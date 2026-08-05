Nature staff discuss the young but deadly dinosaur kings, the prowess of ancient Egyptian princesses, and how London is becoming the world’s AI safety capital.



00:34 London is transforming into an AI-safety hub

Nature: A global capital for AI safety is emerging — and it’s not in Silicon Valley



05:52 Bones reveal that ancient Egyptian princesses weren’t pampered

Scientific American: Ancient Egyptian princesses were ‘powerful’ weapon users, new analysis suggests



9:30 T. rex was born ready to kill

Discover magazine: Fossil Evidence Indicates Baby T. rex Were Tiny, but Deadly



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