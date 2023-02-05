Join us, Ellen and Christian Weatherford, while we review your favorite species of animals and rate them out of ten in the categories of effectiveness, ingenuit... More
Available Episodes
5 of 193
189: Freshwater Megafish w/ Zeb Hogan!
Join Ellen & special guest, biologist and host of Nat Geo WILD’s TV series “Monster Fish” Zeb Hogan, for a review of the giants lurking in the waters of the world’s rivers and lakes: freshwater megafish. We discuss how and why fish are able to reach massive sizes, what it’s like to research and work alongside these enormous creatures in their own homes, and how we can help protect and conserve the natural habitats we all rely on to thrive.Links:Check out Zeb's book, "Chasing Giants: In Search of the World's Largest Freshwater Fish"Keep up with Wonders of the Mekong on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube!Follow Just the Zoo of Us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Discord!Follow Ellen on TikTok!
4/19/2023
39:54
188: Brown Pelican & Przewalski's Horse
Ellen dives into the brown pelican & Christian goes wild with Przewalski's horse. We discuss gular pouches, aerodynamics, stud piles, and conservation success stories.Follow Just the Zoo of Us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Discord!Follow Ellen on TikTok!Cover photos: David Baileys (pelican) & Irén Udvarházi (Przewalski's horses), via Getty images
Join Ellen & special guest, biologist and science communicator Brooke Fitzwater, for a review of the tiny indestructible ogres of the swamp: the mangrove rivulus! We discuss parasites and their role in courtship and reproduction, what fish would put on their tinder profiles, and life as a fish who isn’t quite sure about this whole “being a fish” thing.Links:Learn more about Brooke's research and follow her on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram!Follow Just the Zoo of Us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Discord!Follow Ellen on TikTok!Cover photo credit: Cardet co6cs CC4.0, via phys.org: https://phys.org/news/2021-06-mangrove-rivulus-fish-hints-mechanism.html
4/5/2023
47:56
186: Your Questions & Stories!
For the second and final week of the 2023 MaxFunDrive, we're answering your questions and sharing your stories! We get into all of the exciting places the podcast has taken us, how it's helped you all connect with the animal kingdom, our favorite Muppets, and more.Links:Be a part of the MaxFunDrive & sign up to become a supporting member of the network and get access to exclusive content and beautiful gifts!Follow Just the Zoo of Us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Discord!Follow Ellen on TikTok!
3/29/2023
58:53
185: Megalodon & Thylacine
It's a special trip in the time machine for the MaxFunDrive! Christian chomps on the megalodon & Ellen laments for the thylacine. We ask the important questions: What were they like? Are they really gone? Should we bring them back? Links:Learn more about the MaxFunDrive and be a part of supporting our show!Colorized footage of the thylacine, via the National Film and Sound Archive of AustraliaPaper: "Resolving when (and where) the Thylacine went extinct"Follow Just the Zoo of Us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Discord!Follow Ellen on TikTok!Cover photos via the Smithsonian Institution
Join us, Ellen and Christian Weatherford, while we review your favorite species of animals and rate them out of ten in the categories of effectiveness, ingenuity and aesthetics.
More information can be found at justthezooofus.com 😊
Got a species you want us to review? Submit your animal friend to us at [email protected] and when we review your animal we'll give you a shoutout! 😊
Cover art by Mrs. Brainbow (Taylor Gordon-Wood). Theme music by Louie Zong.