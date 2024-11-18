#468: Moon Lava Tube Dangers, Black Hole Light Tricks & Gravitational Wave Wonders

Space Nuts Q&A Edition - Episode 468Join Andrew Dunkley and Professor Fred Watson in this lively Q&A episode of Space Nuts, where they dive into a variety of intriguing questions from our audience. From the mysteries of lunar lava tubes to the wonders of black holes and gravitational waves, this episode is packed with fascinating insights and cosmic discussions.Episode Highlights:- Lunar Lava Tubes: Discuss the potential hazards that lunar lava tubes might pose for future moon missions. Explore the implications for astronauts traversing the moon's surface and how NASA might mitigate these risks.- Black Hole Conundrums: Tackle a thought-provoking question about the behaviour of light within a black hole. Discover the complexities of singularities and the fascinating concept of frame dragging in rotating black holes.- Gravitational Waves and Cosmic Expansion: Delve into the nature of gravitational waves and their impact on our understanding of the universe. Learn whether these waves could influence cosmic phenomena like gravitational lensing and the expansion of the universe.- Instatravel Pod Adventure: Imagine a journey to any location in the universe with a hypothetical instatravel pod. Join Andrew and Fred Watson as they share where they would go and why, from viewing the Milky Way from afar to discovering intelligent life on another planet.00:00 - Andrew Dunkley answers audience questions on this edition of Space Nuts03:54 - Mikey from Illinois ponders about possible lava tubes on the moon10:02 - Jake from Australia has a question about Black holes14:48 - Would gravitational waves help explain the expansion of the universe17:49 - Do gravitational waves travel as a sphere or do they affect space time22:15 - Fred asks two questions about a unique opportunity to travel in a space pod25:17 - Andrew was asked where he would like to go in the universe31:37 - Andrew Dunkley: Thank you for listening to the Space Nuts podcast