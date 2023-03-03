The actual play podcast with all the swearing and dick jokes you've been waiting for
Available Episodes
D&D Minus Episode 46: Click Clack to the Future Part 1
Time for our heros to fight some Mall Rats. Lets see what these grandbabies can do! Support us on patreon.com/danddminus.com for a commercial free version of the show and behind the scenes extras Music by Anna Bosnick
7/7/2023
58:32
D&D Minus Episode 45
It's time for our heroes to head into the future . Here's hoping they brought their metrocards! Support us on patreon.com/danddminus.com for a commercial free version of the show and behind the scenes extras Music by Anna Bosnick
6/9/2023
25:43
D&D Minus Episode 44
Time for our final dragon fight. Its gonna get real boss fighty up in here in a second. Support us on patreon.com/danddminus.com for a commercial free version of the show and behind the scenes extras Music by Anna Bosnick
5/5/2023
39:20
D&D Minus Episode 43
This one really gets into Dave's relationship with his Yugoloth...also the fight a dragon. Support us on patreon.com/danddminus.com for a commercial free version of the show and behind the scenes extras Music by Anna Bosnick
4/7/2023
1:01:47
D&D Minus Episode 42
Here comes dragon number 2 with a major throwback. Enjoy Support us on patreon.com/danddminus.com for a commercial free version of the show and behind the scenes extras Music by Anna Bosnick