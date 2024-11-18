#470: Cosmic Questions: Dark Matter, Titan's Secrets & Universe's Energy
Space Nuts Q&A Edition #470 - Universe Enigmas and Titan's MysteriesJoin Andrew Dunkley and Professor Fred Watson in this captivating Q&A episode of Space Nuts, where they explore the cosmic questions posed by our curious audience. From the mysteries of a universe without black holes to the peculiar atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan, this episode is brimming with fascinating insights and astronomical discussions.Episode Highlights:- Universe Without Dark Matter and Energy: Delve into the possibilities of a universe devoid of dark matter, dark energy, and black holes. Explore the implications for galaxy formation and the cosmic web, and ponder the nature of dark energy's role in the universe's expansion.- Energy Loss and the Universe's Age: Investigate the concept of energy loss in the universe and the methods used to calculate its age. Discover why uranium's half-life isn't the key to unlocking the universe's timeline and how the Hubble constant plays a role.- Early Universe Surprises: Question the surprises of finding ancient cosmic structures in the early universe. Examine how galaxy formation models are continually refined and the potential revelations from the Square Kilometre Array.- Titan's Unique Atmosphere: Unravel the mystery of Titan's dense atmosphere and compare it to Mars' inability to retain one. Consider the possible factors contributing to Titan's atmospheric retention and the role of cryovolcanism.00:00 - This is a Q and A edition of Space Nuts01:53 - Dark matter and dark energy are at the forefront of modern day cosmology09:10 - How much of the universe's energy is kind of like gone12:30 - Uranium was created in supernova explosions after the universe was formed13:33 - Using half life of uranium or lithium to calculate age of the universe is sinful15:33 - Ben Harding asks: Should we be surprised that galaxies formed so quickly21:39 - How did Saturn's moon Titan accumulate its thick nitrogen atmosphere26:45 - Andrew Dunkley: Thanks to everyone who's sending questions for Space Nuts
Space Nuts Episode 469: Ryugu Revelations and Celestial MysteriesJoin Andrew Dunkley and Professor Fred Watson in this enthralling episode of Space Nuts, where they delve into the latest astronomical discoveries and cosmic stories. From the secrets of asteroid Ryugu to the mysterious demise of the Arecibo Observatory, this episode is packed with fascinating insights and stellar discussions.Episode Highlights:- Ryugu's Magnetic Mysteries: Uncover new findings from the Ryugu asteroid samples, revealing insights into the magnetic fields of the outer solar system. Explore how these discoveries might reshape our understanding of planetary formation and the solar nebula.- Arecibo's Tragic End: Learn about the sad fate of the iconic Arecibo Observatory and the invisible issues that led to its collapse. Discover the plans for transforming this historic site into an education centre for future generations.- Venusian Impact Crater Discovery: Dive into the intriguing discovery of a massive impact crater on Venus, revealing unexpected similarities with ice moons like Callisto and Europa. Delve into the theories that suggest a past where Venus had a lava-covered surface.00:00 - This is Space Nuts. Thank you for joining us00:35 - Professor Fred Watson discusses Venus on this episode of space nuts02:45 - Russia put 53 satellites into orbit in one launch the other day05:17 - Scientists have found no sign of a preserved magnetic field in Ryugu samples14:36 - Andrew Dunkley with Professor Fred Watson studying Ryugu asteroid sample15:21 - The Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collapsed in 202023:13 - National Science foundation says the building will be turned into an education centre24:37 - Fred Call says Venus' craters are much younger than similar craters elsewhere32:53 - Yes. Isn't that amazing? That's really big pickup. Indeed. Um, Fred mentioned it. Yeah.33:03 - Please leave a review if you listen to us through whatever platform33:56 - All right, so, yeah, Fred Watson, astronomer at large
This episode is brought to you by Saily. Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily eSIMdata plans! Download Saily app and use code 'spacenuts' at checkout. For more details on what Saily can do for you, visit www.saily.com/spacenutsSpace Nuts Q&A Edition - Episode 468Join Andrew Dunkley and Professor Fred Watson in this lively Q&A episode of Space Nuts, where they dive into a variety of intriguing questions from our audience. From the mysteries of lunar lava tubes to the wonders of black holes and gravitational waves, this episode is packed with fascinating insights and cosmic discussions.Episode Highlights:- Lunar Lava Tubes: Discuss the potential hazards that lunar lava tubes might pose for future moon missions. Explore the implications for astronauts traversing the moon's surface and how NASA might mitigate these risks.- Black Hole Conundrums: Tackle a thought-provoking question about the behaviour of light within a black hole. Discover the complexities of singularities and the fascinating concept of frame dragging in rotating black holes.- Gravitational Waves and Cosmic Expansion: Delve into the nature of gravitational waves and their impact on our understanding of the universe. Learn whether these waves could influence cosmic phenomena like gravitational lensing and the expansion of the universe.- Instatravel Pod Adventure: Imagine a journey to any location in the universe with a hypothetical instatravel pod. Join Andrew and Fred Watson as they share where they would go and why, from viewing the Milky Way from afar to discovering intelligent life on another planet.00:00 - Andrew Dunkley answers audience questions on this edition of Space Nuts03:54 - Mikey from Illinois ponders about possible lava tubes on the moon10:02 - Jake from Australia has a question about Black holes14:48 - Would gravitational waves help explain the expansion of the universe17:49 - Do gravitational waves travel as a sphere or do they affect space time22:15 - Fred asks two questions about a unique opportunity to travel in a space pod25:17 - Andrew was asked where he would like to go in the universe31:37 - Andrew Dunkley: Thank you for listening to the Space Nuts podcast
#467: Decoding Mars Messages, Hungry Black Holes & Martian Water Mysteries
This episode is brought to you by Saily. Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily eSIMdata plans! Download Saily app and use code 'spacenuts' at checkout.Space Nuts Episode: Mars Mysteries and Cosmic FeastsJoin Andrew Dunkley and Professor Fred Watson in this intriguing episode of Space Nuts, where they dive into the latest discoveries and discussions in the realm of astronomy and Space exploration. From mysterious messages from Mars to the insatiable appetite of black holes, this episode is packed with fascinating insights and cosmic wonders.Episode Highlights:- Mars Message Decoded: Explore the story behind a mysterious message sent from Mars in 2023, now decoded by a father-daughter Timms. Discover the artistic and scientific collaboration that led to this unique project and its implications for extraterrestrial communication.- Ancient Mars' Climate Conundrum: Delve into a new study that challenges our understanding of Mars' history. Learn about the planet's carbon dioxide cycle and the possibility of ancient lakes and rivers hidden beneath layers of ice and CO2.- Black Hole's Cosmic Feast: Uncover the staggering discovery of a black hole consuming matter at an unprecedented rate. Understand the implications of this finding for our knowledge of black hole growth in the early universe.
#466: Mysterious Spacecraft Sounds, Big Bang Beliefs & Saturn's Ring Dynamics
This episode is brought to you by Saily. Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily eSIMdata plans! Download Saily app and use code 'spacenuts' at checkout.Space Nuts Q&A Edition - Episode 466Join Andrew Dunkley and Professor Fred Watson in this captivating episode of Space Nuts, where they address intriguing questions from our audience. From unexplained spacecraft noises to the mysteries of the Big Bang, this episode is filled with fascinating insights and cosmic discussions.Episode Highlights:- Unexplained Spacecraft Noises: Dive into the mystery of strange noises reported on various spacecraft, including the Boeing Starliner and historical incidents on Space Shuttle Discovery and Shenzhou 5. Explore potential explanations and the quirks of space acoustics.- Challenging the Big Bang Theory: Join the debate as listener Binny shares his scepticism about the Big Bang and proposes an alternative theory involving a massive rotating black hole. Delve into the evidence for the Big Bang and the cosmic microwave background radiation.- Planetary Gyroscopes: Discover what happens if a planet is tilted off its axis and whether it could behave like a giant gyroscope. Learn about gravitational forces and the dynamics of planetary rings, with insights into Saturn and Uranus.- The Electromagnetic Spectrum in Astronomy: Explore the different parts of the electromagnetic spectrum and their significance in scientific discoveries. Professor Fred Watson shares his insights on the most interesting and impactful wavelengths, from visible light to the 22-centimetre line of hydrogen.
