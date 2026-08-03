On this week's episode, Josh Schimmer, Brian Skorney, Eric Schmidt, and Brad Loncar kick off with IPOs and raises, including Scribe's IPO, the first preclinical biotech IPO since the COVID era, which priced in a modest but upsized deal. The group also covers Mentari's additional $200 million raise ahead of its reverse merger with InMed, leading the co-hosts to question if reverse mergers are a positive for biotech or a worrisome trend. Next, the group turns to Colossal Biosciences' talks to raise at a $20–30 billion valuation, prompting a broader question of what counts as biotech and where the industry's roots lie. The conversation turns to a recap of BiotechTV's inaugural U.S. Science Summit, where a central theme was the need to better explain biotech's work to the general public. The co-hosts then cover the fallout at Immix, whose CMO (hired in March 2025) turned out to be a fugitive on the run; the company disclosed the news in an 8-K, as they believed it not to be a material event. In data news, Dyne's Z-rostudirsen received FDA acceptance and priority review for DMD. The episode concludes with a discussion on policy, debating whether upcoming FDA adcomms for Replimune and Capricor signal a shift under new leadership. *This episode aired on July 24, 2026.