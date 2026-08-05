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915 episodes
- Researchers untangle the chemistry behind turning PVC into high-grade motor lubricant — plus, how engineered yeast can help make a cancer drug.
00:45 The chemistry behind converting PVC into lubricant
Research article: Munyaneza et al.
09:15 Research Highlights
Nature: Engineered yeast that make cancer drugs could spare a rare flower
Nature: Sickle-cell disease linked to prematurely aged stem cells in mice
Subscribe to Nature Briefing, an unmissable daily round-up of science news, opinion and analysis free in your inbox every weekday.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode:
00:24 The quest to count the Amazon's insects
Nature: Tiny patch of Amazon likely holds 40,000 insect species — many new to science
07:31 The orcas that exploded a sunfish
The Guardian: Orcas seen ramming prey so hard it explodes may be playing game
Tiktok: Orcas vs sunfish
Subscribe to Nature Briefing, an unmissable daily round-up of science news, opinion and analysis free in your inbox every weekday.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode:
00:45 Ancient structures hidden beneath the Amazon’s canopy
Research article: Pärssinen et al.
09:15 Research Highlights
Nature: It’ll grow on you: live fungi formed into sustainable fashion
Physical Review Fluids: Gourmandie et al.
11:48 Tiny fossils represent the earliest-known squid ancestor
Research article: Song et al.
Subscribe to Nature Briefing, an unmissable daily round-up of science news, opinion and analysis free in your inbox every weekday.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Nature staff discuss the young but deadly dinosaur kings, the prowess of ancient Egyptian princesses, and how London is becoming the world’s AI safety capital.
00:34 London is transforming into an AI-safety hub
Nature: A global capital for AI safety is emerging — and it’s not in Silicon Valley
05:52 Bones reveal that ancient Egyptian princesses weren’t pampered
Scientific American: Ancient Egyptian princesses were ‘powerful’ weapon users, new analysis suggests
9:30 T. rex was born ready to kill
Discover magazine: Fossil Evidence Indicates Baby T. rex Were Tiny, but Deadly
Subscribe to Nature Briefing, an unmissable daily round-up of science news, opinion and analysis free in your inbox every weekday.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- 00:45 The discovery of a moon-like object in a distant star system
Research article: Hoy et al.
10:34 Research Highlights
Nature: Moving floors keep buildings from swaying with the wind
Nature: Wearable sensors on the face are invisible to the eye
13:07 A discovery of a new type of rare transmissible-cancer
Research article: Curd et al.
Subscribe to Nature Briefing, an unmissable daily round-up of science news, opinion and analysis free in your inbox every weekday.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Nature Podcast
The Nature Podcast brings you the best stories from the world of science each week. We cover everything from astronomy to zoology, highlighting the most exciting research from each issue of the Nature journal. We meet the scientists behind the results and provide in-depth analysis from Nature's journalists and editors. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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