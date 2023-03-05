How Rosalind Franklin’s story was rewritten

In this episode:00:57 Franklin's real roleWhen it comes to the structure of DNA, everyone thinks they know Rosalind Franklin's role in its discovery. The story goes that her crucial data was taken by James Watson without her knowledge, helping him and Francis Crick solve the structure. However, new evidence has revealed that this wasn't really the case. Rosalind Franklin was not a 'wronged heroine', she was an equal contributor to the discovery.Comment: What Rosalind Franklin truly contributed to the discovery of DNA's structure13:41 Research HighlightsHow the growth of tiny iodine-engined satellites could damage the ozone layer, and how a pill-like detector that could measure radiotherapy dosages.Research Highlight: How CubeSats could harm the ozone layerResearch Highlight: An easy-to-swallow pill monitors X-ray dosage16:06 Why multisensory experiences can make stronger memoriesIt's recognized that multisensory experiences can create strong memories and that later-on, a single sensory experience can trigger memories of the whole event, like a specific smell conjuring a visual memory. But the neural mechanisms behind this are not well understood. Now, a team has shown that rich sensory experiences can create a direct neural circuit between the memory regions of fruit fly brains. This circuit increases memory strength in the flies, and helps explain how sense and memories are interlinked.Research article: Okray et al.23:44 Briefing ChatWe discuss some highlights from the Nature Briefing. This time, how video calls could help parrots feel less isolated, and a new method for recycling wind turbine blades.The Guardian: Parrots taught to video call each other become less lonely, finds researchNature Video: How to recycle a wind turbine in a test tube