Into The Abyss

What lies at the bottom of the ocean? Far below sea level. In areas that humans have never touched. Sandor Mulsow is going to help us answer those questions. He is a marine scientist, turned full time campaigner, who spent decades studying the ocean floor. He’s here to tell Hannah about the delicate ecosystems that so few know about. And Diva Amon introduces us to a new marine threat, which could change the deep sea forever. And Andrew Sweetman joins us, to tell us about a new discovery that changes what we thought we knew about the seafloor. Plus, we share the first glimpse of Hannah’s adventure to the Arctic. More on that to come. 📱 Find us on Instagram and TikTok, @oceanspod. We’ll be sharing some really cool photos and videos of the creatures we’ve talked about in this episode. 🎥 This series, we’re also offering listeners access to some very special bonus content. If you want to get an exclusive look behind the scenes head over to https://act.gp/3DlVyIB 🌊 To find out more about Greenpeace’s work to protect the oceans and how you can support go to greenpeace.org/oceans