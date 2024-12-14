Carpooling with Jesus: Daily Devotional Podcast for Kids and Families

January 29th: Embracing Kindness, Compassion, and Forgiveness Can Transform Your Day | Carpooling with Jesus
Welcome to Carpooling with Jesus, where car rides become faith-filled moments! Join Pastor Justin as we dive into Ephesians 4:32 and discover how kindness, compassion, and forgiveness can make your day and the world around you better.
In today’s episode:
Kindness: A simple yet powerful way to brighten someone’s day.
Compassion: Understanding others’ feelings and showing them love like Jesus does.
Forgiveness: Letting go of anger and choosing peace.
🎉 Challenge of the Day: Find one way to be kind, compassionate, or forgiving. After you do, reflect on how it made you feel.
📖 Ephesians 4:32: "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
✨ Parents: Don't forget to leave a review and share this podcast to help others create faith-filled car rides, too!
🎧 Listen and Subscribe:
🎙 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3ZQq3iq
🍎 Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3Zt7lvO
📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/YoutubeCPWJ
🌐 Podbean: https://bit.ly/PodbeanCPWJ
👍 Facebook: https://bit.ly/CPWJFB
📱 Instagram: https://bit.ly/InstagramCPWJ
🚗 Question of the Day: Is there someone you need to forgive? How can you do that today?
Let’s make today filled with kindness and God’s love. Have an amazing day, everyone!
--------
4:51
January 28th: Learning to Love Like Jesus | Carpooling with Jesus
Hey kids and parents! In this episode of Carpooling with Jesus, Pastor Justin shares how Jesus teaches us to love one another through kindness, patience, and forgiveness. Based on John 15:12, “This is my command: Love one another as I have loved you,” we’ll learn how to practice these values in our everyday lives.
✨ Episode Highlights:
How Jesus showed kindness, patience, and forgiveness.
Examples of loving others like Jesus at school, at home, and with friends.
A fun challenge for kids: Find one way to love someone today!
🎧 Listen Now:
🎙 Spotify
🍎 Apple Podcasts
📺 YouTube
🌐 Podbean
📌 Parents, turn your car rides into faith-filled conversations! Don’t forget to ask today’s question: Which is hardest for you—kindness, patience, or forgiveness? Comment below to share your thoughts!
--------
5:03
January 27th: Learning from Mistakes - Carpooling with Jesus
In this episode of 'Carpooling with Jesus', Pastor Justin explores the idea of imagining Jesus riding along with you and offering guidance. He emphasizes that everyone, including Biblical figures like King David, Jonah, and Peter, makes mistakes. Through the verse Proverbs 24:16, Pastor Justin highlights that mistakes are opportunities to learn and grow. He encourages listeners to seek help from parents and teachers when they make mistakes and learn from their experiences.
The episode concludes with a question for reflection: 'What's a mistake you've made recently, and what did you learn from it?
🎧 Listen and Subscribe:
❤️ Parents: Turn every car ride into a faith-building journey.
00:00 Introduction: Carpooling with Jesus
00:45 Everyone Makes Mistakes
01:01 Learning from Mistakes
02:00 Biblical Examples of Mistakes
02:32 Practical Advice for Handling Mistakes
03:13 Support Systems: Parents and Teachers
04:05 Conclusion: Keep Learning and Growing
04:16 Final Thoughts and Questions
--------
4:54
January 24th: Telling the Truth with God’s Help | Carpooling with Jesus
🚗 Welcome back to Carpooling with Jesus! I’m Pastor Justin, and today we’re going to talk about something super important—telling the truth. Sometimes telling the truth can feel hard, but Jesus wants us to speak truthfully, no matter what! In Ephesians 4:25, we’re reminded to “speak truthfully to your neighbor,” because truth builds trust, and trust is essential in all our relationships, whether with family, friends, or even with God.
💡 Key Takeaways for Kids and Parents:
Telling the Truth Builds Trust: When we speak the truth, we show that we trust God and strengthen our relationships.
God Helps Us Be Brave: Telling the truth isn’t always easy, but with God’s help, we can be brave and honest, even when it’s hard.
Kindness is Key: When telling the truth, be sure to do it with love and gentleness, just like Jesus would.
Ask for Help from God: Whenever we’re in a tough situation, God will give us the courage and wisdom to speak the truth.
🌟 Car Ride Question:
Why do you think it’s important to tell the truth, even when it’s hard? Share your thoughts before you get out of the car!
🎧 Listen and Subscribe:
❤️ Parents: Turn every car ride into a faith-building journey.
--------
5:06
January 23rd: Forgiveness: Letting Go of Anger | Carpooling with Jesus
🚗 Welcome back to Carpooling with Jesus! I’m Pastor Justin, and today we’re talking about the importance of forgiveness. Jesus teaches us in Matthew 18:21-22 that we should forgive, not just a few times, but over and over. Let’s dive into how forgiveness can lighten your heart and bring peace, just like Jesus forgives us!
💡 Key Takeaways for Kids and Parents:
Forgiveness Defined: Jesus teaches that forgiveness isn’t about counting—it’s about showing love and understanding.
Let Go of Anger: Learn how holding onto anger feels heavy, but forgiveness can help you feel lighter and more joyful.
Practical Tips:
Talk it out: Tell someone what hurt you and listen to their side.
Choose forgiveness: It's a way to keep your friendships strong.
Show kindness: Even after forgiveness, find ways to be kind.
A Real-Life Example: Learn how forgiving your friend for a mistake is more important than holding a grudge.
🌟 Car Ride Question:
Can you think of a time when someone forgave you? How did it make you feel? Share your thoughts and make forgiveness a habit!
🎧 Listen and Subscribe:
❤️ Parents: Turn every car ride into a faith-building journey.
--------
4:44
About Carpooling with Jesus: Daily Devotional Podcast for Kids and Families
Carpooling with Jesus is the perfect Monday- Friday devotional podcast for kids and families to start their mornings with faith and joy. Imagine Jesus riding along on your way to school—what wisdom would He share? This uplifting podcast helps families turn everyday car rides into faith-filled moments of connection and spiritual growth.
Join us as we bring Bible-based teachings to life in a fun, kid-friendly way, making your morning commute an opportunity to grow closer to God. Start your day with Carpooling with Jesus—where car rides become moments of inspiration, prayer, and faith.