Green Dreamer: Seeding change towards collective healing, sustainability, regeneration

adrienne maree brown: Sowing seeds of love in our “garden of ideas”
How do we navigate friendships in the context of social change and increasing political divides? What does it mean to ground ourselves in concepts that are much older than us — collectively nurturing our "garden of ideas"? And how do we move away from cancel culture to lovingly call one another in — to return, re-root, and remember our shared values?In this episode, Kaméa is joined in conversation by adrienne maree brown, whose most recent book, Loving Corrections, is now available from AK Press and wherever books are sold.Join us in this nourishing discussion to learn how to move through these troubled times with deeper grounding and impact — without letting possible senses of overwhelm translate into desensitization or disengagement.
54:24
Alexis Pauline Gumbs: Echolocation as a practice of collective care
What can we learn from marine mammals in their practices of echolocation? What is the difference between identification as a colonial tool of control and separation, versus identifying with as an invitation to expand and blur boundaries? And how do Audre Lorde's poetic dreams of survival continue to reverberate during our times — helping us to reorient the ways that we show up for ourselves, for our communities and our planet?In this episode, we are honored to welcome Alexis Pauline Gumbs, a Queer Black Feminist Love Evangelist, an aspirational cousin to all life, and the author of Undrowned and Survival is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde.Join us in this heartwarming conversation as we explore lessons from marine mammals, teachings from the artful life of Audre Lorde, the significance of what it means to survive, and more.
52:48
Bruce Pascoe: Respecting and falling in love with the land
How is the common portrayal of Australia's first peoples as hunter-gatherers who lived on empty, uncultivated land misguided, and wrong? What does the word "Country" mean in Aboriginal Australian thought? And what do we need to interrogate in terms of the subjectivity of how knowledge is produced or how stories are substantiated?In this episode, we are honored to speak with Bruce Pascoe, a Yuin, Bunurong and Tasmanian man best known for his book Dark Emu: Aboriginal Australia and the Birth of Agriculture.Join us in this warm, grounding conversation as we explore Aboriginal Australian agriculture, land practices of working with fire, maintaining respect for and falling in love with Mother Earth, and more.
55:13
Laura Marris: Sensing into our longings and "the age of loneliness"
How might we listen to our hearts more and tune into this "age of loneliness"? What are some vital connections between our public health crises, the loneliness epidemic, and our eco grief and anxiety? And what are the possibilities of intergenerational longings — for things already lost and gone amiss that we may not even have personal relationships with anymore, but that we must nevertheless work to restore and regenerate?In this episode, Green Dreamer's host, kamea, speaks with Laura Marris about the heart-centered stories, learnings, and inspirations from her book, The Age of Loneliness.
39:01
Nick Estes: Expanding activism beyond electoral politics
What does it mean to expand political action beyond the voting booth? What are some ways that colonialism and imperialism persist today? And what is the relationship between building community locally and confronting issues abroad that we may be entangled in?In this honest, hard-hitting dialogue, second-time guest Nick Estes returns to invite us to think critically beyond the suffocating cycles of electoral politics.Join us as we honestly face the limitations of representational change, while looking to the peripheries for alternative sources of inspiration and guidance.We invite you to…tune in and subscribe to Green Dreamer via any podcast app;join us on Patreon for the extended version of this episode;and subscribe to our newsletter and latest updates here.
About Green Dreamer: Seeding change towards collective healing, sustainability, regeneration
Green Dreamer explores our paths to collective healing, biocultural revitalization, and true abundance and wellness *for all*.
Curious to unravel the dominant narratives that stunt our imaginations and called to spark radical dreaming of what could be, we share conversations with an ever-expanding range of thought leaders — each inspiring us to deepen and broaden our awareness in their own ways.
Together, let's learn what it takes to thrive — in every sense of the word.