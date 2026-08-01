David Albert is the Frederick E. Woodbridge Professor of Philosophy at Columbia University, director of the Philosophical Foundations of Physics program at Columbia, and a faculty member of the John Bell Institute for the Foundations of Physics. Jacob Barandes is Senior Preceptor in Physics at Harvard University, where he works widely across the philosophy of physics, with focuses on the foundations of quantum mechanics, the philosophy of spacetime, and the metaphysics of laws. In this episode, Robinson, Jacob, and David discuss Jacob’s novel Indivisibility Approach to quantum mechanics. After beginning with an introduction from David, the conversation touches on the measurement problem, completeness, scientific realism, the purpose of physics, and more. If you’re interested in the foundations of physics, then please check out the JBI, which is devoted to providing a home for research and education in this important area. Any donations are immensely helpful at this early stage in the institute’s life.



Jacob’s Website: https://www.jacobbarandes.com



A Guess at the Riddle: https://a.co/d/6qcsidl



The John Bell Institute: https://www.johnbellinstitute.org



OUTLINE

00:00 The Problem with the Wave Function

05:30 The Indivisibility Approach

17:28 What Is Indivisibility?

25:13 The Measurement Problem

32:18 The Incompleteness of Jacob’s Theory

42:20 Completing the Theory

47:12 Realism in Quantum Mechanics

01:03:13 The Fundamental Task of Physics

01:10:57 The Structure of the Indivisibility Theory

01;22:26 Summarizing and Calculating

01:40:01 The Game of Fundamental Physics

01:46:31 Can Bohmian Mechanics Work?

01:56:26 A Version Including David’s Theory

02:04:49 What Is the Wave Function?

02:15:33 Where We’ve Ended Up



Robinson Erhardt researches symbolic logic and the foundations of mathematics at Stanford University, where he is also a JD candidate in the Law School.