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Nature Podcast

Springer Nature Limited
NewsScience
Nature Podcast
Latest episode

915 episodes

  • Nature Podcast

    Junk plastic turns into high-value commodity with chemistry trick

    08/05/2026 | 13 mins.
    Researchers untangle the chemistry behind turning PVC into high-grade motor lubricant — plus, how engineered yeast can help make a cancer drug.

    00:45 The chemistry behind converting PVC into lubricant
    Research article: Munyaneza et al.

    09:15 Research Highlights
    Nature: ​​​​​​​Engineered yeast that make cancer drugs could spare a rare flower

    Nature: ​​​​​​​Sickle-cell disease linked to prematurely aged stem cells in mice​​​​​​​
    Subscribe to Nature Briefing, an unmissable daily round-up of science news, opinion and analysis free in your inbox every weekday.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Nature Podcast

    Briefing Chat: Orcas smashed a sunfish to bits — researchers aren't sure why

    07/31/2026 | 14 mins.
    In this episode:

    00:24 The quest to count the Amazon's insects
    Nature: Tiny patch of Amazon likely holds 40,000 insect species — many new to science

    07:31 The orcas that exploded a sunfish
    The Guardian: Orcas seen ramming prey so hard it explodes may be playing game
    Tiktok: Orcas vs sunfish

    Subscribe to Nature Briefing, an unmissable daily round-up of science news, opinion and analysis free in your inbox every weekday.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Nature Podcast

    Earthworks spotted in the Amazon hint at huge ancient civilization

    07/29/2026 | 20 mins.
    In this episode:

    00:45 Ancient structures hidden beneath the Amazon’s canopy
    Research article: Pärssinen et al.

    09:15 Research Highlights
    Nature: It’ll grow on you: live fungi formed into sustainable fashion
    Physical Review Fluids: Gourmandie et al.

    11:48 Tiny fossils represent the earliest-known squid ancestor
    Research article: Song et al.
    Subscribe to Nature Briefing, an unmissable daily round-up of science news, opinion and analysis free in your inbox every weekday.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Nature Podcast

    Briefing Chat: Baby T. rex were killers from birth, suggest new fossils

    07/24/2026 | 12 mins.
    Nature staff discuss the young but deadly dinosaur kings, the prowess of ancient Egyptian princesses, and how London is becoming the world’s AI safety capital.

    00:34 London is transforming into an AI-safety hub
    Nature: A global capital for AI safety is emerging — and it’s not in Silicon Valley

    05:52 Bones reveal that ancient Egyptian princesses weren’t pampered
    Scientific American: Ancient Egyptian princesses were ‘powerful’ weapon users, new analysis suggests

    9:30 T. rex was born ready to kill
    Discover magazine: Fossil Evidence Indicates Baby T. rex Were Tiny, but Deadly

    Subscribe to Nature Briefing, an unmissable daily round-up of science news, opinion and analysis free in your inbox every weekday.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Nature Podcast

    What counts as a moon? Huge ‘exosatellite’ sparks debate

    07/22/2026 | 23 mins.
    00:45 The discovery of a moon-like object in a distant star system
    Research article: Hoy et al.

    10:34 Research Highlights
    Nature: Moving floors keep buildings from swaying with the wind
    Nature: Wearable sensors on the face are invisible to the eye

    13:07 A discovery of a new type of rare transmissible-cancer
    Research article: Curd et al.

    Subscribe to Nature Briefing, an unmissable daily round-up of science news, opinion and analysis free in your inbox every weekday.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Nature Podcast
The Nature Podcast brings you the best stories from the world of science each week. We cover everything from astronomy to zoology, highlighting the most exciting research from each issue of the Nature journal. We meet the scientists behind the results and provide in-depth analysis from Nature's journalists and editors. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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