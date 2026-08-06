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407 episodes
- Migration is a tough time of year for many birds, as they make their long dangerous journey between breeding grounds and wintering territories. The path taken by many sees them passing over or stopping to nest in increasingly urban landscapes. These landscape changes affect birds in many ways, some obvious, some more subtle. That is the work of researcher Lauren Pharr, at the time of this interview, a PhD student studying urban noise and light pollution and their affect on birds. She joined host Nate Swick in April 2021 to chat about her work, wildlife research in urban settings, and community science.\
Also, Nate is back from a wonderful Black Belt Birding Festival.
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- It's the last Thursday of the month and that means it's time for another This Month in Birding panel. July marks the turning point of the year, and the inexorable slide to fall. This month's panel features Jody Allair, Stephanie Beilke, and Nick Lund, who join host Nate Swick to talk AI's intrusion into birding, wind turbines marked for birds, and our favorite bird frenemies.
Links to articles discussed in the episode:
AI-altered images on birdwatching forums putting research at risk
Bio-informed blade patterns for mitigating bird collisions with wind turbines
This Rugged New York Heron Is Suddenly Facing Extinction in the City. Why?
55-years of Tree Swallow monitoring sheds light on the consequences of insect decline
Pigeons and People Have Been Frenemies for Longer Than You Think
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- The White-eyes are coming! And in a few parts of the ABA Area, they are already here and spreading. Introduced non-native species often fly under the radar of birders until the moment comes that they simply cannot be ignored any longer, and it seems like we are at that point with White-eyes, who are an increasingly common part of the landscape in the west. Rajan Rao is a California birder and Cornell University student. whose article about white-eyes was the cover story of the May 2026 issue of Birding magazine...
Also, the US federal government proposes some significant changes to the Endangered Species Act.
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- Many birders across the continent have been aware of, and concerned by, the state of American Kestrels and their steady decline from places where they had once been common. Thankfully, the species the focus of a lot of conservation attention too, namely the construction and monitoring of nest boxes across the US and Canada. Emmy Broeg is one of those kestrel advocates in her role at New Jersey's Wild Bird Research Group. You might also know her as @emmybebirdin on Instagram and TikTok, where she shares that work with a wider community that is getting excited about birding.
Also, Nate is all over the place this fall. Come and see him if your able.
Subscribe to the podcast at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts and please leave a rating or a review if you are so inclined! We appreciate it!
- Split and Lump season is here again, and as we have since this podcast began, we welcome Dr. Nick Block of Stonehill College to discuss the exciting bird taxonomy changes that might be coming to a life list near you via the AOS NACC. Could this be the year we finally see the long awaited splits of Willet and Marsh Wren? Will Great Egret be picked apart into its continental forms? Is Prairie-Chicken on the way out in favor of Prairie-Grouse? We answer all those questions and more!
Also, Nate fact checks a phenomenal Short-eared Owl story from last week's Random Birds.
Subscribe to the podcast at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts and please leave a rating or a review if you are so inclined! We appreciate it!
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About The American Birding Podcast
The American Birding Podcast brings together staff and friends of the American Birding Association as we talk about birds, birding, travel and conservation in North America and beyond. Join host Nate Swick every Thursday for news and happenings, recent rarities, guests from around the birding world, and features of interest to every birder.Podcast website
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