of the global small-scale farming and organic regenerative agriculture community.
Our podcast is your gateway to insightful conversations about farming, food, small businesses, and thought leadership in the world of sustainable agriculture.
We're here to shine a positive light on the practices and principles that drive small-scale farming, agroecology, and community building. Tune in for high-level discussions that inspire and empower a new era of positive farming.