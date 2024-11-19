This podcast is about the practice of Couples Therapy. Many of the episodes are interviews with leaders in the field of Relationships. The show is meant to help...

In this solo episode, Shane breaks down emotional vs. problem-solving communication. Hear why this misunderstanding happens a lot with couples, how to discuss difficult emotions, how to get partners on the same page, how long it takes to recover from an affair, and the times when it's important to problem-solve.

In this episode, Shane talks with David Kessler about grief and loss. David is one of the most well-known experts and lecturers on death and grieving today, reaching hundreds of thousands of people through his books. Hear the traumatic experiences as a child that shaped his life, how the grieving process works, how much grieving is a healthy amount, how a partner can help in grief, and how grief differs from how it's portrayed on TV. To learn more about David and his books - including his latest, Finding Meaning - visit: Grief.com GriefEducator.com David's Facebook David's Instagram David's TikTok

In this solo episode, Shane talks through how to understand and work with people who are emotionally avoidant. Hear how emotionally avoidant people differ from pursuers, how to avoid "right vs. wrong" conversations, how partners can help communicate what an emotionally avoidant person is feeling, whether an emotionally avoidant person can change, and the mindfulness exercise you can do every day to help.

In this solo episode, Shane discusses the purpose of boundaries in relationships and how to set them up. Hear why healthy boundaries create change, what to avoid when setting boundaries, when to take a walk or go in the other room, the things that make boundaries work or not work, and how boundaries can help maintain safety in a relationship.

In this episode, Shane talks with Lisa Ferentz about childhood trauma & relationships. Lisa is the Founder of The Ferentz Institute and a recognized expert in the strengths-based, de-pathologized treatment of trauma. She's been in private practice for over 40 years. Hear the huge role caretakers can play in trauma, the impact of shaming, why maintaining curiosity is so important as a therapist, how to pinpoint neglect, and why couples therapy work also means individual work. To learn more about Lisa and her trainings, visit: TheFerentzInstitute.com TheFerentzInstitute.com/Trainings You can also listen to Lisa on Episode 74 of The Couples Therapist Couch

This podcast is about the practice of Couples Therapy. Many of the episodes are interviews with leaders in the field of Relationships. The show is meant to help Therapists and Coaches learn how to help people to deepen their connection, but in the process it explores what is most needed for each of us to love, heal, and grow. Each week Shane Birkel interviews an expert in the field of Couples Therapy to explore all about the world of relationships and how to be an amazing therapist.