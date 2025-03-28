Powered by RND
PodcastsScienceThe Nature Of with Willow Defebaugh
The Nature Of with Willow Defebaugh

Podcast The Nature Of with Willow Defebaugh
Atmos
Transform your life with nature as your guide. As the editor-in-chief of Atmos Magazine, Willow Defebaugh has dedicated her life to illuminating the wisdom of the natural world.
ScienceSociety & CulturePhilosophyReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality

  • A New Podcast From Atmos
    Coming Soon...A New Podcast From AtmosPodcast production by Magnificent Noise Series photography by Camila Falquez Episode photography by Arianna Lago Executive Producers: Willow Defebaugh, Theresa Perez, Jake Sargent Special thanks to Karen Gray, Jasmine Hardy, Tessa Forrest, Ásta Þrastardóttir, Jonas Woost, Kattie Laur
    2:41

About The Nature Of with Willow Defebaugh

Transform your life with nature as your guide. As the editor-in-chief of Atmos Magazine, Willow Defebaugh has dedicated her life to illuminating the wisdom of the natural world. In “The Nature Of,” a new podcast from Atmos, she connects these teachings to the most critical issues of our time, inviting luminaries across climate and culture to share insights as to how we can navigate this moment with clarity, resilience, and purpose. Join guests like Esther Perel, Maggie Rogers, and Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson as they offer clarity and guidance on how you can change your life to change the world. Season one of The Nature Of is made possible in part by funding from the Sierra Club Foundation. Views and opinions expressed in this podcast do not necessarily represent the views and opinions of the Sierra Club Foundation.
