Puzzle in a Thunderstorm LLC
The actual play podcast with all the swearing and dick jokes you've been waiting for
ComedyLeisureHobbies
The actual play podcast with all the swearing and dick jokes you've been waiting for
Available Episodes

5 of 46
  • D&D Minus Episode 46: Click Clack to the Future Part 1
    Time for our heros to fight some Mall Rats. Lets see what these grandbabies can do! Support us on patreon.com/danddminus.com for a commercial free version of the show and behind the scenes extras   Music by Anna Bosnick
    7/7/2023
    58:32
  • D&D Minus Episode 45
    It's time for our heroes to head into the future . Here's hoping they brought their metrocards!  Support us on patreon.com/danddminus.com for a commercial free version of the show and behind the scenes extras   Music by Anna Bosnick
    6/9/2023
    25:43
  • D&D Minus Episode 44
    Time for our final dragon fight. Its gonna get real boss fighty up in here in a second.   Support us on patreon.com/danddminus.com for a commercial free version of the show and behind the scenes extras   Music by Anna Bosnick
    5/5/2023
    39:20
  • D&D Minus Episode 43
    This one really gets into Dave's relationship with his Yugoloth...also the fight a dragon. Support us on patreon.com/danddminus.com for a commercial free version of the show and behind the scenes extras Music by Anna Bosnick 
    4/7/2023
    1:01:47
  • D&D Minus Episode 42
    Here comes dragon number 2 with a major throwback. Enjoy Support us on patreon.com/danddminus.com for a commercial free version of the show and behind the scenes extras Music by Anna Bosnick 
    3/3/2023
    1:13:52

