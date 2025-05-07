Perhaps the tools to face death— heal from trauma— and transform life—have been within us all along. In this special episode of Alive Again, host Dan Bush sits down with Rick Doblin, founder of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and one of the most influential voices in psychedelic research today. Together, they explore how psychedelic-assisted therapy is changing the landscape of trauma recovery, end-of-life care, and the very nature of what it means to heal. Rick shares insights from decades of groundbreaking work using MDMA, LSD, and psilocybin in clinical settings—particularly for those facing terminal illness or deep psychological wounds. He discusses brain plasticity, the release of DMT at death, and the profound similarities between near-death experiences and guided psychedelic journeys. With warmth and depth, this episode moves between the personal and the universal—grief, meaning, mortality, and the liminal spaces where transformation begins. Whether you're curious about the science or seeking a deeper understanding of the human spirit, this conversation offers a powerful look at how we might approach death—not with fear, but with expanded awareness. More About Rick Doblin: Rick Doblin is the founder and executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), a nonprofit that has been at the forefront of exploring the therapeutic potential of psychedelics for over 35 years. His groundbreaking work has helped transform how we approach healing, trauma recovery, and end-of-life care, particularly through the use of psychedelics like MDMA, psilocybin, and DMT. Rick’s dedication to this field has given countless individuals— and their families—hope, understanding, and peace in the face of immense challenges, including terminal illness. In our conversation, we explore the intersection of his work with the themes of this podcast: transformation, adaptation, and the profound mysteries surrounding death and near-death experiences. Important links based on our conversation with Rick: Psychedelic Science 2025 MAPS Integration Workbook Donate to MAPS — MAPS relies on financial support from people like you. If you support the advancement of psychedelic research, policy reform, and education, please make a donation to fuel their work. Social Media links: MAPS Instagram: @MAPS__org Facebook: Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) Linkedin: Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) Twitter (X): @MAPS Threads: @MAPS__org Bluesky: @mapsorg.bsky.social TikTok: @MAPS.org YouTube: @MAPSMDMA Rick Doblin Instagram: @RickDoblinPhD Facebook: Rick Doblin Twitter (X): @RickDoblin Linkedin: Rick Doblin * If you have a transformative experience to share, we’d love to hear your story. Please email us at [email protected]
