Quirks and Quarks from CBC Radio

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79 episodes
- From elephant whiskers to Arctic rhinos and even science programming in prisons, we revisit some of our producers’ favourite stories from this season. Including:
One of the world's earliest plant-eaters discovered in Nova Scotia
Elephant trunk whiskers increase their sensitivity to better 'feel' their surroundings
Yogurt with a creepy-crawly secret ingredient
Rhinos roamed Arctic Canada 23 million years ago
Bringing science education to the incarcerated
- We revisit our conversations with authors of some of the year’s most fascinating science books in our annual holiday book show. Featuring:
Questioning the purpose of whale song — for love or echolocation?
Journeying through deep geological time to better tackle problems of the future
Biological sex is complicated, but that's what helps animals like humans thrive
Plus, science journalist and BookLab podcast co-host Dan Falk reviews The Martians by David Baron, Dinner With King Tut by Sam Kean and The Mind Electric by Pria Anand.
- From tiny T. rexes to a car-sized sea monster, we revisit some of our favourite stories about predators in their prime, like:
Smaller tyrannosaur solves decades-long debate about the T. rex
Among Yellowstone’s top predators, wolves beat out cougars as the top dog
Bears with us. Tracking grizzlies in B.C.
Cleveland’s ancient car-sized sea monster had bony fangs made out of its skull
Wild wolves run for their lives when they hear Big Bad Humans nearby
Why penguin-eating pumas live closer together in Patagonia
- From camping out on 'bird poop island,' chasing down wild dogs in Madagascar, or even looking for bombs in a bog in Ottawa –– no one quite does summer like scientists. This week, we revisit some of the hijinks that Canadian researchers got up to last year as they left their labs to get their hands dirty in the field.
FEATURING:
Camping out on a remote island with thousands of screaming, pooping, barfing birds
Dodging lions and mongooses to monitor what wild dogs are eating in Mozambique
Saving ancient silk road graffiti from dam-inundation
Prospecting for Second World War bombs in an Ottawa bog
Technology allows examination of Inca mummies without disturbing them
Eavesdropping on chatty snapping turtles in Algonquin Park
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About Quirks and Quarks
CBC Radio's Quirks and Quarks covers the quirks of the expanding universe to the quarks within a single atom... and everything in between.Podcast website
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