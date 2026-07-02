Bedrock: Earth's Earliest History

Here's a new monthly podcast that Dylan's releasing on Patreon! Hometown Geology focuses on cities/locations around the world, chosen by patrons. This pilot episode highlights Dylan's current hometown of Grand Rapids, MI, home of gypsum mines, coal forests, and mastodon skeletons. Want to hear next month's episode on Asuncion, Paraguay's capital, or to pick your own destination? Click here to sign up on Patreon!

Until now, all the clues for ancient life have been microscopic, beyond the realm of sight. Today, that begins to change. Ten years ago, a team of scientists showed the world a weird, lumpy rock that they claimed was the oldest microbial colony. Like a sci-fi movie, this specimen was found under melting ice in the high Arctic, unveiled from 3.7 billion years ago. But is it actually a fossil? Welcome to the debate that has defined my corner of geology. Extra Credit: Check your house for hard water damage, or watch The Thing (1982). Want bonus content? Check out the Patreon!

This brief update explains the long pause in episodes. A month ago, my girlfriend had a major, sudden hospital visit. The operation went smoothly, but there are many more hospital visits in the next few months. Episodes will return, but probably not until March. As always, thank you for your patience and well wishes! If you want to donate: One-off donations on Paypal Monthly donations on Patreon

Good news: After six months, my girlfriend's hospital odyssey is wrapping up for now. Bad news: My visiting professorship at GVSU has finally ended, and the job hunt continues. For better and for worse, I have more time to return to the podcasts. Bedrock and Hometown Geology will alternate on Wednesdays. The Brisbane episode of Hometown Geology will air June 24 for Patreon subscribers, and Episode 53 of Bedrock will air July 1. Thank you all for your patience once again, I'm excited to get behind the microphone again! If you want to donate: Monthly donations on Patreon One-off donations on Paypal

At long last, we finish the cliffhanger from Episode 52! Last time, I introduced one of the greatest debates in paleontology and geology. Are a few little triangles on the Greenland tundra Earth's oldest visible fossils, or just some funny-looking rocks? Today, we'll discuss both sides like a court case, laying out a decade of debate. This has been an episode Dylan has waited a long, long time to produce! Click here to see images of the triangles! If you want to donate: Monthly donations on Patreon One-off donations on Paypal

About Bedrock: Earth's Earliest History

About Bedrock: Earth's Earliest History

About Bedrock: Earth's Earliest History

This podcast starts at the beginning of Earth's prehistory and works forward through time. Bedrock will explore the first 90% of Earth’s past, a time known as the Precambrian Era. Before humans, before dinosaurs… there was the Precambrian. The Earth was an incredibly alien world, but not a dead one. Along the way, you will build a mental toolkit to see the world like a geologist. You will never look at a mountain, the moon, or pond scum in quite the same way again. Welcome to Bedrock. For transcripts, visuals, and references, check out https://www.bedrockpodcast.com