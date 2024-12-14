Carpooling with Jesus: Daily Devotional Podcast for Kids and Families

January 24th: Telling the Truth with God’s Help | Carpooling with Jesus

🚗 Welcome back to Carpooling with Jesus! I'm Pastor Justin, and today we're going to talk about something super important—telling the truth. Sometimes telling the truth can feel hard, but Jesus wants us to speak truthfully, no matter what! In Ephesians 4:25, we're reminded to "speak truthfully to your neighbor," because truth builds trust, and trust is essential in all our relationships, whether with family, friends, or even with God. 💡 Key Takeaways for Kids and Parents: Telling the Truth Builds Trust: When we speak the truth, we show that we trust God and strengthen our relationships. God Helps Us Be Brave: Telling the truth isn't always easy, but with God's help, we can be brave and honest, even when it's hard. Kindness is Key: When telling the truth, be sure to do it with love and gentleness, just like Jesus would. Ask for Help from God: Whenever we're in a tough situation, God will give us the courage and wisdom to speak the truth. 🌟 Car Ride Question: Why do you think it's important to tell the truth, even when it's hard? Share your thoughts before you get out of the car!