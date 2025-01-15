Care More Be Better: A Podcast For Sustainable Social Impact and Regeneration

President Trump has just started his second term, and a lot of things have been changing – but sadly, not for the better. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is one of the most adversely impacted subjects, making discrimination, stereotyping, and inequality much more rampant. In this episode, Corinna Bellizzi is joined by DEI coach and consultant Rachel Siegel to discuss how to overcome the United States’ current crisis with systemic racism, classicism, and authoritarianism. They explain why DEI should never lead to social division but bring people together in peace and harmony. Rachel also explains how to be more critical when consuming different kinds of media and how to cultivate the right mindset to stop yourself from following leaders blindly.About Guest:Rachel Siegel is a white, queer, Jewish mother, artist, organizer, and educator on Abenaki land in Vermont. She was ED of Peace & Justice Center and a City Councilor before founding Toward Liberation. She cofounded Vermont Access to Reproductive Freedom and ONE Mutual Aid, serves on the grant committee for Haymarket People’s Fund, and volunteers for Center City Little League. Rachel is an intersectional feminist. She recognizes her eating disorder healing as part of resisting patriarchy, racism and capitalism. She is committed to body liberation. Hiking, dancing, and being with friends give Rachel joy. She is a recovering alcoholic and practices spirituality through many modalities. Rachel’s political education includes Catalyst Collective, White Awake, self-study, and People’s Institute for Survival and Beyond.Guest LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rachel-siegel-829b38a0/ Guest Website: https://www.towardliberation.net/ Guest Social: https://www.facebook.com/rachel.f.siegel/ https://www.instagram.com/rachel.f.siegel/ Anti-Racist / DEI Reading ListOn Tyranny: Twenty Lessons From The Twentieth Century by Timothy SnyderHow We Get Free: Black Feminism and the Combahee River Collective, edited by Keeanga-Yamahtta TaylorEmergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds by Adrienne Maree BrownPleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good by Adrienne Maree BrownHow to be an Anti-racist by Ibram X KendiHow to be a (Young) Anti-racist by Ibram X Kendi Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor by Layla F. SaadWhite Supremacy Culture by Tema Okun and Kenneth JonesThe Anthropology of White Supremacy: A Reader Edited by Aisha M. Beliso-De Jesús, Jemima Pierre, Junaid Rana The Body is Not an Apology by Sonya Renee TaylorAnti-Racist / DEI Podcasts to Listen To:Code Switch 1619 Octavia’s Parables Seeing White Mother Country Radicals Show Notes: Final audioIntroducing Intersectional Feminist Rachel Siegel - 03:27How Did We Get To Dehumanizing People - 12:59The Caste System Of The United States - 16:54Not Obeying In Advance And Improving Media Consumption - 23:08Black Feminism, Emergent Strategy, And Pleasure Activism - 27:35Lessons From A Starling’s Murmuration - 33:53How To Be An Antiracist - 36:36White Supremacy Culture And The Body is Not an Apology - 39:35Solving Current Issues Through Multigenerational Alliances - 44:41All About Think Again And Toward Liberation - 48:02Episode Wrap-up And Closing Words - 54:57JOIN OUR CIRCLE. BUILD A GREENER FUTURE:🌴 Subscribe to our newsletter, and we'll plant a tree in your honor! https://caremorebebetter.com🌲 Subscribe and rate us wherever you listen, and we'll plant another tree Follow us on social media:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@caremorebebetter TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@caremorebebetterInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/CareMoreBeBetter/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CareMoreBeBetter LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/care-more-be-better

DEI programs are being shut down left and right, and the toxic culture of white supremacy is becoming more rampant. This has led to more and more people making white privilege a norm in their own workplace cultures. Davey Shlasko, founder of Think Again Training, leads the revolution in shaping inclusive, diverse, and anti-racist leaders. Joining Corinna Bellizzi, he shares how to build the right leadership that addresses bias, discrimination, perfectionism, and an unfair focus on hierarchy. He also discusses how the worsening perspectives on DEI adversely impact the state of economy, minimum wage, business hiring practices, and a person's choice of pronouns.About Guest:Davey is the founder and director of Think Again Training & Consulting, a collaborative consulting practice that supports organizations to integrate equity, inclusion and social justice into their long-term planning and everyday practices. Davey co-created the Antiracist Development Group for white managers, an 8-week cohort program based in frameworks of intersectional social justice and challenging white supremacy culture that prepares white people in leadership roles to bring antiracist practices into their management, supervision, planning and everything about their leadership.Guest LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/90517341Guest Website: https://www.thinkagaintraining.com/blog/whyantiracismskillsGuest Social: https://www.instagram.com/thinkagain_tc/https://www.youtube.com/@shlaskohttps://www.facebook.com/thinkagaintrainingAnti-Racist / DEI Reading List (Additional Titles):The Tyranny of Structurelessness by Jorene Freeman, 1972Beware the Tyranny of StructurelessnessShow Notes: Final audio

White people and people of color learn and grow in different ways due to their vastly different cultural and economic backgrounds. Therefore, leaders should know how to properly integrate antiracism approaches into their teams to ensure every member has equal opportunities to grow and thrive. In this episode, Corinna Bellizzi sits down with Janae Peters, co-creator of the Antiracist Development Group for managers of color. Janae explains how leaders can find the right affinity spaces where they can experience personal growth and fully understand intersectionalities affecting their decision-making processes. She also discusses how to avoid burnout when advocating for work equity, which is now in jeopardy with the DEI conversation being caught in a political firestorm.About Guest:Janae Peters is an educator, high school administrator, and social worker, and brings all these lenses to her consulting work with Think Again Training & Consulting. Janae co-created the Antiracist Development Group for managers of color. Using frameworks that address the unique challenges of managers of color, this eight-week, small-group program provides space for learning, reflection, peer support, and action to explore how systemic oppression shapes leadership and develop strategies to disrupt patterns that uphold inequity.Guest LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/janaeapeters/ Guest Website: https://www.linkedin.com/company/90517341Guest Social: https://www.linkedin.com/company/90517341Show Notes: Final audioJanae Peters And Her Work With Managers Of Color - 02:12Why We Separate People Based On Skin Color - 04:08Frameworks In Janae's Leadership Course - 11:37Addressing The Political Pressure Over DEI - 20:35Taking Some Time For Self-Care - 31:20More DEI Books And Podcast Recommendations - 35:17Collective Care, Meaning Of Hope, And The Roots Of Love - 37:36Episode Wrap-up And Closing Words - 46:53

In this episode of Care More Be Better, we compile our prior coverage of the first three chapters of Paul Hawken's Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation. Focused on Oceans, Forests, and Wilding, in one refined episode. These chapters highlight how we can restore Earth's ecosystems and regenerate Earth through vital ecosystems. 🌊 Oceans – The blue heart of our planet absorbs vast amounts of carbon, but pollution, overfishing, and acidification are pushing marine ecosystems to their limits. We discuss solutions like marine protected areas, regenerative ocean farming, and the power of kelp in carbon sequestration.🌳 Forests – Our planet's lungs are in crisis due to deforestation and degradation. Paul Hawken presents a vision for reforestation, agroforestry, and indigenous land stewardship as powerful tools to reverse climate damage. We break down key case studies and actionable insights from this chapter.🦋 Wilding – Nature thrives when given the space to heal. Rewilding efforts, from Europe's expansive wildlife corridors to North America's prairie restoration projects, show us how restoring biodiversity can enhance climate resilience. We explore success stories and how individuals and communities can get involved.🌎 Why This Matters: Regeneration isn't just a concept—it's a movement. These chapters remind us that nature holds the solutions we need, and it's up to us to work with it. Whether it's through ocean conservation, forest restoration, or rewilding landscapes, everyone has a role to play in healing our planet.🔗 Resources & Links: Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis In One Generation by Paul Hawken INTERVIEW WITH PAUL HAWKEN - Sept. 2021: Regeneration: Ending The Climate Crisis In One Generation with Paul Hawken, 5 Time Best-selling Author and EnvironmentalistRegeneration.org – A hub for climate solutions and community actionCarbon: The Book of Life by Paul Hawken💡 Join the Conversation: What are your thoughts on regeneration? Have you been involved in any ocean conservation, reforestation, or rewilding projects? Share your insights with us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Care More Be Better: A Podcast For Sustainable Social Impact and Regeneration

Care More Be Better, invites you to care more so we can create a better world together. We amplify the voices of environmentalists, activists, scientists, and leading experts who seek to make the world a better place - and who provide actionable insights and tools so we can make a difference today. Over the course of more than 200 episodes, you'll hear from inspired individuals, ecologically responsible entrepreneurs, and conscious companies from diverse communities and backgrounds. Listen for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, on our website, and on most major podcast platforms.Notable guests include: Jean-Michel Cousteau, Captain Liz Clark, Paul Hawken, Nina Simons, Dr. Wallace J. Nichols, Nana Aba Anamoah, Dr. William Li, Miyoko Schinner, John Roulac, Chef Babette Davis, Kelly Reyerson (AKA Glyphosate Girl), Starhawk, Donna Grantis and many more. These global change agents and activists create positive impacts and encourage us to think globally while also acting locally. Inspired by Paul Hawken’s aspirational book Regeneration - Ending The Climate Crisis In One Generation, and the late Dr. Wallace J. Nichols' Blue Mind Movement, this show aims to create a realistic roadmap to build a hopeful future. As Paul Hawken simply states: “global warming is not a science problem. It’s a human problem.” On this journey, you'll become the person you aspire to be by remaining curious, thinking deeply and listening intently while looking inward. You'll discover your internal wisdom, and learn to listen to your inner voice to fully receive the gifts nature provides. Tune in to understand the most important issues that affect us all.Hear experiences from the front lines of social policies and political struggles.Feel enlightened by conversations about health, wellness, and mindfulness.Discover valuable entrepreneurship and business strategies. Hone your communication and leadership skills.Become part of the regeneration nation by expanding your knowledge of agriculture, social systems, and help us build a more circular and just economy. As a community, we aim to evolve our understanding of social impact, sustainability, and regenerative, circular living to create a healthier and more just world. The stories we tell will get you thinking about how to secure the future for the human race and all Earth's inhabitants - from how you can build positive change in your local community, to how you might broaden your reach and impact globally.About Our Host: A natural products industry executive, Corinna Bellizzi helped develop and grow several responsible, sustainable nutrition brands including: Nordic Naturals and ORLO Nutrition. With these achievements and experience, Corinna went back to school to earn her MBA, graduating at the top of her class at Santa Clara University, and is now pursuing her PhD at the intersection of Sustainability, Education and Nutrition at Prescott College. Her colorful career and exceptional experiences fill this show with life-changing conversations and insights you're sure to benefit from. Beyond elevating business ventures and earning massive profits, she exemplifies how to deliver genuine value, achieve bigger things, and pursue significant positive change. Care More Be Better is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, our website and most major podcast platforms. JOIN OUR CIRCLE. BUILD A GREENER FUTURE! https://caremorebebetter.com When you join our email list, we plant a tree with the help of Forest Planet! Remember, our aim with Care More Be Better is to help you use less, waste less, and live more! Engage with us on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok!