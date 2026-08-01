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Robinson's Podcast

Robinson Erhardt
Natural SciencesScience
Robinson's Podcast
Latest episode

286 episodes

  • Robinson's Podcast

    284 - Steve Keen: The Economics of Global Warfare

    08/01/2026 | 2h 2 mins.
    Steve Keen is an economist and was most recently Head of the School of Economics, History and Politics at Kingston University in London. He has done research on a wide variety of topics, including Marxist economics, debt, complexity theory, and systems dynamics. In this episode, Steve and Robinson discuss his economic framework in relation to wars around the globe. More particularly, the discuss the importance of oil in the Iran War, the cold war with China, the war in Ukraine, and more.

    OUTLINE
    00:00 The Crucial Importance of Oil in the Iran War
    08:54 Systems Dynamics and Economics
    14:22 How Much Inflation Will the Iran War Cause?
    18:17 Will the Iran War Cause Famine?
    28:56 Conspiracy and the Iran War
    30:48 Tariffs and Trade Deficits
    46:03 Will Trump’s Tariffs Bring Manufacturing Back to the United States
    52:49 Steve’s Motivation
    59:25 The Crucial Flaw in Marxism
    01:12:43 Understanding the War in Ukraine’s Impact on Europe
    01:16:38 On Putin’s Motivations in Ukraine
    01:26:32 Understanding Trump through Narcissistic Personality Disorder
    01:32:52 Trump and the Takeover of Venezuela
    01:38:11 Economists Misunderstand Everything About China
    01:53:01 Why Will China Survive Global Warming?
    01:57:18 AI and the Future Economics of the World

    Robinson Erhardt researches symbolic logic and the foundations of mathematics at Stanford University, where he is also a JD candidate in the Law School.
  • Robinson's Podcast

    283 - Timothy Snyder: Donald Trump and the End of America

    07/19/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Timothy Snyder holds the inaugural Temerty Chair in Modern European History at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto. Snyder’s work has appeared in forty languages and has received a number of prizes, including the Emerson Prize in the Humanities. Snyder was a Marshall Scholar at Oxford, has received the Carnegie and Guggenheim fellowships, and holds state orders from Estonia, Lithuania, and Poland. He is researching a family history of nationalism and finishing a philosophical book about freedom. In this episode, Robinson and Timothy discuss the future of the United States. More particularly, they delve into AI, rebellion, conspiracy theory, our relationship with Russia and Ukraine, Donald Trump, and more. Timothy’s most recent book is On Freedom (Crown, 2024).

    Timothy’s Website: https://timothysnyder.org

    On Freedom: https://timothysnyder.org/books/

    OUTLINE
    00:00 Will the United States Cease to Exist?
    13:47 Is Trump Breaking the United States Apart?
    21:09 Will AI Prevent Armed Rebellion Against the Government?
    30:20 Trump, Conspiracy Theories, and the Politics of Small Numbers
    39:46 Putin Does Not Think Ukraine Is Real
    45:57 What Are Trump’s Soft Spots?
    50:26 How Tim Organizes His Thought
    57:59 Donald Trump and the Superloser

    Robinson Erhardt researches symbolic logic and the foundations of mathematics at Stanford University, where he is also a JD candidate in the Law School.
  • Robinson's Podcast

    282 - Richard Wolff: China, Russia, Iran, and World War III

    07/12/2026 | 2h 3 mins.
    Richard Wolff is Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a visiting professor at The New School, where he works on economics in the Marxist tradition. This is Richard’s eleventh appearance on Robinson’s Podcast. In this episode, Richard and Robinson discuss the ongoing war in Iran, as well as the war in Russia and Ukraine, our cold war with China, and the future possibilities of World War III. Richard’s latest book is Understanding Capitalism (Democracy at Work, 2024).

    Understanding Capitalism (Book): https://www.democracyatwork.info/understanding_capitalism

    Richard’s Website: https://www.rdwolff.com

    Economic Update: https://www.democracyatwork.info/economicupdate

    OUTLINE
    00:00 China, Iran, and the Implosion of the West
    13:00 The Irreconcilable Gulf Between Russia and the West
    16:01 Europe’s Hard World War II Lesson
    21:20 Europe’s Final Collapse Is Coming
    28:42 How China Is Methodically Conquering the World
    35:44 Russia’s Siberian Advantage
    39:15 Marx, War, and Economic Decline
    52:39 Why Iran Will Always Control the Strait of Hormuz
    01:02:02 How the United States Already Failed in Iran
    01:06:37  What the United States Can Learn from the Collapse of the British Empire
    01:12:19 Why the War in Iran Will Not Lead to Nuclear War
    01:14:44 John Mearsheimer’s Escalation Ladder and the Threat of Nuclear War in Russia
    01:29:53 What Would World War Look Like in the 21st Century?
    01:36:17 Donald Trump, The Isolator
    01:41:40 The Sad Legacy of the League of Nations
    01:51:04 Is World War III Inevitable?
  • Robinson's Podcast

    281 - Michael Hudson: How Debt Destroys Empires

    07/06/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    Michael Hudson is Distinguished Research Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City and President of the Institute for the Study of Long-Term Economic Trends. He researches domestic and international finance, the history of economics, and the role of debt in shaping class stratification, among many other topics. This is Michael’s Seventh appearance on the show. On past episodes, including with Richard Wolff, he and Robinson have neoliberalism, industrial capitalism, the rentier economy, Marxism, and the role of economics in political history. In this episode, Michael and Robinson talk about debt and the destruction of empires. Michael’s most recent book is Temples of Enterprise (ISLET, 2024). 

    Michael’s Website: https://michael-hudson.com

    Temples of Enterprise: https://a.co/d/a3c53dm

    OUTLINE
    00:00 Keeping Governments Under Control
    07:01 Understanding the Church
    17:27 Why Debts Grow Too Fast to Be Paid
    22:57 Understanding the BRICS
    26:50 How Can Countries Get Rich?
    32:47 Where Is the United States’ Debt Dragging Us?
    46:26 Why Michael Hudson Is Not a Mainstream Economist
    48:59 The Historical Approach to Economics
    01:06:01 Controlling Governments Through Tax Policy
    01:23:55 How Michael Researches
    01:33:31 The Myth of Economic Rent
    01:38:47 The United States’ Hereditary Oligarchy
    01:41:04 Why the United States Can’t Go Bankrupt
    01:44:42 Closing Thoughts

    Robinson Erhardt researches symbolic logic and the foundations of mathematics at Stanford University, where he is also a JD candidate in the Law School.
  • Robinson's Podcast

    280 - David Albert & Jacob Barandes: Debating the Foundation of Quantum Mechanics

    06/29/2026 | 2h 32 mins.
    David Albert is the Frederick E. Woodbridge Professor of Philosophy at Columbia University, director of the Philosophical Foundations of Physics program at Columbia, and a faculty member of the John Bell Institute for the Foundations of Physics. Jacob Barandes is Senior Preceptor in Physics at Harvard University, where he works widely across the philosophy of physics, with focuses on the foundations of quantum mechanics, the philosophy of spacetime, and the metaphysics of laws. In this episode, Robinson, Jacob, and David discuss Jacob’s novel Indivisibility Approach to quantum mechanics. After beginning with an introduction from David, the conversation touches on the measurement problem, completeness, scientific realism, the purpose of physics, and more. If you’re interested in the foundations of physics, then please check out the JBI, which is devoted to providing a home for research and education in this important area. Any donations are immensely helpful at this early stage in the institute’s life.

    Jacob’s Website: https://www.jacobbarandes.com

    A Guess at the Riddle: https://a.co/d/6qcsidl

    The John Bell Institute: https://www.johnbellinstitute.org

    OUTLINE
    00:00 The Problem with the Wave Function
    05:30 The Indivisibility Approach
    17:28 What Is Indivisibility?
    25:13 The Measurement Problem
    32:18 The Incompleteness of Jacob’s Theory
    42:20 Completing the Theory
    47:12 Realism in Quantum Mechanics
    01:03:13 The Fundamental Task of Physics
    01:10:57 The Structure of the Indivisibility Theory
    01;22:26 Summarizing and Calculating
    01:40:01 The Game of Fundamental Physics
    01:46:31 Can Bohmian Mechanics Work?
    01:56:26 A Version Including David’s Theory
    02:04:49 What Is the Wave Function?
    02:15:33 Where We’ve Ended Up

    Robinson Erhardt researches symbolic logic and the foundations of mathematics at Stanford University, where he is also a JD candidate in the Law School.
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About Robinson's Podcast
Robinson Erhardt researches symbolic logic and the foundations of mathematics at Stanford University. Join him in conversations with philosophers, scientists, weightlifters, artists, and everyone in-between. https://linktr.ee/robinsonerhardt
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