A weekly discussion of all things biotech – breaking news, data, deals, and FDA actions – with a community of biotech industry leaders and experts. Join the liv... More
Episode 57
On this week’s episode of Biotech Hangout, CEO of Bellus Health (announced this week that GSK is acquiring for $2B), Roberto Bellini, joins hosts Daphne Zohar, Tim Opler, Dawn Bell, Sam Fazeli and Brad Loncar. The group discusses the week’s deals and financings, data and broader themes of innovation. Roberto shares his personal experience going through an acquisition and what it took for his company to get to that point from a TSK listed microcap valued at ~$15M to a $2B success story, his thoughts on innovation taking many different forms and the pros and cons of single-asset companies. The hosts also deep dive into AACR data, highlighting Lily’s KRAS data & Moderna’s vaccine data and touch on how policy is affecting our industry, with a focus on some new bills seeking to improve how R&D expenses are deducted. *This episode aired on April 21, 2023*
4/24/2023
1:00:48
Episode 56
On this week’s episode of Biotech Hangout, hosts Daphne Zohar, Josh Schimmer, Tim Opler, Michal Preminger and Brad Loncar discuss the latest industry news including deals and financings, data, regulatory and more. Brad starts the episode by sharing a personal update on the health of his father, thanking the biotwitter community and lauding the first responders, nurses and specialists who helped save him. Despite some industry setbacks from the week, there was positive news to share including data from a Torreya study, which showed the specialist buyside remained strong at the end of 2022 as well as a list of turnaround stories in the industry. The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) released their 2023 abstract, sharing Moderna’s personalized cancer vaccine study as a clear showstopper. Interesting news on the funding landscape, with 4 VCs announcing fundraises, while there was a huge drop in funding to companies. Following the overturning of the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, Daphne joined over 400 others to sign a letter condemning the ruling & called for it to be overturned. *This episode aired on April 14, 2023*
4/18/2023
1:03:22
Episode 55
This week on Biotech Hangout, hosts Daphne Zohar, Josh Schimmer, Tim Opler and Sam Fazeli discuss the latest in the biopharma industry from market updates and deals to regulatory and beyond. There were several optimistic pieces of stock news covered, including Viking Therapeutics’ strong Phase 1 obesity data and Biomea Fusion’s positive Phase 2 diabetes data. The group also discussed the positive reaction to new Phase 1b data from Biogen’s tau drug BIIB080n at International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD™ 2023), which paves the way for the drug to be another major player in the Alzheimer’s drug development space. Additionally, the hosts highlight the latest on the shortage of non-human primates for early-stage trials, Scorpion Capital’s report on Harmony Biosciences, Jounce Therapeutics’ $96.5M cash bid from Kevin Tang’s Concentra Biosciences, and more. *This episode aired on March 31, 2023*
4/6/2023
53:12
Episode 54
On Biotech Hangout this week, hosts Daphne Zohar, Josh Schimmer, Rob Perez, Sam Fazeli and Mike Yee discuss market sentiment after the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank, possible impact of proposed SEC changes, the impact of IRA, data announcements (Nimbus, Karuna, Altimmune and 89bio), FDA happenings and more. The episode also delves into pharma patent cliffs, Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel’s, handling of his senate hearing on the company’s plans to increase price of Covid vaccines, antifungal drug approval and NFL as a biomarker for neurodegenerative disease. *This episode aired on March 24, 2023*
3/29/2023
58:37
Episode 53
On this week’s episode of Biotech Hangout, For Blood and Money: Billionaires, Biotech, and the Quest for a Blockbuster Drug author, Nathan Vardi, joins hosts Daphne Zohar, Josh Schimmer, Tim Opler and guest Barbara Ryan. They start the discussion recapping the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the domino effect it’s had, including more fear in the banking system, hate and blame directed towards VCs, and the effect on CFOs. The conversation pivots to more positive news with three big M&A deals from the week - Pfizer acquires Seagen, Sanofi acquires Provention Bio and Merck acquires Velos Bio - and the proportion of new drug approvals in the neurology space. Then, the group highlights activist investors in biotech, who made waves this week. *This episode aired on March 17, 2023.
