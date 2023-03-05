The Nature Podcast brings you the best stories from the world of science each week. We cover everything from astronomy to zoology, highlighting the most excitin... More
Menopause and women’s health: why science needs to catch up
In this episode:00:47 A focus on women’s healthNature’s Kerri Smith and Heidi Ledford join us to discuss two Features published in Nature looking at topics surrounding women’s health. The first looks at efforts to understand how menopause affects brain health, while the second takes a deep-dive into research funding and shows how conditions affecting women more than men receive less money.Feature: How menopause reshapes the brainFeature: Women’s health research lacks funding – these charts show how18:15 Research HighlightsThe herb that could be a new source of cannabinoid compounds, and the vibrating crystal that confirms Schrödinger’s cat.Research Highlight: Old and new cannabis compounds are found in an African herbResearch Highlight: Schrödinger’s cat is verified by a vibrating crystal20:34 The planet swallowed by a starStars have a finite lifespan, and for many their fate is to expand as they reach the end of their lives. It’s long been speculated that these growing stars will consume any planets in their way, but this process has never been seen directly. Now though, a chance observation led to a team catching a dying star in the act of eating a Jupiter-like planet in the distant Milky Way.Research article: De et al.30:25 Briefing ChatWe discuss some highlights from the Nature Briefing. This time, a clearer image of the supermassive black hole M87*, and how elephant seals catch some shut-eye while diving.Nature News: Black-hole image reveals details of turmoil around the abyssNew York Times: Elephant Seals Take Power Naps During Deep Ocean DivesSubscribe to Nature Briefing, an unmissable daily round-up of science news, opinion and analysis free in your inbox every weekday. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/3/2023
40:54
Audio long read: Conquering Alzheimer’s — a look at the therapies of the future
Last year, researchers announced that the Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab lowered the amount of amyloid protein plaques associated with the disease in the brains of participants in a clinical trial, and slowed their cognitive decline.Now, researchers are looking to drug combinations, vaccines and gene therapy to tackle different stages of the disease, as they forge the next generation of treatments for the condition.This is an audio version of our Feature: Conquering Alzheimer’s: a look at the therapies of the future Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/28/2023
17:31
How Rosalind Franklin’s story was rewritten
In this episode:00:57 Franklin’s real roleWhen it comes to the structure of DNA, everyone thinks they know Rosalind Franklin’s role in its discovery. The story goes that her crucial data was taken by James Watson without her knowledge, helping him and Francis Crick solve the structure. However, new evidence has revealed that this wasn’t really the case. Rosalind Franklin was not a ‘wronged heroine’, she was an equal contributor to the discovery.Comment: What Rosalind Franklin truly contributed to the discovery of DNA’s structure13:41 Research HighlightsHow the growth of tiny iodine-engined satellites could damage the ozone layer, and how a pill-like detector that could measure radiotherapy dosages.Research Highlight: How CubeSats could harm the ozone layerResearch Highlight: An easy-to-swallow pill monitors X-ray dosage16:06 Why multisensory experiences can make stronger memoriesIt’s recognized that multisensory experiences can create strong memories and that later-on, a single sensory experience can trigger memories of the whole event, like a specific smell conjuring a visual memory. But the neural mechanisms behind this are not well understood. Now, a team has shown that rich sensory experiences can create a direct neural circuit between the memory regions of fruit fly brains. This circuit increases memory strength in the flies, and helps explain how sense and memories are interlinked.Research article: Okray et al.23:44 Briefing ChatWe discuss some highlights from the Nature Briefing. This time, how video calls could help parrots feel less isolated, and a new method for recycling wind turbine blades.The Guardian: Parrots taught to video call each other become less lonely, finds researchNature Video: How to recycle a wind turbine in a test tubeSubscribe to Nature Briefing, an unmissable daily round-up of science news, opinion and analysis free in your inbox every weekday. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/26/2023
33:38
A smarter way to melt down plastics?
In this episode:00:45 A new method to break down plastic polymersPlastic waste is an enormous problem, with much of it being incinerated or ending up in landfill. One way to give plastics another life is to break them down into their individual components using heat, but this method yields low amounts of usable product. Now, a team demonstrates a proof-of-concept method of heating that wicks the plastic like a candle through a layer of carbon material. They show that this method is more efficient and could be an additional way of breaking down waste plastics.Research article: Dong et al.08:48 Research HighlightsPhysicists model the best way to soar on a playground swing, and how wearing ‘perfume’ helps male orchid bees find a mate.Research Highlight: Physicists’ advice on how to swing high at the playgroundResearch Highlight: Better than Chanel: perfumed male bees draw more mates11:20 Briefing ChatWe discuss some highlights from the Nature Briefing. This time, the runaway supermassive black hole that’s racing through the cosmos, and the bizarre genomes of yellow crazy ants.Scientific American: Astronomers Spy a Giant Runaway Black Hole’s Starry WakeNature News: Crazy ants’ strange genomes are a biological firstHelp us win a People’s Voice award in this year’s WebbiesVote for How the Black Death got its start in the ‘Best Individual Episode: Science & Education’ category.Vote for Racism in Health: the harms of biased medicine in the ‘Limited-Series & Specials: Health, Science & Education’ category.Subscribe to Nature Briefing, an unmissable daily round-up of science news, opinion and analysis free in your inbox every weekday. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/19/2023
21:13
How to battle misinformation with Sander van der Linden
In the latest episode of Nature hits the books, psychologist Sander van der Linden joins us to discuss his new book Foolproof, which focuses on misinformation and what can be done to prevent people being duped, particularly by the falsehoods found online.We discuss how misinformation messages are crafted, why they can be hard to shake once someone is exposed, and how Star Wars: Episode 3 helped in the fight against them…Foolproof, Sander van der Linden, Fourth Estate (2023)Music supplied by Airae/Epidemic Sound/Getty images. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
