This week, we're looking at the connection between ocean health and human health. And the benefits that a healthy ocean can bring to us.
Easkey Britton transports us to the West Coast of Ireland, where she grabs her surfboard and plunges into the cold Atlantic Ocean. Here, we learn about Easkey's research on the impact water can have on human health. We also meet Jessica Pita, PADI's first blind scuba diver from South Africa, and hear how her relationship with the ocean has completely changed since she started diving.
Plus, we hear from Martina and Kalpa from SeaSisters, an extraordinary organisation who are using swimming and surfing as a tool to empower women and girls.
Find out more about SeaSisters: https://www.seasisterslk.com/
Coral Reefs
Step inside the beauty of the coral reefs with us! 🪸
We're taking a dive with marine biologist, Charlie Young, to explore the coral reefs. She paints us the most beautiful picture of the reefs, and tells us about the efforts that are being done to restore those which are damaged.
And Judith Castro, a lifelong advocate for Cabo Pulmo, tells us about one of the most successful coral restoration projects ever. And her particular role in it.
Norway & the Arctic
When you think of Norway, you probably imagine beautiful fjords and breathtaking landscapes. And so this week, we're diving into the waters surrounding Norway and the incredible species that live in them.
But, there's a threat looming. As the Norweigan goverment gets ever closer approving Deep Sea Mining contracts in its waters.
In this episode, Hannah Stitfall speaks to Andreas B. Heide about the rich diversity of Norway's marine life. And Greenpeace Campaigner, Haldis Tjeldflaat Helle, sheds light on the growing threat of Deep Sea Mining. We spoke to Haldis last year in 2024, and she bring us an exciting update in 2025.
Hannah is also back onboard the Arctic Sunride, where she talks to Christian Åslund about the environmental changes he's witnessed over the past decade.
A special thanks to Aleksander Nordahl, for opening this episode.
Into The Abyss
What lies at the bottom of the ocean? Far below sea level. In areas that humans have never touched.
Sandor Mulsow is going to help us answer those questions. He is a marine scientist, turned full time campaigner, who spent decades studying the ocean floor. He’s here to tell Hannah about the delicate ecosystems that so few know about. And Diva Amon introduces us to a new marine threat, which could change the deep sea forever.
And Andrew Sweetman joins us, to tell us about a new discovery that changes what we thought we knew about the seafloor.
Plus, we share the first glimpse of Hannah’s adventure to the Arctic. More on that to come.
Creatures of the Deep
We’ve been on a journey beneath the waves, and now we’re back. To explore the deepest and darkest corners of the ocean.
What does it take to survive in a place that light cannot reach? And how many of these creatures remain undiscovered?
Wildlife filmmaker and broadcaster Hannah Stitfall is joined by marine biologist Helen Scales, to discuss some of the most unusual creatures living in the deep sea. And science communicator, Diva Amon, tells us what it’s like to be submersed far below sea level.
Hannah has also been on a journey of her own. Which we’ll tell you more about, later in the series.
Join us on an unforgettable journey across the waves as we meet some of the world’s most beautiful creatures and explore their mysterious habitats.
We'll be hearing stories about life under the water, and speaking to the incredible people dedicating their lives to the oceans.
In this series, wildlife filmmaker and photographer Hannah Stitfall embarks on a voyage aboard the Arctic Sunrise, joining the Greenpeace team in their fight for these ecosystems and to celebrate all the good that is being done to protect them.
Go to @oceanspod on TikTok and Instagram, to see some highlights from our voyage to the Arctic.
To find out more about Greenpeace’s work to protect the oceans and how you can support go to greenpeace.org/oceans
This series, we’re also offering listeners access to some very special bonus content. If you want to get an exclusive look behind the scenes head over to https://act.gp/3DlVyIB
This series is brought to you by Crowd Network and Greenpeace UK, partners in bringing these powerful stories to life with the utmost beauty and responsibility.
Archive footage courtesy of Greenpeace.
