REWND: You Gonna Finish That? Saving Good Food from Going Bad
Globally, one-third of food produced every year is wasted. That’s enough to feed about 2 billion people — twice the number of people who are undernourished. The global food system also accounts for a whopping one-third of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. These two problems — waste and emissions — are intricately linked: Climate disruption exacerbates food insecurity. And industrial food production contributes to the climate crisis. When food is wasted, it’s also a waste of land, water and energy.
In this episode, we talk with experts about how to fix the broken system and hear from some of the people on the ground recovering food before it goes to waste. How can we address both climate and food insecurity at the same time?
This episode also features a news story produced by Harvest Public Media contributor Peter Medlin, a reporter with WNIJ Northern Public Radio.
Guests:
Dawn King, Senior Lecturer, Brown University
Lisa Moon, CEO, The Global Food Banking Network
Norma Alonso, ABACO, Cooperation Manager
James Leyson, Managing Director for Global Impact and Operations, Scholars of Sustenance
Heroic Lives of Climate Defenders
Climate advocacy is a dangerous business. According to Global Witness, every week, somewhere in the world, between three and four environmental activists are killed. And even when they don’t suffer bodily harm, they are routinely arrested and jailed for speaking out. They are also sued in civil cases, bogging them down for years or even bankrupting them and their families.
Each personal story in this episode is unique, but the physical threats and legal weapons fossil fuel companies and governments wield against them are eerily similar. And yet, the voices of climate defenders will not be silenced.
Guests:
Alfred Brownell, Founding President, Global Climate Legal Defense (CliDef)
Laura Furones, Senior Advisor, Land and Environmental Defenders Campaign, Global Witness
Nicole Figueiredo de Oliveira, Executive Director, Arayara
Sarah Benn, Medical Doctor and Climate Activist
Where Do We Go From Here? COP29 and the Path Ahead
For the third year in a row, the world’s most important climate conference is taking place in a country whose largest source of export revenue is fossil fuel. This year, over 190 countries are assembling in Baku, Azerbaijan. And despite nearly 30 years of pledges and promises, the UN’s recent Emissions Gap Report shows virtually every country failing to deliver on its promises.
Ever since the Paris Agreement was signed at the 21st Conference of Parties (COP), the focus of this annual meeting has been implementation: How can the nations of the world possibly deliver on their promises to cut emissions when the economic interests in doing so aren’t aligned? In the meantime, the poorest countries, who contributed least to the problem, are getting hit hardest by devastating climate impacts, like droughts, floods, and the resulting poverty and civil unrest. COP29 is being billed as “the finance COP.” So, what do the richest owe the poorest?
Guests:
Mitzi Jonelle Tan, Climate Justice Activist
Todd Stern, Former United States Special Envoy for Climate Change
In the Eye of the Storm: TV Meteorologists Talk Climate
When it comes to communicating climate science, weathercasters are uniquely positioned to connect the facts to viewers’ experiences. TV meteorologists are trusted members of their communities, and they’re often the only scientists the general public hears from regularly. How they communicate can shape public understanding and depoliticize a topic that has become disturbingly divisive.
But in some parts of the country, politics continues to get in the way of the facts. So how do weathercasters effectively communicate weather and climate information in a way that resonates across political lines?
Guests:
John Morales, Hurricane Specialist, WTVJ NBC6 Miami
Bernadette Woods Placky, Climate Central Chief Meteorologist, Climate Matters Director; VP of Engagement
Chris Gloninger, Senior Climate Scientist, Woods Hole Group, Inc.
Amber Sullins, Chief Meteorologist, ABC15 Phoenix
REWIND: Artificial Intelligence, Real Climate Impacts
Artificial intelligence can do some pretty amazing things, including for the climate. AI can help optimize the electric grid, make heating and cooling buildings more efficient, and pinpoint exactly where greenhouse gas emissions are coming from all around the world.
On the other hand, the energy use of AI is massive and growing. A recent study estimates that in just a few years, the extra energy needed will equal whole countries the size of Sweden or Argentina. How do we make sure the benefits of AI outweigh its energy costs?
Guests:
Karen Hao, Contributing Writer, The Atlantic
Gavin McCormick, Cofounder and Executive Director, WattTime; Cofounder, Climate TRACE
Priya Donti, Assistant Professor, MIT; Co-founder and Chair of Climate Change AI
Amy McGovern, Professor of Computer Science, University of Oklahoma
This episode originally aired on April 19, 2024.
