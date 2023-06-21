Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Robinson's Podcast in the App
Listen to Robinson's Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
Robinson's Podcast

Robinson's Podcast

Podcast Robinson's Podcast
Podcast Robinson's Podcast

Robinson's Podcast

Robinson Erhardt
add
Robinson Erhardt researches symbolic logic and the foundations of mathematics at Stanford University. Join him in conversations with philosophers, scientists, w...
More
Science
Robinson Erhardt researches symbolic logic and the foundations of mathematics at Stanford University. Join him in conversations with philosophers, scientists, w...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 108
  • 108 - Chiara Mingarelli: Supermassive Black Holes & the Gravitational Wave Background
    Chiara Mingarelli is a gravitational-wave astrophysicist and a professor in the Department of Physics at Yale University. She studies supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies and their mergers using data about gravitational waves that are detected by pulsar timing array experiments. In this episode, Robinson and Chiara discuss PTAs, gravitational waves, black holes, how and why they merge, and the fresh release of NANOgrav’s fifteen-year data set, which gives the first ever evidence of a gravitational wave background in the universe, an unprecedented discovery that marks the dawn of a new era of astrophysical research. Chiara’s Website: https://www.chiaramingarelli.com/ Chiara’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dr_CMingarelli OUTLINE 00:00 In This Episode... 00:30 Introduction 02:58 Chiara’s Interest in Black Holes 10:25 What Are Gravitational Waves 15:47 Detecting Gravitational Waves 31:39 How to Visualize Black Holes 40:55 Black Holes and Gravitational Waves 48:51 Two Different Backgrounds 53:46 Collecting and Interpreting Data 56:36 Why Do Black Holes Anchor Galaxies? 58:34 Why Do Black Holes Form Binaries? 01:04:25 Lingering Questions 01:11:33 Cosmic Strings 01:17:35 NANOgrav’s Data Release and the Gravitational Wave Background Robinson’s Website: http://robinsonerhardt.com Robinson Erhardt researches symbolic logic and the foundations of mathematics at Stanford University. Join him in conversations with philosophers, scientists, weightlifters, artists, and everyone in-between. 
    6/29/2023
    1:31:57
  • 107 - Kevin Dorst: Bayesian Reasoning, Irrationality, and Political Polarization
    Kevin Dorst is a professor in the Department of Linguistics and Philosophy at MIT. He works at the intersection between philosophy and social science, focusing on rationality. In this episode Kevin and Robinson discuss just this: They begin with classical theories of rationality and where they fall short before discussing instances where the empirical literature shows that humans do not reason rationally at all, touching on the gambler’s fallacy, sunk-cost reasoning, and the hindsight bias. They then move on to discuss the phenomenon of political polarization, which draws both on our capacity for rationality and irrationality. Make sure to check out Kevin’s Substack, Stranger Apologies. Stranger Apologies: https://kevindorst.substack.com Kevin’s Website: https://www.kevindorst.com Kevin’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/kevin_dorst OUTLINE 00:00 In This Episode… 01:02 Introduction 04:14 Rationality and Philosophy 15:14 Bayesian Reasoning 45:10 The Hindsight Bias 56:53 What is Bias? 01:04:03 The Gambler’s Fallacy 01:15:00 Sunk-Cost Reasoning 01:19:07 Political Polarization 01:40:12 Talking Through Disagreement Robinson’s Website: http://robinsonerhardt.com Robinson Erhardt researches symbolic logic and the foundations of mathematics at Stanford University. Join him in conversations with philosophers, scientists, weightlifters, artists, and everyone in-between. 
    6/27/2023
    1:45:58
  • 106 - David Albert & Sean Carroll: Quantum Theory, Boltzmann Brains, & The Fine-Tuned Universe
    David Albert is the Frederick E. Woodbridge Professor of Philosophy at Columbia University and Director of the Philosophical Foundations of Physics program at Columbia. David is a prior guest of the Robinson’s Podcast multiverse, having appeared on episodes #23 (with Justin Clarke-Doane), #30, and #67 (with Tim Maudlin). Sean Carroll is Homewood Professor of Natural Philosophy at Johns Hopkins University and fractal faculty at the Santa Fe Institute. He is also host of Sean Carroll’s Mindscape, a terrific show (that influenced the birth of Robinson’s Podcast ) about science, society, philosophy, culture, arts, and ideas. Sean also had a great conversation with David on Mindscape, linked below. Both David and Sean are rare breeds—philosophers who are physicists, and physicists who are philosophers—and in this episode Robinson, David, and Sean speak about some of the philosophical concerns at the foundations of physics. They first discuss the Many-Worlds theory of quantum mechanics before turning to the apparent fine-tuning of our universe for life and the possibility of Boltzmann Brains, or complex observers in the universe that arise spontaneously due to quantum fluctuations or the random motion of matter. Preorder David’s A Guess at the Riddle: https://a.co/d/7JdSvmv Sean’s Website: https://www.preposterousuniverse.com Sean’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/seanmcarroll The Biggest Ideas in the Universe: https://a.co/d/dPKZ40X David Albert on Sean Carroll’s Mindscape: https://youtu.be/AglOFx6eySE  OUTLINE 00:00 In This Episode… 00:59 Introduction 08:11 Superposition and The Many-Worlds Theory of Quantum Mechanics 22:34 Decoherence 27:20 Probability 41:32 Some Thought Experiments Concerning Probability 01:08:35 Parsimony 01:12:03 The Fine-Tuned Universe and Quantum Theory 01:14:52 Entropy 01:45:37 Intelligent Design 01:47:22 Boltzmann Brains Galore Robinson’s Website: http://robinsonerhardt.com Robinson Erhardt researches symbolic logic and the foundations of mathematics at Stanford University. Join him in conversations with philosophers, scientists, weightlifters, artists, and everyone in-between. 
    6/25/2023
    2:10:20
  • 105 - Luciano Floridi: The Ethics of Artificial Intelligence
    Luciano Floridi is the Oxford Internet Institute’s Professor of Philosophy and Ethics of Information at the University of Oxford, Distinguished Research Fellow of the Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics of the Faculty of Philosophy, and Research Associate and Fellow in Information Policy of the Department of Computer Science. Beginning in the fall, he will be the Founding Director of the Digital Ethics Center and Professor of Cognitive Science at Yale University. For much of the past twenty-five years Luciano has been developing the philosophy of information as its own free-standing discipline within the philosophical world. In this episode he and Robinson delve into just one small corner of the subject. They talk about Luciano’s view of artificial intelligence as a novel form of agency before turning to some future applications of AI and the novel ethical considerations its use raises in the modern world. Luciano’s Website: https://www.philosophyofinformation.net Luciano’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/Floridi Information: A Very Short Introduction: https://a.co/d/5Jgq1wS OUTLINE 00:00 In This Episode… 01:04 Introduction 04:58 Luciano’s Tetralogy 09:27 Artificial Intelligence as a New Form of Agency 26:49 Future Applications of AI 32:50 Ethics and Levels of Explanation 46:09 The Ethics of AI Robinson’s Website: http://robinsonerhardt.com Robinson Erhardt researches symbolic logic and the foundations of mathematics at Stanford University. Join him in conversations with philosophers, scientists, weightlifters, artists, and everyone in-between. 
    6/23/2023
    1:01:25
  • 104 - Nicholas Christakis: Evolutionary Biology & Society’s Genetic Underpinning
    Nicholas Christakis is the Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale University, where he is also Director of the Human Nature Lab and Co-Director of the Yale Institute for Network Science. Nicholas is both a sociologist and a physician; after completing his undergraduate at Yale in biology, he received an M.D. and M.P.H. from Harvard and then a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Pennsylvania. Nicholas has written numerous books, including Apollo’s Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on the Way We Live (Little, Brown Spark, 2020) and Blueprint: The Evolutionary Origins of a Good Society (Little, Brown Spark, 2019), and this latter book is the subject of this episode. Robinson and Nicholas first discuss the way that genetics manifest themselves in behavior before turning to the way that specific behaviors and tendencies have evolved in humans to promote the flourishing of societies. They then talk about some particular such behaviors and tendencies, like in-group bias and hierarchy, before turning to some implications of the view for how societies ought or ought not to be structured. Nicholas’s Website: https://www.humannaturelab.net Nicholas’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/NAChristakis Blueprint: The Evolutionary Origins of a Good Society: https://a.co/d/4BeJyS0 OUTLINE 00:00 In This Episode… 01:16 Introduction 04:28 The Motivation Behind Blueprint 23:02 The Genetic Basis of Human Societies 28:27 What Is Network Topology? 38:28 Trade-Complementarity 42:07 The Cultural Universality of Love 48:12 The Eight Cultural Universals 01:02:06 Is Hierarchy Natural? 01:07:13 Human In-Group Bias 01:12:23 Is There a Relationship Between Genes and Social Status? Robinson’s Website: http://robinsonerhardt.com Robinson Erhardt researches symbolic logic and the foundations of mathematics at Stanford University. Join him in conversations with philosophers, scientists, weightlifters, artists, and everyone in-between. 
    6/21/2023
    1:24:30

More Science podcasts

About Robinson's Podcast

Robinson Erhardt researches symbolic logic and the foundations of mathematics at Stanford University. Join him in conversations with philosophers, scientists, weightlifters, artists, and everyone in-between. https://linktr.ee/robinsonerhardt
Podcast website

Listen to Robinson's Podcast, Radiolab and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Robinson's Podcast

Robinson's Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store