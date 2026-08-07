Warren Hudson lost the friend he'd had since high school and then could not stand at his funeral, and no prosecutor has ever charged him with anything. There is a version of the Nolan Wells story that has been repeated so many times it stopped needing evidence. Three young men went to Horn Island with an eighteen-year-old on the Fourth of July, the eighteen-year-old didn't come home, and the internet filled in the rest. Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour have been named, photographed and accused across every platform there is. Nobody has been charged. No evidence implicating any of them has been released by anyone. This episode looks at what one of their fathers actually did while all of that was happening, and it is not what the accusations would predict. Beyond that, we go through the paperwork that exists. What the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources documents say. What the distress call from that day contains. Why Nolan's parents say the account of him staying behind doesn't sound like their son, and why that objection deserves a serious answer. What Dr. Roger Mitchell's independent autopsy did and did not find. And where the official state report is sitting. There's also the matter of who has actually been arrested here — three federal threat cases, aimed at a judge, at courthouse employees, at a witness, at a chancery clerk's office. None of them suspects. Add the hate mail sent to Nolan's mother before his funeral and a pattern becomes obvious. Mississippi has a documented record that makes distrust of its institutions completely reasonable. Rankin County. Hayne and West. A medical examiner's office buried in backlog. All of that is real. None of it is proof about a specific teenager, and confusing the two has cost this case something it can't get back.



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This publication contains commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nothing published here should be taken as a statement of fact, health or legal advice.



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