The ADHD Kids Can Thrive Podcast

Navigating the Holiday Season with ADHD Kids: Strategies for Parents
In this final episode of 2024, Kate Brownfield, an experienced ADHD parent and parent coach, discusses the challenges and strategies for navigating the holiday season with children who have ADHD. As the podcast prepares to return in January 2025 with an exciting lineup of experts, Kate shares her personal journey and insights gained from over two decades of parenting children with ADHD.
Kate highlights why the holidays can be particularly tricky for kids with ADHD, touching on issues such as emotional regulation, changes in routine, dietary impacts, and social challenges. She provides practical advice for parents on how to create a supportive environment that helps both parents and children thrive during this festive time. Topics include the importance of maintaining a balanced schedule, setting realistic expectations, and preparing children for social interactions.
Join Kate as she offers valuable tips on how to manage the holiday hustle and bustle, ensuring a smoother experience for families with ADHD. Remember to breathe, find calm, and embrace the mantra that every ADHD child can thrive with the right support.
Stay connected to Kate at ADHDKidsCanThrive.com: ADHD Kids Can Thrive Sign Up
Sleep Solutions for Kids with ADHD with Dr. Brown
My guest is Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown, a triple-board-certified sleep medicine physician. Dr. Brown obtained sleep medicine training at the University of Pennsylvania and was a faculty member at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia until recently. Join us for an enlightening conversation about the importance of sleep for children with ADHD. Dr. Brown shares her expertise on how prioritizing sleep can help children and adults thrive, achieve optimal health, and reach their fullest potential.
In this episode, Kate and Dr. Brown delve into the common sleep challenges faced by children with ADHD and explore strategies to improve sleep quality. Dr. Brown explains the complex relationship between ADHD and sleep and how behavioral, medical, and 24-hour factors play a role in sleep struggles. The discussion also highlights the impact of a child's sleep issues on family dynamics and the importance of addressing these challenges early on.
Dr. Brown offers practical advice on maintaining healthy sleep habits, such as establishing consistent routines, managing screen time, and improving nutrition. She also emphasizes the importance of seeking professional help when necessary and guides parents on supporting their children's sleep journey while caring for their own well-being.
Tune in to discover valuable insights and actionable tips to help your ADHD child—and your family—sleep better and live healthier lives.
Learn more: https://www.therestfulsleepplace.com/
Smart But Scattered: From Childhood to Empowerment with Colin Guare
My guest is Colin Guare, a renowned behavioral analyst and co-author of the bestselling "Smart But Scattered" series. Smart But Scattered: Second Edition, available November 2024. Colin shares his journey growing up with ADHD, offering a unique perspective on the challenges and triumphs experienced along the way.
The conversation delves into Colin's work with children and adults, highlighting his passion for motivation and behavior change. He discusses the impact of COVID-19 on children's school readiness and the evolving challenges faced by parents and educators. Kate and Colin explore the benefits and pitfalls of technology, especially for kids with ADHD, and share practical advice for balancing its use.
Colin also introduces the concept of motivational interviewing, offering parents a new approach to communicating with their children. With humor and wisdom, he encourages listeners to embrace the journey of raising children with ADHD, emphasizing the ever-evolving nature of life and the importance of celebrating small successes along the way.
Learn more about Colin's books here: https://www.guilford.com/author/Colin-Guare
Understanding Shame in Parenthood with Dr. Angela Low
My guest is Dr. Angela Low, an adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia, a research associate at Simon Fraser University’s CHART lab, and consulting on several child and youth mental health projects with government and community organizations locally and globally. Dr. Low discusses the pervasive feelings of shame in parenthood, especially for those raising children with ADHD. She explains how shame can lead to anger, defensiveness, and disconnection and shares insights on building resilience to overcome these emotions.
Dr. Low delves into the psychology of shame, comparing it with guilt, and offers practical strategies for parents to manage and heal from shame. She emphasizes the importance of community and connection in mitigating shame and highlights the evolutionary role of these emotions in parenting. Through her research, she reveals how shame can hinder learning and growth and offers guidance on fostering self-compassion and forgiveness to navigate the parenting journey.
Join Kate and Dr. Low as they explore the complexities of shame in parenthood and provide valuable advice for parents striving to connect more deeply with their children and themselves.
Learn more: https://www.understandparentshame.com/
Collaborative Parenting: Solving ADHD Challenges with Dr. Stuart Ablon
My guest is Dr. Stuart Ablon, a renowned psychologist from Harvard Medical School, Associate Professor, and Thomas G. Stemberg Endowed Chair. He is also the founding director of Think: Kids in the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Ablon shares insights from his groundbreaking approach, Collaborative Problem Solving (CPS), which emphasizes empathy and skill-building over traditional discipline methods.
In this engaging episode, Dr. Ablon explains the importance of understanding and addressing children's underlying skills deficits and how parents can work collaboratively with their kids to solve behavioral issues. Through practical scenarios, listeners will learn how to apply the CPS model to everyday parenting challenges, fostering stronger relationships and better outcomes for children.
Whether you're a parent of a young child or a teenager, this episode provides valuable tools to help you navigate the complexities of raising a child with ADHD. Discover how empathy and collaboration can transform your parenting approach and support your child's development and well-being.
Learn more:
https://www.stuartablon.com/
https://thinkkids.org/staff_members/dr-j-stuart-ablon/
Join Kate of ADHDKidsCanThrive, LLC as she explores and learns more about ADHD from thought leaders, experts and advocates. Kate hopes to engage parents, educators and the general community to help ADHD people reach their highest potential. Kate is a parent, author of How We Roll -A Parent’s Journey of Raising an ADHD child, founder of ADHDKIdsCanThrive.com and former media executive. You can find me at https://www.adhdkidscanthrive.com/.