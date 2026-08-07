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110 episodes
- We're back for a very special musical episode! Thanks to the incredible generosity of you Patrons during the Maytreon drive, Morgan was suckered into DM'ing a one shot of Lasers and Feelings with some musical mayhem to it.
Music by Anna Bosnick.
Support us on Patreon!
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About D&D Minus
The actual play podcast with all the swearing and dick jokes you've been waiting forPodcast website
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