Surviving in the Ephemeral Pools of Life
Carpets of gold, burrowing toads and fairy shrimp all depend on vernal pools—habitats that, most of the time, do not exist.
This Fleeting Ecosystem Is Magical, and You Have Probably Never Heard of It or Even Noticed It
Vernal pools are home to spectacular residents such as fairy shrimp, but these unusual natural wonders are under threat.
Do We Need To Save the Whales Again?
A scientist who does whale necropsies — or in layman's terms, whale autopsies — tells us why so many dead whales are washing up on beaches.
The Bad Side of 'Good' Cholesterol
Very high HDL cholesterol levels almost double your risk of heart problems.
AI Chatbots and the Humans Who Love Them
Humans are building meaningful relationships with AI chatbots. What will the consequences be?
About Science, Quickly
Leading science and tech journalists dive into a rich world of scientific discovery in this bite-size science variety show. To view all of our archived material, go to: www.scientificamerican.com/podcast .
