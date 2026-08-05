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1950 episodes
- In this episode of Science Quickly, we talk with Simone Giertz, YouTube maker extraordinaire, about her life in science and the influencer spotlight. She started making, in her words, “shitty robots” and has evolved into a maker and product designer. But while she makes things to solve ordinary problems, her designs are anything but. Simone’s ethos is all about questioning why we use certain objects the way we do—and realizing that anyone can make up a new thing to make their lives a little better.
Recommended Watching:
Simone Giertz’s YouTube
Join our Summer Reading Challenge
http://sciam.com/readingchallenge
E-mail us at sciencequickly@sciam.com if you have any questions, comments or ideas for stories we should cover!
Discover something new everyday: subscribe to Scientific American and sign up for Today in Science, our daily newsletter.
Science Quickly is produced by Rachel Feltman, Fonda Mwangi, Sushmita Pathak and Jeff DelViscio. This episode was edited by Jeff DelViscio, with fact-checking by Marielle Issa and Aaron Shattuck. Our theme music was composed by Dominic Smith.
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- In this episode of Science Quickly, we unpack a major outbreak of Cyclospora infections linked to contaminated produce, explore new research that suggests that “protein maxxing” may do more harm than good and examine mental exhaustion’s effects on the decisions we make. Plus, Europe faces another devastating wildfire season, with one blaze having become so intense that it created its own weather.
Recommended Reading:
Is buying lettuce off the table all summer?
How mental exhaustion changes the choices you make
Eating less protein could help you live longer
Inside the race to spot wildfires before they spiral out of control
Join our Summer Reading Challenge
E-mail us at sciencequickly@sciam.com if you have any questions, comments or ideas for stories we should cover!
Discover something new everyday: subscribe to Scientific American and sign up for Today in Science, our daily newsletter.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In this episode of Science Quickly, Scientific American’s books and culture lead Bri Kane talks with historian Craig Fehrman about This Vast Enterprise, his fresh take on the Lewis and Clark expedition. Rather than focusing solely on the famous explorers, Fehrman highlights the often overlooked people who made the journey possible, including Sacagawea, York and the expedition’s enlisted men. The conversation explores how science, survival, politics and personal stories shaped the expedition while challenging some of the myths many of us learned in school and revealing a much richer, more human history.
Recommended Reading:
This Vast Enterprise: A New History of Lewis & Clark. Craig Fehrman. Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster, 2026
Join our Summer Reading Challenge
E-mail us at sciencequickly@sciam.com if you have any questions, comments or ideas for stories we should cover!
Discover something new everyday: subscribe to Scientific American and sign up for Today in Science, our daily newsletter.
Science Quickly is produced by Rachel Feltman, Fonda Mwangi, Sushmita Pathak and Jeff DelViscio. This episode was edited by Alex Sugiura, with fact-checking by Marielle Issa and Aaron Shattuck. Our theme music was composed by Dominic Smith.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Almost all of us know someone who suffers from an autoimmune disease. Or maybe you do yourself. Autoimmune diseases are common: only cancer and cardiovascular diseases are more prevalent. So how do you fight a body that is fighting against itself? argenx, an immunology innovation company that develops antibody-based therapies, is developing a new toolkit of molecules that can tamp down the rebelling part of the immune system.
Scientific American Custom Media recently talked to argenx’s new CEO, Karen Massey about what's in the toolkit -- and how it's helping patients.
This podcast was produced for argenx by Scientific American Custom Media, a division separate from the magazine's board of editors.
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Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Science Quickly’s summer reading series continues! Host Rachel Feltman chats with Scientific American books editor Bri Kane about the magazine’s Summer Reading Challenge and swaps recommendations—from queer physics memoirs and Pompeii history to ecohorror, sci-fi adventures and other books you won’t want to put down. They also discuss what makes a great summer read, what the joys of reading communities are and how listeners can participate in the challenge for a chance to win prizes.
Recommended Reading:
Join our Summer Reading Challenge
E-mail us at sciencequickly@sciam.com if you have any questions, comments or ideas for stories we should cover!
Discover something new everyday: subscribe to Scientific American and sign up for Today in Science, our daily newsletter.
Science Quickly is produced by Rachel Feltman, Fonda Mwangi, Sushmita Pathak and Jeff DelViscio. This episode was edited by Alex Sugiura, with fact-checking by Marielle Issa and Aaron Shattuck. Our theme music was composed by Dominic Smith.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Science Quickly
Host Rachel Feltman, alongside leading science and tech journalists, dives into the rich world of scientific discovery in this bite-size science variety show.Podcast website
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