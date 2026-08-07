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Hidden Killers With Tony Brueski | True Crime News & Commentary
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- Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper proved he had been inside her house. He never proved he had her. He demanded millions. Then he apologized and walked away from all of it. Bryan Kohberger called his own confession fiction, invited the death penalty back, and thanked his online supporters. He never said the names of the four people he killed.
Psychotherapist Shavaun Scott reads both sets of words with Tony Brueski — the language, the structure, the absences, and what neither writer wanted you to see.
Tony Brueski and psychotherapist Shavaun Scott, author of The Minds of Mass Killers.
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DISCLAIMER
This publication contains commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nothing published here should be taken as a statement of fact, health or legal advice.
HASHTAGS
#NancyGuthrie #BryanKohberger #HiddenKillers #ShavaunScott #TrueCrime #ForensicPsychology #CriminalPsychology #RansomNote #IdahoMurders #PleaWithdrawal
- Warren Hudson lost the friend he'd had since high school and then could not stand at his funeral, and no prosecutor has ever charged him with anything. There is a version of the Nolan Wells story that has been repeated so many times it stopped needing evidence. Three young men went to Horn Island with an eighteen-year-old on the Fourth of July, the eighteen-year-old didn't come home, and the internet filled in the rest. Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour have been named, photographed and accused across every platform there is. Nobody has been charged. No evidence implicating any of them has been released by anyone. This episode looks at what one of their fathers actually did while all of that was happening, and it is not what the accusations would predict. Beyond that, we go through the paperwork that exists. What the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources documents say. What the distress call from that day contains. Why Nolan's parents say the account of him staying behind doesn't sound like their son, and why that objection deserves a serious answer. What Dr. Roger Mitchell's independent autopsy did and did not find. And where the official state report is sitting. There's also the matter of who has actually been arrested here — three federal threat cases, aimed at a judge, at courthouse employees, at a witness, at a chancery clerk's office. None of them suspects. Add the hate mail sent to Nolan's mother before his funeral and a pattern becomes obvious. Mississippi has a documented record that makes distrust of its institutions completely reasonable. Rankin County. Hayne and West. A medical examiner's office buried in backlog. All of that is real. None of it is proof about a specific teenager, and confusing the two has cost this case something it can't get back.
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Support Nolan Wells' Friends' Legal Fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/stand-with-nolan-wells-targeted-friends
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DISCLAIMER
This publication contains commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nothing published here should be taken as a statement of fact, health or legal advice.
HASHTAGS
#NolanWells #WarrenHudson #HiddenKillers #HornIsland #NolanWellsCase #MississippiJustice #JusticeForNolan #TrueCrime #GulfCoast #TrueCrimePodcast
Lindsay Clancy Trial: Friend Calls It "A Good Day" — Then a Trooper Drops a Facebook Bombshell08/06/2026 | 19 mins.Lindsay Clancy, the 34-year-old Duxbury, Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her three children — 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 7-month-old Callan — with exercise resistance bands inside the family's Summer Street home on January 24, 2023, was back in Plymouth Superior Court as jurors heard from two very different witnesses. Clancy faces three counts of murder and three counts of strangulation. She's pleaded not guilty, and attorney Kevin Reddington is mounting an insanity defense built on severe postpartum psychosis and psychiatric overmedication.
First up: Kyle Carney, a friend of Patrick Clancy's, who testified that the day of the killings looked like nothing at all — normal, unremarkable, a good day. No warning signs. Then Massachusetts State Police Trooper Andrew Chiachio took the stand and the mood in the room changed. He detailed pulling surveillance footage from a nearby CVS and Three V Restaurant, and revealed that six months after the incident, investigators got a warrant to swab the outside of the Clancy home for possible DNA. A second warrant targeted Facebook, surfacing a May 2021 post from a parenting support group where Clancy described every day with Dawson as a battle. But on cross, Reddington got Chiachio to admit something that cuts the other way — no evidence Clancy was ever abusive toward her son turned up anywhere. The jury was dismissed after the two testified.
Prosecutors are expected to argue Clancy understood what she was doing despite the defense's mental-health claims. After the killings, Clancy allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from a second-story window and is now paralyzed from the waist down. Her husband, Patrick, was out running errands at the time and has since relocated to Manhattan. The trial is expected to run several more weeks.
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Disclaimer
This publication contains commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nothing published here should be taken as a statement of fact, health, or legal advice.
Hashtags
#LindsayClancy #DuxburyTragedy #PostpartumPsychosis #TrueCrime #PlymouthCounty #CoraDawsonCallan #InsanityDefense #KevinReddington #HiddenKillers #Breaking
- His first public words in three and a half years call the case against him fiction. He invites the state to seek the death penalty. He thanks his online supporters. He accuses his own lawyers of telling him guilt did not matter. And the names of the four people he confessed to killing do not appear anywhere in the statement.
Psychotherapist Shavaun Scott examines the full statement line by line with Tony Brueski — what the language reveals, what the structure conceals, and what the absence of four names tells you about the person who wrote it.
Tony Brueski and psychotherapist Shavaun Scott, author of The Minds of Mass Killers.
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Join Our SubStack For AD-FREE ADVANCE EPISODES & EXTRAS!: https://hiddenkillers.substack.com/ Want to comment and watch this podcast as a video? Check out our YouTube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8-vxmbhTxxG10sO1izODJg?sub_confirmation=1 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hiddenkillerspod/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hiddenkillerspod/ Tik-Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@hiddenkillerspod X Twitter https://x.com/TrueCrimePod
DISCLAIMER
This publication contains commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nothing published here should be taken as a statement of fact, health or legal advice.
HASHTAGS
#BryanKohberger #KohbergerStatement #HiddenKillers #ShavaunScott #IdahoMurders #UniversityOfIdaho #ForensicPsychology #CriminalPsychology #TrueCrime #PleaWithdrawal
Lindsay Clancy Trial: Friend and Father-in-Law Paint Two Very Different Pictures08/06/2026 | 35 mins.Two witnesses who knew Lindsay Clancy from opposite sides of her life took the stand today in her murder trial — and together they complicated the story more than they simplified it. Clancy, 34, of Duxbury, Massachusetts, is accused of strangling her three children — 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 7-month-old Callan — with exercise resistance bands inside the family's Summer Street home on January 24, 2023. She's pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder and three counts of strangulation, with attorney Kevin Reddington mounting an insanity defense built on severe postpartum psychosis and psychiatric overmedication.
Amy Bevins, a licensed behavior analyst for autistic children who's known Clancy for 29 years, testified that Dawson's delivery was difficult — but that right before the killings, Lindsay actually seemed hopeful. On cross, she admitted the two of them had texted repeatedly about how hard the prescribed medications were to tolerate, and that after the tragedy, on her mental health providers' advice, they simply stopped discussing the children at all.
Then came Christopher W. Clancy, Patrick's father, describing a daughter-in-law who was fiercely protective of baby Callan, though he'd noticed real frustration when it came to Dawson. He confirmed what's becoming a running theme in this trial: trouble sleeping, an ER visit, real strain — but by his account, Lindsay mostly seemed to be in good spirits. Two witnesses, two vantage points, and a jury left to reconcile "hopeful" and "good spirits" with what happened days later.
Prosecutors still argue Clancy understood exactly what she was doing. After the killings, she allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from a second-story window and remains paralyzed from the waist down. Her husband, Patrick, was running errands at the time and has since relocated to Manhattan. The trial continues in Plymouth Superior Court.
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Disclaimer
Content on this site is based on publicly available information and reflects commentary and opinion. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Nothing published here constitutes legal, medical, or professional advice.
Hashtags
#LindsayClancy #AmyBevins #ChristopherClancy #DuxburyTragedy #PostpartumPsychosis #TrueCrime #PlymouthCounty #CoraDawsonCallan #InsanityDefense #KevinReddington
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About Hidden Killers With Tony Brueski | True Crime News & Commentary
🔎 Daily True Crime Podcast | Criminal Psychology | Ongoing Trials | Expert Analysis Multiple new episodes every day! Hidden Killers With Tony Brueski is your ultimate daily true crime podcast, bringing you real-time updates on criminal investigations, high-profile trials, forensic breakthroughs, and psychological deep dives into the minds of killers. 🎙️ Hosted by veteran journalist Tony Brueski, we go beyond the headlines, featuring exclusive insights from FBI agents, forensic experts, criminal psychologists, and legal analysts. Whether it's the latest developments in cases like Bryan Kohberger and Lori Vallow or deep dives into cold cases and unsolved mysteries, we uncover the hidden truths behind the crimes that captivate the world. If you’re obsessed with true crime, forensic psychology, and legal drama, subscribe now to Hidden Killers With Tony Brueski on Apple Podcasts. 🎧 New episodes multiple times a day—stay ahead of the latest crime stories. Join our SubStack: https://HiddenKillers.SubStack.com 📺Want to comment and watch this podcast as a video? Check out our YouTube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/@hiddenkillerspod 📷Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hiddenkillerspod/ 💻Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hiddenkillerspod/ ⏰Tik-Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@hiddenkillerspod X Twitter https://x.com/TrueCrimePod/ Listen Ad-Free On Apple Podcasts Here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/true-crime-today-premium-plus-ad-free-advance-episode/id1705422872Podcast website
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