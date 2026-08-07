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D&D Minus

Puzzle in a Thunderstorm LLC
ComedyGames
D&D Minus
Latest episode

110 episodes

  • D&D Minus

    D&D Minus 107: If You Only Had One Shot Part 1

    08/07/2026 | 58 mins.
    We're back for a very special musical episode! Thanks to the incredible generosity of you Patrons during the Maytreon drive, Morgan was suckered into DM'ing a one shot of Lasers and Feelings with some musical mayhem to it.
    Music by Anna Bosnick.
    Support us on Patreon!
  • D&D Minus

    D&D Minus 106: D&D Minus Zone Zone Season 3

    02/26/2026 | 28 mins.
    A full cast AMA to close out Season 3! Another big thank you to everyone who sent in questions!
    Music by Anna Bosnick
    Support us on Patreon!
  • D&D Minus

    No Episode this week

    02/20/2026 | 0 mins.
    Hey all just a reminder that your DND minus zone will drop NEXT week.
  • D&D Minus

    D&D Minus Episode 105: PUSH IT 2 THE LIMIT

    02/05/2026 | 45 mins.
    Our heroes have reached the top of the tower, and they're all out of bubblegum (or at least Igoyr is). Yippee-ki-yay TCB's. Yippee-ki-yay.
    Music by Anna Bosnick.
    Support us on Patreon!
  • D&D Minus

    D&D Minus Episode 104: Now You T V

    01/22/2026 | 49 mins.
    Our heroes have one last hurdle to make it into TV Land: a car chase with obviously legit physics.
    Music by Anna Bosnick.
    Support us on Patreon!
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About D&D Minus
The actual play podcast with all the swearing and dick jokes you've been waiting for
Podcast website
ComedyGamesHobbiesLeisure

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