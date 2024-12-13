20: What If Vegetables Were As Cool As Wine? Lessons From Wine Culture | Myrtha Zierock

In this episode, we explore the connection between natural wine and terroir-focused vegetables with our guest, Myrtha Zierock, a biodynamic vineyard manager turned small-scale vegetable farmer. Myrtha shares her journey of integrating diversified farming into a wine estate, emphasizing soil health, biodiversity, and the artistry of farming. Discover how vegetables can be celebrated with the same prestige as wine through concepts like tastings and storytelling. We also delve into the challenges of sustainable farming and the importance of embracing beauty and culture in agriculture. PLEASE make sure to subscribe to the podcast, download our episodes, and rate them! Your support means the world to us. Thank you! Timestamps [1:45] Introducing Myrtha [4:05] Imagining farm produce as celebrated as wine [8:00] A veggie tasting inspired by wine culture [12:00] The concept of veggie sommeliers [17:00] Vegetable tourism and experiences around farms [25:00] Challenges of selling high-quality produce [31:00] Markets, food co-ops, and consumer access to fresh produce [43:00] Making vegetables cool and celebrated like wine [53:00] Historical practices in winemaking and farming integration [1:04:00] Biodynamic principles at the wine estate [1:15:00] Artisanal versus natural wine [1:24:00] Personal journey into farming and veggie. [1:31:00] The case for radicchio: "Winter's colorful crunch" [1:40:00] Challenges facing small farms in Europe [1:43:12] Sense of Wonder by Rachel Carson [1:43:14] Rapid-fire Q&A Sponsors Tessier Use promocode MGI10 for 10% off and free shipping on your first purchase for the Eastern North American regions (Ontario, the Maritimes, and the states of Vermont, Maine, New York, and New Hampshire). Advancing Eco Agriculture Market Gardener Institute⁠ Join the Masterclass waiting list! Growers & Co Use promo code PODCAST for 15% off tools and accessories