The Trial Of Karen Read | Justice For John O'Keefe

Podcast The Trial Of Karen Read | Justice For John O'Keefe
True Crime Today
In "The Trial of Karen Read," listeners are drawn into a gripping courtroom drama unfolding around the mysterious death of John O'Keefe. This investigative seri...
True CrimeNewsNews Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 500
  • Killer or Convenient Outsider? The Trial of Karen Read
    Killer or Convenient Outsider? The Trial of Karen Read Karen Read, accused of killing her Boston Police officer boyfriend, is eager for the day when she won’t have to visit a courtroom or wear a suit. Before she returns to the courtroom next month, a new documentary series is giving her the opportunity to tell the American public her side of what happened the night her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, died in January 2022. The Massachusetts woman is speaking out in an Investigation Discovery (ID) docuseries, A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read. The series offers a behind-the-scenes look at Read and her legal team as they attempt to prove her innocence in her 2024 trial. It features a lengthy sit-down with Read and other key voices, including those skeptical of her claims. “Doing this film is my testimony,” Read says in A Body in the Snow. “I know the events of that morning, I know what I said and I didn't say, and I haven't been able to say it. It's incredibly frustrating. I want to say what happened exactly as it happened.” A gripping new docuseries, A Body in the Snow, has reignited debate over one of Massachusetts' most controversial murder cases. Released less than a month before her retrial begins in April 2025, the series examines the case against Read, who stands accused of killing Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. Prosecutors argue Read struck O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die in the snow, while the defense claims she was framed by law enforcement insiders protecting their own. The Night That Changed Everything The first episode lays out the night of January 28, 2022, when Read and O’Keefe were out drinking before heading to fellow officer Brian Albert’s house. Read insists she dropped O’Keefe off but never hit him. “I did not drive my car into John. I didn’t reverse it. Did not hit John with my car,” she states unequivocally. When asked if there was any possibility his death was an accident, she doesn’t hesitate: “There is zero chance this was an accident. There was zero chance John was hit by a vehicle.” Hours later, O’Keefe’s body was found outside Albert’s home, covered in snow with skull fractures, bruises, and claw-like marks. The prosecution claimed she ran him over and left, playing a voicemail from that night where an intoxicated Read slurred, “John, I f--king hate you! You’re a f--king pervert.” Read faces charges of second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. If convicted, she could receive a life sentence, with additional penalties for manslaughter and fleeing the scene. A Chilling Accusation The docuseries also delves into the day after O’Keefe’s death, when Read visited his family. She remembers a moment that changed everything. John’s brother, Paul O’Keefe, described John’s injuries to her: “My brother looked like he went five rounds with Tyson.” Then, John’s mother, Peggy O’Keefe, leaned over the kitchen island and coldly stated, “I think he looks like he got hit by a car. He looks like he got hit by a car.” That moment set off alarm bells. Read’s brother, Nathan, who was also present, noticed a shift. “After a couple of minutes, Paul’s cell phone rang, and he left the room. The way he looked at Karen when he came back in that room, it was like time stopped,” Nathan recalls. “Oxygen left the room at that point, and there were some serious looks of guilt thrown at Karen and subsequently at my father and I.” Read immediately realized she wasn’t welcome. “I could read the room, and I was not wanted there. I looked at my dad and said, ‘I gotta get out of here. They think I did this.’” The Cover-Up Theory Read’s legal team alleges that O’Keefe was beaten inside the house and later dumped outside. They point to a deleted Google search from within Albert’s home that read, “Ho[w] long to die in cold?” three hours before O’Keefe was found. “There is no doubt that someone at 34 Fairview Road knows exactly what happened to John O’Keefe,” said Read’s attorney, David Yannetti. “But instead of investigating, they went straight for the easiest scapegoat—Karen.” Then there were the text messages from lead investigator Michael Proctor, who referred to Read as a “wack job,” said he wished she would kill herself, and joked about searching her phone for nude photos. He was later suspended, but the damage was done. A Trial That Became a Media Frenzy Director Terry Dunn Meurer, who embedded with Read’s defense team for 11 weeks, told Fox News Digital that one moment stood out to her during filming. “Karen was looking at her computer,” Meurer recalled. “She’s looking at the video of the last evening before John O’Keefe died. She goes, ‘Oh, poor John. He’s not with us anymore. I used to feel sad when I would look at this. But now … I’ve got to save myself.’” Meurer insisted that Read and her legal team had no control over the final product of the series. While the series includes interviews with some of O’Keefe’s friends, his family and the prosecution declined to participate. The Mistrial and What’s Next After nine weeks of testimony, the jury deadlocked, leading to a mistrial in July 2024. Read’s retrial is set to begin on April 1, 2025. Meanwhile, Paul O’Keefe has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her, which has been delayed until after the retrial. In an October 2024 Vanity Fair interview, Read addressed the accusations from O’Keefe’s family: “Paul and Peg, if you think I killed John, that means you misjudged me for two years and entrusted two young family members in my care. Then in the blink of an eye, you now think I’m a cold-blooded killer who took away your son?” Meurer remains doubtful that the full truth will ever come out. “We have bits and pieces and varying stories and versions of stories that have emerged,” she said. “Alcohol played a huge role that night—Karen, John, the witnesses—everyone.” Read, who never testified in her first trial, uses the series as a way to speak publicly for the first time. “I just want to go away and be alone, I don’t want any more court clothes or any more experts,” she says at the beginning of the final episode. “I just want to be done.” Where to Watch Episodes 1 and 2 of A Body in the Snow: The Karen Read Trial are currently streaming on MAX. Episodes 3 and 4 premiered on Investigation Discovery and MAX on Tuesday, March 18-last night. With Read’s retrial looming, the docuseries shines a new light on a case that has divided opinions across the country. Whether she's a murderer or a scapegoat remains the question that will soon be answered. #KarenRead #JohnOKeefe #TrueCrime #Corruption
    --------  
    36:22
  • Karen Read Murder Case: Judge Admonishes Defense Attorneys for 'Repeated Misrepresentations'
    Karen Read Murder Case: Judge Admonishes Defense Attorneys for 'Repeated Misrepresentations' You know, in the courtroom drama surrounding Karen Read's case, things took a sharp turn recently. Picture this: Judge Beverly Cannone, not one to mince words, laid into Read's defense team, accusing them of "repeated misrepresentations." Here's the backdrop. Karen Read, a 45-year-old from Massachusetts, stands accused of the January 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. Prosecutors paint a grim picture: after a night of bar-hopping, they allege Read, under the influence, deliberately backed her SUV into O'Keefe while dropping him off at a fellow officer's home in Canton. But hold on, the defense spins a different yarn. They argue that Read is the victim of a law enforcement conspiracy, framed to protect the well-connected Albert family. According to them, O'Keefe entered the Albert residence for an afterparty, where he was beaten, attacked by the family dog, and later dumped outside in the snow.  Now, about those "misrepresentations." The defense had enlisted experts from ARCCA Inc., an engineering consulting firm initially brought in by federal authorities to scrutinize the case. These experts testified, suggesting that the injuries O'Keefe sustained weren't consistent with being struck by a vehicle—casting doubt on the prosecution's narrative.  However, a twist emerged. While the defense previously implied these experts were independent and unpaid, it later surfaced that they had, in fact, shelled out nearly $24,000 to ARCCA post-Read's mistrial last year. This revelation didn't sit well with Judge Cannone. She expressed that the "candor required of all lawyers" was conspicuously absent here.  She didn't stop there. Cannone highlighted a "flagrant violation" of the defense's obligations concerning pretrial discovery sharing.  While she considered sanctions, she ultimately allowed Read's out-of-state attorneys to continue practicing in Massachusetts, honoring Read's "strong desire" to keep her legal team intact.  The judge's message was crystal clear: honesty isn't just the best policy; it's the only policy in her courtroom. She emphasized, "A lawyer is only as good as his or her word, and I need to be able to take counsel at their word. So I'm not going to tolerate false statements, any stretching of the truth, no misleading distortions. There's no place for that in the courtroom."  As the retrial looms, both sides are gearing up, filing a slew of pretrial motions. The prosecution aims to prevent the defense from pointing fingers elsewhere, while the defense seeks to manage courtroom dynamics, including witness sequestration to avoid potential jury intimidation.  In a move to maintain courtroom decorum, Judge Cannone recently imposed a gag order on all attorneys involved, aiming to prevent any statements that could prejudice the jury pool ahead of the retrial.  The retrial is set to commence next month, and with these developments, it's shaping up to be a legal showdown worth watching. #KarenReadCase #LegalDrama #CourtroomControversy #JusticeInTheBalance
    --------  
    29:18
  • COURT AUDIO: MA v. Karen Read Murder Retrial - Motions Hearing PART 1
    COURT AUDIO: MA v. Karen Read Murder Retrial - Motions Hearing PART 1 The final pretrial hearing took place before the murder retrial of Boston woman Karen Read. Her defense team had filed a motion to dismiss the case, citing what they described as "extraordinary governmental misconduct" by the prosecution. Read was charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. He was found dead in the snow outside a friend's home after a night of drinking.
    --------  
    42:08
  • COURT AUDIO: MA v. Karen Read Murder Retrial - Motions Hearing PART 2
    The final pretrial hearing took place before the murder retrial of Boston woman Karen Read. Her defense team had filed a motion to dismiss the case, citing what they described as "extraordinary governmental misconduct" by the prosecution. Read was charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. He was found dead in the snow outside a friend's home after a night of drinking.
    --------  
    1:02:17
  • Elizabeth Proctor Speaks Out: Defending Her Husband Amid the Karen Read Trial Scandal
    A brutal snowstorm swept through Canton, Massachusetts, on January 29, 2022, but it wasn't just the weather that left destruction in its wake. Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was found unresponsive in the snow outside a fellow officer's home, and what started as a seemingly straightforward case quickly unraveled into a legal circus filled with scandal, suspicion, and claims of a cover-up. Prosecutors say O'Keefe's girlfriend, Karen Read, struck him with her Lexus SUV after a drunken argument, then left him to die in the cold. At first, they considered it an open-and-shut case—until a bombshell scandal involving the lead investigator threw everything into chaos. Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor, the officer responsible for investigating Read, had a lot to say about her—but not in court filings. In private text messages later exposed in trial, he called her a "wack job," a "babe… with no a--," and far worse. He joked about searching her phone for nude photos and even wrote that he wished she would kill herself. When these texts were read aloud in court, jurors shook their heads, and suddenly, the trial wasn't just about Read—it was about Proctor. The scandal became the defense's golden ticket. Read's attorneys pounced, arguing that this was never about a tragic accident at all. Instead, they claimed O'Keefe was beaten to death by people inside the house he was visiting that night—fellow law enforcement officers who then framed Read to protect themselves. A conspiracy theory? The prosecution certainly thought so. But after the first trial ended in a hung jury, the case is anything but resolved. Proctor, who was suspended without pay after his texts came to light, is now at the center of a growing debate. His wife, Elizabeth Proctor, has spoken out for the first time, blasting Read's defense as "unrelenting propaganda and disinformation" designed to distract the jury from the evidence. She argues that her husband's crude remarks don't change the facts and that Read's defense is manipulating public perception to gain an advantage in court. Read, meanwhile, is doubling down, giving interviews where she insists she was framed. She claims that O'Keefe got into a fight after she dropped him off at the house of Boston Police Officer Brian Albert—and that those inside the home know exactly what happened. Prosecutors counter that there's only one reason Read is the only person charged: because she's guilty. They point to the grand jury indictment, state and federal investigations, and physical evidence tying Read to the crime. They argue that the defense's focus on Proctor's inappropriate messages is nothing more than a distraction designed to muddy the waters and sway public opinion. The case isn't just playing out in court—it's also raging online, where Read's supporters have turned the trial into a social media firestorm. The Proctor family says they've been harassed and smeared by Read's most vocal defenders, and they fear the next jury may already be tainted by the spectacle. O'Keefe's family, still mourning his loss, has also taken legal action, filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Read. And with the retrial set to begin on April 1, both sides are gearing up for what's sure to be another battle—not just in the courtroom, but in the court of public opinion. #KarenRead #ElizabethProctor #TrueCrime #Justice
    --------  
    15:34

About The Trial Of Karen Read | Justice For John O'Keefe

In "The Trial of Karen Read," listeners are drawn into a gripping courtroom drama unfolding around the mysterious death of John O'Keefe. This investigative series explores the intricate details of the trial of Karen Read, the woman accused of a crime that has captivated the nation. Each episode delves into the evidence presented, the witnesses' testimonies, and the legal strategies from both the defense and the prosecution. As the trial progresses, the podcast also examines the broader implications of the case, including its impact on the local community, the justice system, and the media. With expert commentary from legal analysts, interviews with key figures close to the case, and a deep dive into the social and psychological dimensions involved, this series seeks to uncover the truth behind the headlines and answer the question: Is there justice for John O'Keefe? Join us as we piece together the story, challenge preconceptions, and follow every twist and turn in this compelling search for justice.
