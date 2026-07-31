Quirks and Quarks from CBC Radio

From camping out on 'bird poop island,' chasing down wild dogs in Madagascar, or even looking for bombs in a bog in Ottawa –– no one quite does summer like scientists. This week, we revisit some of the hijinks that Canadian researchers got up to last year as they left their labs to get their hands dirty in the field.



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Camping out on a remote island with thousands of screaming, pooping, barfing birds

Dodging lions and mongooses to monitor what wild dogs are eating in Mozambique

Saving ancient silk road graffiti from dam-inundation

Prospecting for Second World War bombs in an Ottawa bog

Technology allows examination of Inca mummies without disturbing them

Eavesdropping on chatty snapping turtles in Algonquin Park