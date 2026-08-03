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Biotech Hangout
Daphne Zohar, Josh Schimmer, Brad Loncar, Tim Opler and more
Latest episode
160 episodes
- On this week's episode, Graig Suvannavejh, Tim Opler, Yaron Werber, Paul Matteis, and Brian Skorney kicked off with a review of the market, noting pressure in the XBI despite a longer-term bounce-back from trough levels, though they see biotech fundamentals as largely intact. The group also discussed the trend of reverse mergers as an alternative to traditional IPOs, along with AI's expansion and uncertain role in accelerating drug discovery. In regulatory news, the co-hosts welcomed the return of FDA advisory committee meetings, including those for Capricor and Replimune, and highlighted Anthony Fauci's recent Senate testimony on the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In deals, J&J struck an in vivo CAR-T partnership with Sail Biomedicines, with potential readthroughs for Legend Biotech, and Argenx is set to acquire Forte Biosciences to bolster its immunology pipeline. The group also highlighted Lilly's recent acquisition of psychedelics company AtaiBeckley, opening a broader discussion on deals in the psychedelics space. The episode concluded with company news including Alnylam shares dropping 30% following disappointing updated guidance, Novo Nordisk’s Phase 3 study for its anti-IL-6 ligand antibody, and MapLight’s Phase 2 schizophrenia readout. *This episode aired on July 31, 2026.
- On this week's episode, Josh Schimmer, Brian Skorney, Eric Schmidt, and Brad Loncar kick off with IPOs and raises, including Scribe's IPO, the first preclinical biotech IPO since the COVID era, which priced in a modest but upsized deal. The group also covers Mentari's additional $200 million raise ahead of its reverse merger with InMed, leading the co-hosts to question if reverse mergers are a positive for biotech or a worrisome trend. Next, the group turns to Colossal Biosciences' talks to raise at a $20–30 billion valuation, prompting a broader question of what counts as biotech and where the industry's roots lie. The conversation turns to a recap of BiotechTV's inaugural U.S. Science Summit, where a central theme was the need to better explain biotech's work to the general public. The co-hosts then cover the fallout at Immix, whose CMO (hired in March 2025) turned out to be a fugitive on the run; the company disclosed the news in an 8-K, as they believed it not to be a material event. In data news, Dyne's Z-rostudirsen received FDA acceptance and priority review for DMD. The episode concludes with a discussion on policy, debating whether upcoming FDA adcomms for Replimune and Capricor signal a shift under new leadership. *This episode aired on July 24, 2026.
- On today’s episode, Yaron Werber, John Maraganore, Sam Fazeli, and Matt Gline open with a discussion of biotech market volatility, with Matt noting that it often seems driven more by opaque factor dynamics than company-specific fundamentals. The group then turns to Eli Lilly’s continued “Amazonification” and reinventing the pharma business as it acquires a variety of different companies, including this week’s $2.8B upfront acquisition of Atai Beckley, a psychedelic-focused company. The conversation turns to BioCentury’s reporting on Asia-to-West NewCos, prompting a debate about whether China is uniquely changing the market or simply reflects broader shifts in cheaper, faster development. On policy, the group covers BIO’s response to the OMB proposal that could inject political review into federal grant decisions. The co-hosts also debate Kalshi’s move to create prediction markets around clinical trial and regulatory outcomes. On pipeline updates, the group discusses Merck’s approval of Lipfendra, the first oral PCSK9 drug, and the broader class implications. In CNS, Biogen and Ionis’ diranersen tau ASO data spark a discussion of aconfusing dose response, ASO tolerability, tau as a target in Alzheimer’s disease, and the promise of alternative modalities from Arrowhead and Alnylam. The episode closes with M&A and financing, including AstraZeneca’s licensing deal with Dizal for the EGFR exon 20 inhibitor sunvozertinib andErasca’s RAF data plus its $500M financing, which Sam views as a strong market signal despite a volatile biotech backdrop. This episode aired on July 17, 2026.
- On this week's episode, Sam Fazeli, Josh Schimmer, Eric Schmidt, Paul Matteis, and special guest STAT's Matt Herper open on the market, noting that despite a wobbly day for biotech, the XBI holds strong gains year-to-date. The conversation turns to FDA transparency, where the co-hosts flag that CRLs haven't been released since April and that the agency may be walking back that practice. The co-hosts debate whether the FDA is swinging too far toward leniency after Agios' mitapivat won priority review in sickle cell disease despite missing its primary endpoint last year. On AI in drug discovery, Matt Herper recaps an interview with Anthropic's CEO about a new research tool, noting that it's plausible the tool helps industry pick better targets and lower the failure rate. In M&A, Vertex's largest-ever deal takes Crinetics for $10 billion net of cash, staking a claim in the specialty rare endocrine space, while Novartis expands its ADC portfolio with Myricx for $1.1 billion upfront plus $400 million in milestones — the second European ADC deal in recent months. On data, AstraZeneca and Ionis' eplontersen trial in ATTR-CM missed its endpoint, showing no benefit or biomarker signal on top of background tafamidis; the group then discusses the readthroughs for BridgeBio, Alnylam, and Pfizer's ATTR therapies. This episode aired on July 10, 2026.
- On this week’s episode, Josh Schimmer, Eric Schmidt, Tess Cameron, and Sam Fazeli open by noting the XBI’s continued rise, debating whether biotech is getting ahead of itself. The co-hosts call this a “new era” in which biotech can be profitable rather than sold off to pharma. The conversation shifts to deals, with AbbVie’s $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee, which raised questions about China-sourced drugs given their volume, pace of innovation, and cheaper price. The group also covers Boundless Bio and Serapha’s merger, alongside a $230M private raise. Ollin Bio -- whose pipeline is built entirely on Chinese assets -- raised $330M Series B to advance Phase 3 trials of a bispecific antibody for diabetic macular edema and wet AMD, which led to a debate on the COINS Act and the distinction between physical and innovation supply chains. The group then overviews potential FDA Commissioner candidates, with BIO CEO John Crowley and physician Heidi Overton as front-runners alongside acting leader Kyle Diamantas. In company news, CVS Caremark deferred adding $SPRY’s epinephrine nasal spray Neffy to its formulary, pushing the review to January 2027. The episode concludes with data updates from Moonlake in HS, Merck’s ulcerative colitis drug, Definium’s Phase 3 LSD data in MDD, and Absci’s Lilly-backed prolactin antibody raise. *This episode aired on June 26, 2026.
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About Biotech Hangout
A weekly discussion of all things biotech – breaking news, data, deals, and FDA actions – with a community of biotech industry leaders and experts. Join the live streams hosted by @BiotechCH, @daphnezohar, @bradloncar and @biotech1 on Twitter Spaces every Friday at 12pm ET.Podcast website
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