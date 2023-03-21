Episode 56

On this week’s episode of Biotech Hangout, hosts Daphne Zohar, Josh Schimmer, Tim Opler, Michal Preminger and Brad Loncar discuss the latest industry news including deals and financings, data, regulatory and more. Brad starts the episode by sharing a personal update on the health of his father, thanking the biotwitter community and lauding the first responders, nurses and specialists who helped save him. Despite some industry setbacks from the week, there was positive news to share including data from a Torreya study, which showed the specialist buyside remained strong at the end of 2022 as well as a list of turnaround stories in the industry. The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) released their 2023 abstract, sharing Moderna’s personalized cancer vaccine study as a clear showstopper. Interesting news on the funding landscape, with 4 VCs announcing fundraises, while there was a huge drop in funding to companies. Following the overturning of the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, Daphne joined over 400 others to sign a letter condemning the ruling & called for it to be overturned. *This episode aired on April 14, 2023* Disclosures from Josh Schimmer: "Disclosures for the stocks that I cover can be found on the Biotech Hangout home page."