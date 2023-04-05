Get ready for a heart-pounding ride into the dark world of true crime with Tony Brueski's spine-chilling podcast "Hidden Killers"! Experience real-time coverage... More
Available Episodes
5 of 500
Lucy Letby Allegedly Attempted To Kill Brother Of Infant She Already Murdered
A pediatric nurse named Lucy Letby is on trial for allegedly murdering three infants, including two of a set of triplets, by administering fatal doses of air while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2016. Medical experts testified that the deaths were consistent with air embolisms and could not have occurred accidentally. The outcome of the trial could have far-reaching implications for neonatal care, hospital protocols, and trust in healthcare providers.
Want to listen to ALL of our Podcasts Ad-Free? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, and try it for 3 days free: https://tinyurl.com/ycw626tj
Follow Our Other Cases:
Hidden Killers With Tony Brueski (All Cases) - https://audioboom.com/channels/5040505-hidden-killers-with-tony-brueski-breaking-news-commentary
Chad & Lori Daybell -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5098105-demise-of-the-daybells-the-lori-chad-daybell-story
The Murder of Ana Walshe -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5093967-finding-ana-this-disappearance-of-ana-walshe
Alex Murdaugh -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5097527-the-trial-of-alex-murdaugh
The Idaho Murders, The Case Against Bryan Kohberger -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5098223-the-idaho-murders-the-case-against-bryan-kohberger
Lucy Letby -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5099406-nurse-of-death-the-lucy-letby-story
Follow Tony Brueski On Twitter https://twitter.com/tonybpod
Join our Facebook Discussion Group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/834636321133
5/4/2023
6:38
How Impactful Will Lori's Hair On The Duct Tape Be
In this captivating episode, evidence expert Scott Roder joins Tony to delve into the significance of Lori's hair found on the duct tape in the Lori Vallow Daybell case. Together, they analyze how this piece of evidence could influence the trial's outcome and impact the jury's decision. Don't miss this insightful discussion as they explore the potential ramifications of this crucial forensic discovery.
Want to listen to ALL of our Podcasts Ad-Free? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, and try it for 3 days free: https://tinyurl.com/ycw626tj
Follow Our Other Cases:
Hidden Killers With Tony Brueski (All Cases) - https://audioboom.com/channels/5040505-hidden-killers-with-tony-brueski-breaking-news-commentary
Chad & Lori Daybell -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5098105-demise-of-the-daybells-the-lori-chad-daybell-story
The Murder of Ana Walshe -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5093967-finding-ana-this-disappearance-of-ana-walshe
Alex Murdaugh -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5097527-the-trial-of-alex-murdaugh
The Idaho Murders, The Case Against Bryan Kohberger -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5098223-the-idaho-murders-the-case-against-bryan-kohberger
Lucy Letby -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5099406-nurse-of-death-the-lucy-letby-story
Follow Tony Brueski On Twitter https://twitter.com/tonybpod
Join our Facebook Discussion Group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/834636321133
5/4/2023
10:00
Secret Recordings and Spiritual Attacks: The Disturbing Revelations from Ian Pawlowski's Testimony
In the latest update on the Daybell trial, Ian Pawlowski provided a gripping testimony, unveiling the manipulative nature of main suspects Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. Ian, who married Melani Pawlowski after just ten days of dating, secretly recorded conversations in an attempt to gather evidence for the case. His testimony revealed bizarre religious claims and spiritual attacks as recurring themes in these conversations. The admissibility of these secret recordings remains a contentious issue in the ongoing trial.
Want to listen to ALL of our Podcasts Ad-Free? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, and try it for 3 days free: https://tinyurl.com/ycw626tj
Follow Our Other Cases:
Hidden Killers With Tony Brueski (All Cases) - https://audioboom.com/channels/5040505-hidden-killers-with-tony-brueski-breaking-news-commentary
Chad & Lori Daybell -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5098105-demise-of-the-daybells-the-lori-chad-daybell-story
The Murder of Ana Walshe -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5093967-finding-ana-this-disappearance-of-ana-walshe
Alex Murdaugh -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5097527-the-trial-of-alex-murdaugh
The Idaho Murders, The Case Against Bryan Kohberger -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5098223-the-idaho-murders-the-case-against-bryan-kohberger
Lucy Letby -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5099406-nurse-of-death-the-lucy-letby-story
Follow Tony Brueski On Twitter https://twitter.com/tonybpod
Join our Facebook Discussion Group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/834636321133
5/4/2023
5:46
Does The Defense Of Lori Vallow Daybell Stand A Chance At This Point
In this captivating episode, we examine the challenging position of Lori Vallow Daybell's defense team amidst the overwhelming evidence and public scrutiny surrounding her case. We'll discuss the strategies the defense might employ to create doubt in the jury's mind and talk with legal experts about the odds of success in such a high-profile trial. Tune in as we dissect the complexities of Lori Vallow Daybell's case and the uphill battle her defense faces in court.
Want to listen to ALL of our Podcasts Ad-Free? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, and try it for 3 days free: https://tinyurl.com/ycw626tj
Follow Our Other Cases:
Hidden Killers With Tony Brueski (All Cases) - https://audioboom.com/channels/5040505-hidden-killers-with-tony-brueski-breaking-news-commentary
Chad & Lori Daybell -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5098105-demise-of-the-daybells-the-lori-chad-daybell-story
The Murder of Ana Walshe -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5093967-finding-ana-this-disappearance-of-ana-walshe
Alex Murdaugh -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5097527-the-trial-of-alex-murdaugh
The Idaho Murders, The Case Against Bryan Kohberger -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5098223-the-idaho-murders-the-case-against-bryan-kohberger
Lucy Letby -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5099406-nurse-of-death-the-lucy-letby-story
Follow Tony Brueski On Twitter https://twitter.com/tonybpod
Join our Facebook Discussion Group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/834636321133
5/4/2023
11:13
Is It A Good Idea To Lift The Gag Order In The Kohberger Case?
In the murder case against Bryan Kohberger, the debate over lifting the pre-trial gag order remains complex. While the family of one victim desires transparency, other factors must be considered. Ultimately, the decision should balance the need for public information with the potential impact on a fair trial and the protection of all parties involved.
Want to listen to ALL of our Podcasts Ad-Free? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, and try it for 3 days free: https://tinyurl.com/ycw626tj
Follow Our Other Cases:
Hidden Killers With Tony Brueski (All Cases) - https://audioboom.com/channels/5040505-hidden-killers-with-tony-brueski-breaking-news-commentary
Chad & Lori Daybell -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5098105-demise-of-the-daybells-the-lori-chad-daybell-story
The Murder of Ana Walshe -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5093967-finding-ana-this-disappearance-of-ana-walshe
Alex Murdaugh -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5097527-the-trial-of-alex-murdaugh
The Idaho Murders, The Case Against Bryan Kohberger -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5098223-the-idaho-murders-the-case-against-bryan-kohberger
Lucy Letby -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5099406-nurse-of-death-the-lucy-letby-story
Follow Tony Brueski On Twitter https://twitter.com/tonybpod
Join our Facebook Discussion Group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/834636321133
About Hidden Killers With Tony Brueski | Breaking News & Commentary
Get ready for a heart-pounding ride into the dark world of true crime with Tony Brueski's spine-chilling podcast "Hidden Killers"! Experience real-time coverage of some of the most twisted and shocking murder cases of our time, including the cases against Bryan Kohbeger, Alex Murdaugh, Brian Walshe, and Chad & Lori Daybell. With each episode, Tony brings you breaking updates, gripping discussions, and profound insights into the psyche of the killers, victims, and their families, as he seeks justice for all those affected by these heinous crimes. Through it all, we'll explore the ominous question of "What happens next?" and how we can prevent such tragedies from ever occurring again. Follow Tony on Twitter @tonybpod (https://twitter.com/tonybpod) and join our Facebook Discussion Group to stay up to date on the latest true-crime news and analysis. Don't miss out on this hair-raising journey into the depths of humanity's darkest deeds.
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/834636321133023