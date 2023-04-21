Quirks and Quarks from CBC Radio

CBC Radio's Quirks and Quarks covers the quirks of the expanding universe to the quarks within a single atom... and everything in between. More
Antarctic dinosaur migration, permafrost and pollution, tracking shark births, Moana’s tools, the Pangenome, and Zoonomia mammalian genome projects
Giant dinosaurs found in Australia migrated through Antarctica; A map of arctic industrial pollution shows where risks might arise as permafrost melts; A new technology is showing where baby sharks are born; Polynesian tool finds support the oral histories behind Moana; Incorporating diversity of human genomes in new Pangenome; Comparing 240 mammalian genomes helps illuminate what makes us human.
5/19/2023
53:44
Sharks that hold their breath, 2000 year old condor nest, why deer don’t get Lyme disease, redrawing the motor homunculus and new vaccine technologies for the next pandemic
Why does this shark hold its breath?; A condor nest in the Andes preserves a 2000 year record of the rare birds; Scientists figure out why deer don’t get Lyme disease from their ticks; The famous motor homunculus picture is wrong; The next pandemic will see new vaccines delivered in new ways.
5/12/2023
54:11
Who wore a prehistoric pendant, AI mind reader, the evolution of blinking, Eastern wolves, seeing air pollution from space, air pollution and cancer and where does moon dust come from
20,000 deer-tooth pendant carries the DNA of the person who wore it; New AI mind-reading system could restore the voice of the voiceless; An amphibious fish can give us clues into the origins of blinking; Canada’s Eastern wolves are genetically distinct, not just wolf/coyote mutts; New satellite will be ‘an eye in the sky’ monitoring North America’s air pollution; Air pollution causes lung cancer, but not the way you might think; Question - where does moon dust come from?
5/5/2023
54:10
Apples for a warmer world, Rosalind Franklin and DNA, birds’ belly canteen, moustranaut microbiome and Brian Cox on black holes
How do you like them apples? A researcher breeds climate-change tolerant fruit; New documents retell the story of Rosalind Franklin’s contribution to DNA science; Desert birds have special belly feathers for carrying water for their chicks; Space mice give insight into how our microbiome could protect us from bone loss; UK science star Brian Cox’s new book explores how we might live in a black hole.
4/28/2023
54:11
Life on the garbage patch, lumpy dark matter formed the visible universe, underwater volcanoes, tadpole’s flexible forms, climate change and Antarctic life, and life with more oxygen.
The great Pacific garbage patch is crawling with coastal life; A new cosmic map shows lumpy dark matter was scaffolding for our universe to evolve; We now know why huge underwater volcanoes don’t change the climate much; Spadefoot toads decide in the egg what kind of tadpoles they need to be; Life in Antarctica survived the last ice age, but is threatened in a warming world; Antarctic seabirds’ breeding seasons are being pre-empted by unseasonal storms; Listener Question: What would happen to animals if atmospheric oxygen levels increased significantly?