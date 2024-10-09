The ADHD Kids Can Thrive Podcast

Sleep Solutions for Kids with ADHD with Dr. Brown

My guest is Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown, a triple-board-certified sleep medicine physician. Dr. Brown obtained sleep medicine training at the University of Pennsylvania and was a faculty member at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia until recently. Join us for an enlightening conversation about the importance of sleep for children with ADHD. Dr. Brown shares her expertise on how prioritizing sleep can help children and adults thrive, achieve optimal health, and reach their fullest potential. In this episode, Kate and Dr. Brown delve into the common sleep challenges faced by children with ADHD and explore strategies to improve sleep quality. Dr. Brown explains the complex relationship between ADHD and sleep and how behavioral, medical, and 24-hour factors play a role in sleep struggles. The discussion also highlights the impact of a child's sleep issues on family dynamics and the importance of addressing these challenges early on. Dr. Brown offers practical advice on maintaining healthy sleep habits, such as establishing consistent routines, managing screen time, and improving nutrition. She also emphasizes the importance of seeking professional help when necessary and guides parents on supporting their children's sleep journey while caring for their own well-being. Tune in to discover valuable insights and actionable tips to help your ADHD child—and your family—sleep better and live healthier lives. Learn more: https://www.therestfulsleepplace.com/